Unconventional Diner's chicken and waffles. Photograph by Lia Manfredi.

Need a New Brunch Spot? Here Are the 29 Best Brunches in the DC Area.

Fluffy pancakes, perfect omelets, and hangover-soothing breakfast sandwiches.

Contents
  1. A&J
  2. Art & Soul
  3. Bob’s Shanghai 66
  4. Café Unido
  5. Caruso’s Grocery
  6. Cracked Eggery
  7. Desi Breakfast Club
  8. D Light Cafe & Bakery
  9. Ellie Bird
  10. Fiola Mare
  11. Gourmet Inspirations
  12. Han Palace
  13. Heat Da Spot Cafe
  14. I Egg You
  15. Lutèce
  16. Makan
  17. The Market Lunch
  18. Matt and Tony’s
  19. Okaeri Japanese Cafe
  20. Pearl Dive Oyster Palace
  21. Pennyroyal Station
  22. Petite Cerise
  23. The Royal
  24. Ruthie’s All Day
  25. St. Anselm
  26. Shilling Canning Company
  27. Spanish Diner
  28. Uncommon Luncheonette
  29. Unconventional Diner
A&J

location_on

1319 Rockville Pike, Rockville; 4316 Markham St., Annandale

language

Website

Szechuan-style wontons in chili oil. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Housemade noodles and pork pot stickers star at these dim sum houses. Opt for the wide ribbons slicked in a hot-and-sour or spicy sesame sauce, then crowd your table with other favorites such as the thousand-layer pancake, wontons in chili oil, braised pork on rice, and pickled cabbage.

 

Art & Soul

location_on

415 New Jersey Ave., NW

language

Website

Buttermilk-fried chicken with waffles. Photograph courtesy of Yotel Washington DC.

Chicago chef Art Smith debuted this hotel restaurant—on a block that feels like no man’s land but is actually steps from the US Capitol—in 2008. And although the decor could use a refresh (and Smith is no longer involved), the cooking remains strong. For those who lean toward sweet fare, the lemony pancakes are terrific. Short-rib hash with chipotle hollandaise and steak and eggs are savory standouts. Right in between? Tasty buttermilk-­fried chicken thighs with waffles.

 

Bob’s Shanghai 66

location_on

305 N. Washington St., Rockville

language

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Find the region’s best xiao long bao (soup dumplings) at this Chinese destination where you can peer into the kitchen to watch all the stuffing and folding. The checklist dim sum menu has tons of options, but dishes with stars next to them—shrimp cruller wraps, garlicky Taiwanese cucumbers—are solid bets.

 

Café Unido

location_on

908 W St., NW

language

Website

Photograph by John Rorapaugh.

This Panamanian cafe might seem to be just a coffee destination, given its emphasis on geisha pour-overs and single-origin cold-brews. But brunch at the Shaw location is as thoughtful as the beans. Don’t sleep on the vanilla-bean/coffee pancakes or the breakfast sandwich with crispy mozzarella, fried egg, and bacon on a four-pack of pillowy rolls.

 

Caruso’s Grocery

location_on

11820 Trade St., North Bethesda

language

Website

Caruso’s Bloody is made with tomato-and-Parmesan-infused vodka. Photograph by Leading DC.

It’s tempting to hunker down over a single, hearty plate at brunch, but just say yes to the apps at this Little Italy–inspired dining room at Pike & Rose. We’d be happy sharing rounds of chicken-parm sliders (with deliciously peppery vodka sauce for dunking), crunchy calamari, light and lemony ricotta doughnuts, and anything-but-boring Greek and Caesar salads. Of the larger dishes, the egg sandwich with ham and honey mustard—and the kids’-menu chicken tenders—are favorites.

 

Cracked Eggery

location_on

3420 Connecticut Ave., NW; 1921 Eighth St., NW

language

Website

A burger for breakfast? Sure, if it’s from Cracked Eggery. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

What was once a farmers-market stand—then a food truck—now has two spiffy destinations for creative fried-egg sandwiches served on challah rolls. The Southern Charm includes a thick fried green tomato, bacon, pimiento cheese, and lemony aïoli, while the Paulie Cicero adds layers of prosciutto, ricotta, and sun-dried tomato. The straightforward bacon-egg-and-cheese is just as good, thanks to sweetly glazed bacon and soft scrambled eggs. Coming soon: a location in National Landing.

