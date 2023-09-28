This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

FEATURES

Washington’s Most Powerful Women

169 of the most influential women shaping business, government, the arts, education, law, media, and nonprofits. By Daniella Byck and Amy Moeller.

Fish Fight

Every spring, Virginia game wardens play hide-and-seek with poachers under Chain Bridge to protect the Potomac’s imperiled herring. Is it working? By Sylvie McNamara.

Let’s Do Brunch!

There’s never been a better time to wake up hungry in Washington. Here’s where to go for Japanese soufflé pancakes, perfect omelets, hangover-soothing breakfast sandwiches, and of course, the best Bloodies and Benedicts. By Ann Limpert and Jessica Sidman.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Apple Store: A new farmers market east of the Anacostia. By Malcolm Ferguson.

Scene Zines: Two new publications are documenting DC’s visual-art scene. By Ike Allen.

Good Call: Why a local teacher built a public pay phone that tells jokes. By Rob Brunner.

New Local Reads: Recent local reads to check out. By Washingtonian Staff.

Macabre Museum: Is it time to rethink a prominent medical-exhibition space? By Ike Allen.

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Interview: In her new memoir, Sheila Johnson—best known for BET and the Salamander hotels—writes about how huge success came with some heavy burdens. By Rob Brunner.

Notes on a Scandal: An oral history of Shattered Glass, the 2003 film about a rogue reporter at the New Republic. By Andrew Beaujon.

Can Loudon County Make Room for Cricket?: South Asian cricket lovers and longtime locals are at odds over a plan to build new fields for the sport on the same site as a historic baseball diamond. By Ike Allen.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Keeping Abreast of Cancer: Breast-cancer screening guidelines aren’t always straightforward. Local experts offer some clarity. By Amy Moeller.

Seeing Red: On the heels of Barbiecore pink comes a new color of the season. By Amy Moeller.

Write Away: The dos and don’ts of college-application essays, according to an admissions pro. By Amy Moeller.

HOME

Paint It Black: Four kitchens display the moody hue’s versatility. By Heather Bien.

Betting the Farm: The modern-farmhouse look has sprung up all over Washington. Why is it so popular? By Mimi Montgomery.

The Briefing: Capitol Hill: New spots for shopping, brunch, and art around this DC neighborhood. By Damare Baker and Mimi Montgomery.

Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Standup comic Aparna Nancherla on her long-ago stint as a magazine intern. By Ann Limpert.