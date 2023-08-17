Contents
Club | Deli City Restaurant
2200 Bladensburg Rd., NE
Bacon isn’t an afterthought on this triple-decker sammie—it’s an equal player with the turkey. The classic rendition also includes fanned slices of tomato, crisp lettuce, and a layer of mayo on white toast
Chicken Torta | Taqueria La Placita
5020 Edmonston Rd., Hyattsville
The chicken is griddled, making for lots of crispy bits. So is the bread, which is layered with blistered and melty queso fresco. It all comes together with pickled jalapeños, mayo, and tomato. We add slivered onions from the condiment tray and swipe it in the housemade red and green salsas.
“Green Goddess” | Mae’s Market
277 S. Washington St., Alexandria
Like the best avocado toast you’ve ever had, but in sandwich form. White bread is stacked with extra-lemony avocado, ricotta, and cucumbers, and it all gets a subtle kick from Aleppo pepper.
“The Milano” | The Italian Store
5837 Washington Blvd., Arlington; 3123 Lee Hwy., Arlington
This classic Italian sub comes with two hams, Genoa salami, and provolone. It’s customizable—we opt for the soft roll and dress it up with hot peppers, shredded lettuce, and vinaigrette.
Combination Sandwich | Banh Mi DC Sandwich
3103 Graham Rd., Falls Church
This Vietnamese market differentiates itself with its baked-in-house baguettes—light and airy with a crackly crust. Inside, find just the right balance of sweet-pickled carrots and daikon, slightly gelatinous cold cuts, jalapeño heat, cilantro, and healthy slathers of mayo and pâté.
“The Sando” | Wooboi
139 Spring St., Herndon; 531 Montgomery St., Alexandria
The hot-chicken sandwich wave has largely passed, but these twin shops are where we return when a craving strikes. Choose your spice level wisely—there are six, and even level two is fiery. Pickles, slaw, and rémoulade-like comeback sauce can buffer only so much.
This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.