August 2023: Great Dining Deals

Take a peek inside the August issue on newsstands now.

Written by | Published on
Photograph by Scott Suchman .

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine.

FEATURES

Great Dining Deals

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Delicious meals that are a bargain, including specials at upscale restaurants, terrific happy hours, and affordable new eateries. By Ann Limpert, Jessica Sidman, and Cynthia Hacinli.

 

Fed Up

Photo-illustrations by Niky Chopra

Struggling service. Obnoxious customers. Higher prices. In the wake of the pandemic, the relationship between restaurants and diners is more fraught than it’s ever been. By Jessica Sidman.

 

Modern Living

Local architect Wakako Tokunaga transformed this 1920s Takoma Park bungalow into an airy haven. Photograph by Ty Cole.

From a repurposed dormitory in LeDroit Park to a floating treehouse in Wesley Heights, here are winners in the 2023 Washingtonian Residential Design Awards. By Mimi Montgomery.

 

CAPITAL COMMENT

Mobile Lounges Are Sticking Around: The familiar vehicles—seen here in Dulles’s early days—could get a revamp. Photograph courtesy of Library of Congress.

DC’s New Go-Go Museum: An early look at DC’s go-go museum. By Briana Thomas.

Fraud Buster: Figuring out how to fight digital fraudsters. By Sylvie McNamara.

Power Couple: A blockbuster political romance novel is now a film. By Daniella Byck.

The Bear Facts: What’s with all the urban bear sightings? By Andrew Beaujon.

 

WHERE & WHEN

Top left to right: Photograph of Ali Wong courtesy of Ali Wong and Hip-Hop Block Party courtesy of National Museum of African American History & Culture. Bottom left to right: Photograph of Compagnie Käfig by Patrick Berger, Journal of a Black Queer Nurse courtesy of Britney Daniels, McBride by Chia Messina.

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

 

IQ

Alberto Rossi. Photograph by Magdalena Papaioannou.

Interview: A Georgetown professor predicts how AI could change the workplace. By Jessica Ruf.

Insider Baseball: A decade ago, Republicans mistakenly placed their hopes in Ron DeSantis at a congressional sporting event. Is it a preview of things to come? By Patrick Hruby.

 

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

There’s still time for fun, sunny activities—such as picking peaches at Great Country Farms—before the end of summer. Photograph courtesy of Great Country Farms.

Soak Up the Sun: Splurge on fried delicacies at a county fair, hunt for sharks’ teeth, see a meteor shower, and more. Consider this your bucket list for making the most of what’s left of the summer. By Daniella Byck and Amy Moeller.

Ruff Break: Who gets the dog in a divorce? Prenuptial agreements are answering the question before couples walk down the aisle. By Daniella Byck.

What Really Improves Gut: Trendy “tips” for aiding gastrointestinal wellness are all over social media. Here, local experts help sort fads from facts. Plus, the area’s top GI doctors. By Amy Moeller.

 

HOME

Room to grow: Two backyard buildings—an artist’s studio and (pictured here) a guesthouse. Photograph by Steve Hershberger of Four Brothers Design + Build.

Outbuildings Are In: When two families needed more space, they didn’t add onto their homes. Instead, they added standalone retreats to their yards. By Mimi Montgomery.

Putting Grass Out to Pasture: More area homeowners are opting for native-plant-filled yards instead of traditional lawns—to the delight of ecologists and landscape architects. By Jessica M. Goldstein.

The Briefing: National Harbor: Where to eat, shop, and hang out in this popular Maryland destination. By Jessica Ruf.

Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

 

Photograph by Jaclyn Nash, courtesy of National Museum of American History.

Bill Nye the Science Guy on what it’s like to see his lab coat in the Smithsonian. By Sylvie McNamara.

More:

