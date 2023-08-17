“The Sando” and waffle fries. Photograph courtesy of Wooboi.

6 Great Sandwiches Around DC That Won’t Cost You $17

We’ve reached the era of expensive sandwiches—but here are some that are as affordable as they are delicious

  1. Club | Deli City Restaurant
  2. Chicken Torta | Taqueria La Placita
  3. “Green Goddess” | Mae’s Market
  4. “The Milano” | The Italian Store
  5. Combination Sandwich | Banh Mi DC Sandwich
  6. “The Sando” | Wooboi

Club | Deli City Restaurant

2200 Bladensburg Rd., NE

Deli City’s sleeper hit: the old-school club. Photograph by Evy Mages .

Bacon isn’t an after­thought on this triple-decker sammie—it’s an equal player with the turkey. The classic rendition also includes fanned slices of tomato, crisp lettuce, and a layer of mayo on white toast

 

Chicken Torta | Taqueria La Placita

5020 Edmonston Rd., Hyattsville

The chicken is griddled, making for lots of crispy bits. So is the bread, which is layered with blistered and melty queso fresco. It all comes together with pickled jalapeños, mayo, and tomato. We add slivered onions from the condiment tray and swipe it in the housemade red and green salsas.

 

“Green Goddess” | Mae’s Market

277 S. Washington St., Alexandria

A vegetarian sandwich anyone could get behind. Photograph courtesy of Mae’s Market.

Like the best avocado toast you’ve ever had, but in sandwich form. White bread is stacked with extra-lemony avocado, ricotta, and cucumbers, and it all gets a subtle kick from Aleppo pepper.

 

“The Milano” | The Italian Store

5837 Washington Blvd., Arlington; 3123 Lee Hwy., Arlington

Photograph by williammarlow/Flickr.

This classic Italian sub comes with two hams, Genoa salami, and provolone. It’s customizable—we opt for the soft roll and dress it up with hot peppers, shredded lettuce, and vinaigrette.

 

Combination Sandwich | Banh Mi DC Sandwich

3103 Graham Rd., Falls Church

A mix of cold cuts is offset with pickled carrots and jalapeños. Photograph by Jeff Elkins .

This Vietnamese market differentiates itself with its baked-in-house baguettes—light and airy with a crackly crust. Inside, find just the right balance of sweet-pickled carrots and daikon, slightly gelatinous cold cuts, jalapeño heat, cilantro, and healthy slathers of mayo and pâté.

 

“The Sando” | Wooboi

139 Spring St., Herndon; 531 Montgomery St., Alexandria

Photograph courtesy of Wooboi.

The hot-chicken sandwich wave has largely passed, but these twin shops are where we return when a craving strikes. Choose your spice level wisely—there are six, and even level two is fiery. Pickles, slaw, and rémoulade-like comeback sauce can buffer only so much.

This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

