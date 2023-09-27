Pick Your Own Pumpkins at These Farms Near DC

This piece was updated on September 27, 2023. It was originally published on October 4, 2022.

Maryland

1015 Baugher Rd., Westminster

Offerings: Pick-your-own pumpkins and apples. Apple bags range from $12-36, pumpkins are 59 cents per pound.

Distance from DC: 65 miles.

Need a reservation?: No—but $3 entrance fee gets you a hayride to the pumpkin patch or a wagon ride to the apple orchard.

Hours: Pick your own on Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM; market and petting zoo are open throughout the week from 9 AM to 6 PM. Pumpkins are available starting the last weekend of September. Find more info here.

What else to know: There’s a restaurant, market, petting zoo, and scarecrow making.

22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown

Offerings: Pick-your-own pumpkins for 75 cents per pound, and the 43rd Annual Pumpkin Festival (September 23 through October 29, Wednesdays through Sundays), which offers boozy cider, corn mazes, tractor rides, and live music.

Distance from DC: 31 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes, on the weekend. $3 a person if you book online, or $4 a person at the gate. You can also get a $40 season pass, which includes festival admission and reservation-free picking.

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 9 AM to 6 PM

What else to know: There’s an on-site market with produce, jam, and cider. Groups can reserve daytime campfire and bonfire sites as well as hayrides.

10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City

Offerings: A pumpkin patch, petting farm, and an “enchanted forest” with fairytale characters. Pumpkins of every size available for $3 each, along with gourds in the Castle Store.

Distance from DC: 38 miles.

Need a reservation?: Buy tickets for $8 at the door.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, Saturday and Sunday, 10 AM to 5:30 PM. Open October 1 until November 5.

What else to know: Food and fresh baked goods are available on weekends, and there’s a picnic area. Also check out pony rides, cow train rides, and Enchanted Express train rides.

5501 Detrick Rd., Mount Airy

Offerings: A pick-your-own pumpkin patch, plus pick-your-own apples on weekends in September and October. Pre-picked apples are available in the Farm Market daily.

Distance from DC: 44 miles.

Need a reservation?: Only for the Fall Fun Fest, which runs daily until October 31 for $21 per person on October weekends. The event features a corn maze, rubber duck races, and a petting zoo.

Hours: Daily from 10 AM to 6 PM, the apple orchard is only open Saturdays and Sundays.

What else to know: There’s a market filled with produce, squash, gourds, mums, and corn stalks, along with free hayrides to the pumpkin patch.

15604 Sugarland Rd., Poolesville

Offerings: Pick-your-own pumpkins for 75 cents per pound, pick-your-own apples for $2.19 per pound.

Distance from DC: 26 miles.

Need a reservation?: No, but you must pay $3 farm admission fee

Hours: Daily from 9 AM to 5 PM.

What else to know: Apple cider, mums, fall squash, fruit preserves, local honey, and peppers all available in the market.

2415 Woodbine Rd., Woodbine

Offerings: Pick-your-own pumpkins on weekends; pick-your-own apples throughout the week, weather permitting.

Distance from DC: 39 miles.

Need a reservation?: No, but call to check on availability before arriving.

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 9 AM to 6 PM; weekends, 9 AM to 5 PM.

What else to know: There’s a market selling local dairy, produce, and the farm’s apple cider. Paid group hayrides are available with advance registration.

1720 North Crain Hwy., Upper Marlboro

Offerings: Pumpkins for 60 cents per pound, plus kid-friendly activities (especially on weekends) and a corn maze from September 16 through November 5.

Distance from DC: 23 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes, $19 per person for the weekend Fall Festival and $14 on weekdays (kids 2 and under are free).

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday from 10 AM to 3 PM; Friday from 5 to 11 PM; Saturday from 10 AM to 11 PM; Sunday from 10 AM to 7 PM. Weekends only in September and November.

What else to know: If you’re into late-night pumpkin picking, this is your place. Outside food is allowed, and there are snacks like cider doughnuts and kettle corn. There’s also a corn maze by flashlight, hay rides, and games.

18102 Central Ave., Mitchellville

Offerings: Six different varieties of heirloom pumpkins, squash of all sizes and shapes, and a rainbow variety of mums. There’s also a pumpkin-shaped house for kids.

Distance from DC: 19 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes, $10 per vehicle.

Hours: Pumpkin picking starts October 1, from 11 AM to 6PM on weekdays and 10 AM to 6 PM on weekends.

