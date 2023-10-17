Contents
Boulangerie Christophe
1422 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 11321 Seven Locks Rd., Potomac
The breakfast pastries here are lovely—apricot-topped croissants, turnovers with chocolate and pastry cream—and so are the filament-thin crepes, which come with sugar and berries, Nutella, or savory fillings.
Bread Furst
4434 Connecticut Ave., NW
Mark Furstenburg’s Van Ness bakery quietly serves some of the city’s best bagels (the smaller, skinnier Montreal style) and doughnuts (we’re fans of the passionfruit). Morning sandwiches include ham and cheese on a biscuit or baguette.
Mah-Ze-Dahr
1201 Half St., SE; 99 District Sq., SW; 1550 Crystal Dr., Arlington
This elegant New York–born chainlet specializes in scones (Oprah’s a fan) and croissants, which are excellent plain, filled with turkey and Gruyère, or turned into sticky, pull-apart monkey bread.
Manifest Bread
6208 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park
Restaurant vets Rick and Tyes Cook have built a following for their sourdough loaves made from house-milled grains. But their tiny Riverdale Park bakery deserves equal attention for its sweet and savory baked goods, including babka, croissants, and onion/poppy-seed bialys.
Rare Bird Coffee Roasters
230 W. Broad St., Falls Church
Not only does this coffee shop roast its own beans, it also bakes its own pastries. Selections rotate, but you’ll want to snag cardamom kouign amann and cinnamon rolls with cream-cheese frosting (weekends only). A standout egg sandwich comes with roasted tomatoes and aged goat cheese on a sourdough biscuit.
Rose Ave Bakery
2633 Connecticut Ave., NW
Rose Nguyen’s doughnuts—pillowy, perfectly sugared, and stuffed with luscious fillings such as passionfruit curd and ube-coconut cream—deserve every word of the hype that they get. But don’t miss the Woodley Park cafe’s sleeper hit: a square puff-pastry tart layered with savory, creamy squash curry.
Saku Saku Flakerie
4200 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 3417 Connecticut Ave., NW; 401 F St., NW
Japanese expat Yuri Oberbillig turns out crackly kouign amann and Gruyère-and-za’atar croissants at her spare Tenleytown cafe, Cleveland Park storefront, and National Building Museum outpost. Keep an eye out for monthly specials such as kimchi-and-goat-cheese focaccia.
Sunday Morning Bakehouse
11869 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda
A great jelly doughnut is hard to find, unless you’re at this chic Pike & Rose cafe. (The sugared brioche doughnut is pretty great, too.) Our other favorite wake-up: a ham-and-cheese croissant and an expertly made London fog.
Un Je Ne Sais Quoi
1361 Connecticut Ave., NW
Walk into this bright French cafe and you’re greeted with shelves holding beautifully baked croissants (the almond and pistachio-and-chocolate versions are our go-tos), along with sugared orbs of brioche. A recent discovery: pots of intensely fruity, not-too-sweet French jam, which goes perfectly with a plain croissant and will jazz up your toast at home.