 

Desi Breakfast Club

location_on

3065-G Centreville Rd., Herndon

language

Website

There’s been a wave of all-day, everyday breakfast-and-brunch spots over the past couple years. But only this strip-mall halal dining room focuses on the morning meals of India and Pakistan. The star of the menu is the paratha, a flaky, floppy round of warm bread served with everything from a terrific chicken kebab to fried eggs to ghee and sugar. Another can’t-miss: the assertively spiced chai.

 

D Light Cafe & Bakery

location_on

2475 18th St., NW

language

Website

DC’s first Ukrainian cafe is outfitted with flowery art, chandeliers, and a portrait of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. You’ll find a display case full of European-style pastries and the usual brunch staples, but we like to embrace the Ukrainian specialties. Try cottage-cheese pancakes with gravlax in a savory mushroom cream sauce; crepes with cherry compote; or potato pancakes with sour cream, a fried egg, and bacon.

 

Ellie Bird

location_on

125 Founders Ave., Falls Church

language

Website

A smoothie bowl with avocado and lime shaved ice. Photograph by Albert Ting.

This newcomer from the couple behind DC’s acclaimed Rooster & Owl practically bursts with whimsy. Kids will clamor to sit in one of the birdcage booths, while parents take the edge off with kimchi Bloodies and a lime-green pandan-­gin cocktail inspired by Nickelodeon Slime. Meanwhile, a swirly “tornado” omelet hides a mound of kimchi fried rice, a mochi waffle is accented with fermented-­banana crème anglaise, and the onion soup tastes equal parts pho and French.

 

Fiola Mare

location_on

3050 K St., NW

language

Website

Spaghetti with Manila and surf clams. Photograph by Beth Kennedy.

Feeling fancy? It’s hard to find a more luxe brunch than the $95 bottomless affair at this Georgetown waterfront dining room. Down Prosecco and pastries, plus three courses (or go à la carte). Salads and soups here are always lovely, and while ricotta-and-lemon pancakes are nice, we gravitate toward the seafood that the place is known for, including spaghetti with Manila and surf clams, or creamy scrambled eggs with smoked salmon.

 

Gourmet Inspirations

location_on

2646 University Blvd. W., Silver Spring

language

Website

If you love the happy chaos of flagging down some shu mai as they roll out of the kitchen, this roomy dining room is our go-to for cart-style dim sum. Expect all the classics, including popular shrimp dumplings, barbecue-­pork buns, and chicken feet with chili/black-bean sauce.

 

Han Palace

location_on

2649 Connecticut Ave., NW; 522 Eighth St., SE; 7900 Westpark Dr., McLean

language

Website

Find this dim sum feast seven days a week. Photograph courtesy of Han Palace.

Get dim sum every day at this trio of Cantonese restaurants. Check out the Barracks Row location in particular for an unlimited deal ($38 a person, $18 for ages five to 12), which includes eight types of dumplings plus small versions of noodle and rice entrées. Purple golden yolk buns are a signature sweet.

 

Heat Da Spot Cafe

location_on

3213 Georgia Ave., NW

language

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

This homey Park View cafe has breakfast sandwiches covered, including versions made with French toast or waffles. But we’re here for the Ethiopian-style break­fast: scrambled eggs, on­ions, and peppers mixed with niter kibbeh (spiced clarified butter) and berbere seasoning. It’s perfect for scooping with injera, and a bonus veggie sambusa comes on the side.

 

I Egg You

location_on

517 Eighth St., SE (opening early October)

language

Website

A next-level bacon-egg-and-cheese on griddled milk bread. Photograph by Rey Lopez/Under a Bushel Photography.