What else to know: This is a good destination if you’re looking for just a pumpkin patch without the fall-festival frills. A market sells pumpkin-carving kits, scarecrows, and other fall decorations.

28600 Ridge Rd., Mount Airy

Offerings: It’s mostly an apple farm, but they offer flat rate pumpkins and wagon rides are available when the corn maze is open starting September 23.

Distance from DC: 38 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes, every person age three and older must purchase an entry ticket: $11 for the pumpkin patch (includes a wagon ride to the patch), $10 per 3 pounds of apples.

Hours: The store’s hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 AM to 6 PM; Sunday, 10 AM to 5 PM. Fall activities are only available on weekends.

What else to know: The working farm—which has 25 varieties of apples—also lets you watch cows being milked. The market sells A2 milk from the farm’s cows, homemade ice cream and apple cider doughnuts. Also check out the pumpkin cannon.

4003 Jennings Chapel Rd., Woodbine

Offerings: A pumpkin patch, educational tours, animal feedings, a green house, and hayrides.

Distance from DC: 35 miles.

Need a reservation?: No admission fee, no ticket needed.

Hours: Weekdays, 10 AM to 3 PM; Weekends, 10 AM to 5 PM. The farm opens September 30.

What else to know: Outside food is allowed, and the farm is dog-friendly for leashed pets. Educational farm tours are adapted for the age group and grade level of the children visiting the farm.

7503 Hollow Road, Middletown

Offerings: A pumpkin patch and daily fall festival with a corn maze, pumpkin trains, pig races, and fireworks.

Distance from DC: 51 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes. Tickets are $15.50 online/$19.50 in person at the gate Monday through Friday afternoon, $19.50 online/$23.50 in person on Friday nights and weekends.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 1 to 7 PM; Friday, 1 PM to 9:30 PM, Saturday, 10 AM to 9:30 PM, Sunday, 10 AM to 7 PM. The pumpkin patch opens at 2 PM on weekdays and 10 AM on weekends.

What else to know: They grow a few different varieties of pumpkins, plus gourds and squash. There are fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights, and pig races are throughout the weekend.

Virginia

18780 Foggy Bottom Rd., Bluemont

Offerings: Pick-your-own pumpkins, plus a corn maze, gem mining, tube slides, goat petting, and putt-putt.

Distance from DC: 57 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes, but only for weekends. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for kids under 18 and seniors, and free for children 2 and under.

Hours: Weekdays, 9 AM to 5 PM; weekends, 9 AM to 6 PM.

What else to know: Enjoy hand-dipped ice cream, cider pressing demos, baked goods, and cider doughnuts in the Knead It Bakery. There’s also Pumpkin Chunkin’ weekend—where you get to smash old Jack-O-Lanterns—November 5 and 6.

1524 Snowden Rd., Delaplane

Offerings: Pick-your-own pumpkins for 85 cents per pound (with a bulk discount), fall greens, squash, and apples. Dig your own peanuts and potatoes.

Distance from DC: 61 miles.

Need a reservation?: No.

Hours: They vary; check the site.

What else to know: The views at this orchard in the Blue Ridge Mountains are lovely. Dogs are welcome, but not in the patches.

7310 Beulah St., Alexandria

Offerings: There’s no pumpkin patch, but there is a “pumpkin hill” which you can climb to choose your favorite gourd starting September 30. If you don’t want to stray far from DC, this is a good option.

Distance from DC: 17 miles.

Need a reservation?: No.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 AM to 7 PM; Sunday, 9 AM to 6 PM.

What else to know: Take a family photo in front of the pumpkin wall. There’s a market for all your fall food needs and garden center, too.

5273 Harry Byrd Hwy., Berryville

Offerings: An eight acre pumpkin patch with a jumping pad, corn maze, and other fall activities

Distance from DC: 61 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes. Tickets are $20 tickets (for an individual or family/group); the charge goes towards any pumpkins you pick. Other activities come with a separate ticket (starting at $14 per person).

Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 10 AM to 6 PM, from September 23 through October 29.

What else to know: A good one for animal lovers: There are pig races, farm animals, and a “goat walk,” which involves a plank 20 feet in the air.

Bonus pumpkins in DC

1825 18th St., NW

Bring home an alternative Jack-O-Lantern from this plant store in Dupont Circle. On October 25, people can fill a pumpkin “pot” with succulents for some fall decor. Tickets cost $65 and include a boozy or non-alcoholic cider.

1309 5th St., NE

Can’t make it out to a farm? The Nalls Produce has a pop-up seasonal farmstand at Union Market selling assorted pumpkins and apple cider throughout October.