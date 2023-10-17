Morning treats at Mah-Ze-Dahr. Photograph courtesy of Mah-Ze-Dahr.

Get Your Pastry Fix at These Local Bakeries and Cafes

Our favorite places to pick up morning treats

Written by
and
| Published on
Contents
  1. Boulangerie Christophe
  2. Bread Furst
  3. Mah-Ze-Dahr
  4. Manifest Bread
  5. Rare Bird Coffee Roasters
  6. Rose Ave Bakery
  7. Saku Saku Flakerie
  8. Sunday Morning Bakehouse
  9. Un Je Ne Sais Quoi

Boulangerie Christophe

location_on

1422 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 11321 Seven Locks Rd., Potomac

language

Website

The breakfast pastries here are lovely—apricot-topped croissants, turnovers with chocolate and pastry cream—and so are the filament-thin crepes, which come with sugar and berries, Nutella, or savory fillings.

 

Back to Top

Bread Furst

location_on

4434 Connecticut Ave., NW

language

Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Mark Furstenburg’s Van Ness bakery quietly serves some of the city’s best bagels (the smaller, skinnier Montreal style) and doughnuts (we’re fans of the passionfruit). Morning sandwiches include ham and cheese on a biscuit or baguette.

 

Back to Top

Mah-Ze-Dahr

location_on

1201 Half St., SE; 99 District Sq., SW; 1550 Crystal Dr., Arlington

language

Website

Photograph by Rey Lopez.

This elegant New York–born chainlet specializes in scones (Oprah’s a fan) and croissants, which are excellent plain, filled with turkey and Gruyère, or turned into sticky, pull-apart monkey bread.

 

Back to Top

Manifest Bread

location_on

6208 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

language

Website

Photograph by Laura Whitfield.

Restaurant vets Rick and Tyes Cook have built a following for their sourdough loaves made from house-milled grains. But their tiny Riverdale Park bakery de­serves equal attention for its sweet and savory baked goods, including babka, croissants, and onion/poppy-seed bialys.

 

Back to Top

Rare Bird Coffee Roasters

location_on

230 W. Broad St., Falls Church

language

Website

Photography by Laura Quintero.

Not only does this coffee shop roast its own beans, it also bakes its own pastries. Selections rotate, but you’ll want to snag cardamom kouign amann and cinnamon rolls with cream-cheese frosting (weekends only). A standout egg sandwich comes with roasted tomatoes and aged goat cheese on a sourdough biscuit.

 

Back to Top

Rose Ave Bakery

location_on

2633 Connecticut Ave., NW

language

Website

Rose Ave’s lychee-strawberry doughnut. Photograph courtesy of Rose Ave Bakery.

Rose Nguyen’s doughnuts—pillowy, perfectly sugared, and stuffed with luscious fillings such as passionfruit curd and ube-coconut cream—de­serve every word of the hype that they get. But don’t miss the Woodley Park cafe’s sleeper hit: a square puff-pastry tart layered with savory, creamy squash curry.

 

Back to Top

Saku Saku Flakerie

location_on

4200 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 3417 Connecticut Ave., NW; 401 F St., NW

language

Website

Photograph courtesy of Saku Saku.

Japanese expat Yuri Oberbillig turns out crackly kouign amann and Gruyère-and-za’atar croissants at her spare Tenleytown cafe, Cleveland Park storefront, and National Building Museum outpost. Keep an eye out for monthly specials such as kimchi-and-goat-cheese focaccia.

 

Back to Top

Sunday Morning Bakehouse

location_on

11869 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

language

Website

Photograph courtesy of Sunday Morning Bakehouse.

A great jelly doughnut is hard to find, unless you’re at this chic Pike & Rose cafe. (The sugared brioche doughnut is pretty great, too.) Our other favorite wake-up: a ham-and-cheese croissant and an expertly made London fog.

 

Back to Top

Un Je Ne Sais Quoi

location_on

1361 Connecticut Ave., NW

language

Website

Photograph courtesy of Un Je Ne Sais Quoi.

Walk into this bright French cafe and you’re greeted with shelves holding beautifully baked croissants (the almond and pistachio-and-chocolate versions are our go-tos), along with sugared orbs of brioche. A recent discovery: pots of intensely fruity, not-too-sweet French jam, which goes perfectly with a plain croissant and will jazz up your toast at home.

This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Longreads

Perfect for your commute

The Abortion Battle on Virginia’s Border

DC’s Food Influencer Scene Is Booming. It’s Also a Hot Mess.

Inside DC’s Absurdly Confusing Recreational Weed Market

Can Wayne Rooney Rebuild DC United?