Our blue ribbon for best pandemic pop-up goes to this egg-sandwich operation from Chiko and Anju owners Danny Lee and Scott Drewno. You can currently order the griddled milk-bun sandos for delivery or pickup at the Barracks Row Chiko, but it will soon have a space of its own nearby, with a bigger menu and some cocktail and lunch options. Don’t worry: The fried breakfast potatoes with candied jalapeños, sausage, and Old Bay aïoli aren’t going anywhere.

 

Lutèce

location_on

1522 Wisconsin Ave., NW

language

Website

Photograph by Nayab Hashimi.

The lunchy brunch is every bit as elegant and charming as dinner at this acclaimed French bistro in Georgetown. A new fall menu features Parisian gnocchi and pork Milanese, but the textbook French omelet with Boursin cheese and creamy sabayon sauce is a must-get. Meanwhile, pastry chef Isabel Coss converts everyone into a sweet tooth with her seasonal desserts.

 

Makan

location_on

3400 11th St., NW

language

Website

Chicken with coconut rice and sambal. Photograph courtesy of Makan.

Surprise! Some of DC’s best biscuits are at a Malaysian restaurant. Chef James Wozniuk, who grew up in South Carolina, pairs his buttery baked goods with a silky coconut pandan custard. Other brunch highlights include “flooded bread” (roti, coconut curry, yellow dal, and a soft-poached egg) and nasi ganja, a fried-chicken-and-rice dish with coconut chutney, salted duck egg, and sambal.

 

The Market Lunch

location_on

225 Seventh St., SE

language

Website

Before there were food halls in seemingly every neighborhood in DC, there was Eastern Market. And for the last 45 years, the best reason to visit has been this bustling short-order spot. Line up for pancakes (regular or blueberry buckwheat), or the Brick, a warm egg sandwich laden with bacon and potatoes. Crabcakes, for good reason, fly out of the kitchen at lunch, but they’re also delicious paired with eggs at breakfast.

 

Matt and Tony’s

location_on

1501 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

language

Website

Photograph courtesy of Matt and Tony’s.

This family-friendly Del Ray joint with a dog-friendly patio offers slightly cheffed-­up versions of brunch classics all day long. Crisp-edged masa pancakes come with a mole syrup, and scallion-­cheddar biscuits are smothered in chicken-chorizo gravy. Bloody Marys are available three ways, including a green version with poblano-infused tequila and wasabi.

 

Okaeri Japanese Cafe

location_on

14215 Centreville Sq., Centreville

language

Website

A chocolate-banana sandwich. Photograph courtesy of Okaeri.

This Japanese cafe is one of the region’s few destinations for super-light, jiggly soufflé pancakes—a once-viral internet sensation actually worth the hype. We’re fans of the matcha and strawberry versions as well as the shop’s fruit-and-whipped-cream sandwiches, onigiri, and extensive green-tea menu.

 

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

location_on

1612 14th St., NW

language

Website

Boudin sausage and eggs over roasted potatoes. Photograph courtesy of Pearl Dive Oyster Palace.

At this Southern-inspired oyster house in Logan Circle, start with a round of raw bivalves chosen from the daily list, or have them fried and stuffed into a po’ boy. Shrimp with cayenne grits is lick-the-bowl good, the terrific Benedict is made with crab and crawfish, and the burger with pepperjack and roasted green chilies is about as effective a hangover cure as you could hope for.

 

Pennyroyal Station

location_on

3310 Rhode Island Ave., Mount Rainier

language

Website

Photograph by Albert Ting/Pennyroyal Station.

Chef/owner Jesse Miller nails comfort food with a twist at his laid-back Mount Rainier restaurant. At brunch, that means a pancake topped with fried chicken and pickled jalapeños or a BLT made with fried green tomatoes and pimiento cheese. They do the basics (pancake stacks, eggs any style) well, too.

 

Petite Cerise

location_on

1027 Seventh St., NW

language

Website

A classic croque madame with béchamel. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Dabney chef/owner Jeremiah Langhorne’s all-day Shaw cafe is at its prettiest on sunny mornings. Although weekday breakfast was recently axed, you can still find brunchy treats—a plum cruller, brûléed fruit with yogurt—on the lunch menu. Weekends, you can luxe things up with foie gras beignets, a crepe oozing with goat cheese and salami, and delightful blueberry daiquiris.

