FEATURES

Great Dining Deals

Delicious meals that are a bargain, including specials at upscale restaurants, terrific happy hours, and affordable new eateries. By Ann Limpert, Jessica Sidman, and Cynthia Hacinli.

Fed Up

Struggling service. Obnoxious customers. Higher prices. In the wake of the pandemic, the relationship between restaurants and diners is more fraught than it’s ever been. By Jessica Sidman.

Modern Living

From a repurposed dormitory in LeDroit Park to a floating treehouse in Wesley Heights, here are winners in the 2023 Washingtonian Residential Design Awards. By Mimi Montgomery.

CAPITAL COMMENT

DC’s New Go-Go Museum: An early look at DC’s go-go museum. By Briana Thomas.

Fraud Buster: Figuring out how to fight digital fraudsters. By Sylvie McNamara.

Power Couple: A blockbuster political romance novel is now a film. By Daniella Byck.

The Bear Facts: What’s with all the urban bear sightings? By Andrew Beaujon.

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Interview: A Georgetown professor predicts how AI could change the workplace. By Jessica Ruf.

Insider Baseball: A decade ago, Republicans mistakenly placed their hopes in Ron DeSantis at a congressional sporting event. Is it a preview of things to come? By Patrick Hruby.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Soak Up the Sun: Splurge on fried delicacies at a county fair, hunt for sharks’ teeth, see a meteor shower, and more. Consider this your bucket list for making the most of what’s left of the summer. By Daniella Byck and Amy Moeller.

Ruff Break: Who gets the dog in a divorce? Prenuptial agreements are answering the question before couples walk down the aisle. By Daniella Byck.

What Really Improves Gut: Trendy “tips” for aiding gastrointestinal wellness are all over social media. Here, local experts help sort fads from facts. Plus, the area’s top GI doctors. By Amy Moeller.

HOME

Outbuildings Are In: When two families needed more space, they didn’t add onto their homes. Instead, they added standalone retreats to their yards. By Mimi Montgomery.

Putting Grass Out to Pasture: More area homeowners are opting for native-plant-filled yards instead of traditional lawns—to the delight of ecologists and landscape architects. By Jessica M. Goldstein.

The Briefing: National Harbor: Where to eat, shop, and hang out in this popular Maryland destination. By Jessica Ruf.

Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Bill Nye the Science Guy on what it’s like to see his lab coat in the Smithsonian. By Sylvie McNamara.