 

The Royal

location_on

501 Florida Ave., NW

language

Website

Blackberry Danish with yogurt pastry cream. Photograph courtesy of the Royal.

PSL fans, it’s time to level up: Head to this slender LeDroit Park cafe, open every morning, for a more creative fall-friendly drink, such as a cold-brew with salted vanilla cream or a mix of chai and ginger beer. Then either grab a guava pastry and dash off or settle in for the terrific breakfast arepa, a warm masa pocket holding avocado, cotija cheese, and a runny fried egg.

 

Ruthie’s All Day

location_on

3411 Fifth St. South, Arlington

language

Website

Get an early start on dessert with cookies and ice cream. Photograph by Rey Lopez.

This folksy (but cheffy) dining room serves up takeout-friendly biscuit sandwiches and coffee on weekdays, and a more leisurely brunch on weekends. Carbo-load with cornbread and honey butter or shrimp-flecked hushpuppies, then dig into plates that show off the kitchen’s barbecue skills. Grits are topped with smoky pulled pork and pickled chilies, while brisket is turned into hash and served with poached eggs, kale, and Brussels sprouts.

 

St. Anselm

location_on

1250 Fifth St., NE

language

Website

A Denver omelet with country ham, cheddar, and peppers. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

You probably don’t need us to tell you about the crazy-popular brunch at Le Diplomate, but its sister steakhouse near Union Market is a less sceney favorite. You can count on a great steak and eggs, and the buttermilk biscuits with pimiento cheese are justly famous (another good thing from the oven: cinnamon-roll monkey bread). Our top plate, though, is the avocado toast, spiced up with tangy fresno chilies.

 

Shilling Canning Company

location_on

360 Water St., SE

language

Website

Fancy yogurt-and-granola. Photograph by Natalie Flynn.

We usually roll our eyes at hyperbolic dish descriptions, but this pretty Navy Yard dining room’s deviled eggs are just as “creamy and dreamy” as the menu promises. Start with a pastry that makes the most of seasonal fruit (if only the peaches-and-cream doughnut weren’t so fleeting!), then move on to a lovely Benedict anchored by a generous crabcake.

 

Spanish Diner

location_on

7271 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

language

Website

Ham and eggs the Spanish Diner way. Photograph by Rey Lopez.

The main food groups at José Andrés’s Bethesda dining room (formerly Jaleo): potatoes, sausages, and eggs. You can get straightforward plates of eggs with morcilla or jamón, have eggs fried over a zucchini-and-eggplant stew, or order them in a crispy breakfast sandwich. We like to accessorize with lighter, brighter fare: shrimp in garlicky olive oil, tangy gazpacho, avocado salad, and a drink called the Gin Mare, which tastes like a hybrid of a Bloody Mary and a dirty martini.

 

Uncommon Luncheonette

location_on

1028 N. Garfield St., Arlington

language

Website

A slaw-topped crabcake sandwich. Photograph by Eddie Choi.

Former 2941 chef Jon Mathieson cofounded this Clarendon neo-diner, which, starting at 7 am, slings nap-­inducers like sausage-­gravy-topped poutine; Nashville hot chicken and waffles; and egg sandwiches. Cream-of-mushroom soup sounds simple but shows off the kitchen’s fine-dining training: It’s one of the best soups we’ve had all year.

 

Unconventional Diner

location_on

1207 Ninth St., NW

language

Website

Pancakes with blueberry-lavender sauce. Photograph by Alexi Manfredi.

Brunch is served every day of the week until 3:45 at this eclectic Shaw spot. David Deshaies’s menu is grounded in American flavors—avocado toast, a riff on an everything bagel with lox, a double cheeseburger, and fried chicken and waffles are top notch—but flies off in plenty of other directions. Warming sweet-potato shakshuka nods to North Africa, while shrimp and grits gets a pineappley Caribbean spin.

This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

