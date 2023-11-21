Guest List: 4 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This December

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Nina Albert

She’s been named DC’s acting deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

Nikki DeJesus Sertsu

Planet Word–DC’s popular language museum–appointed her as its new executive director.

Edwaard Liang

He’ll be the new artistic director of the Washington Ballet, succeeding Julie Kent.

Chris Walsh

The University of Maryland prof developed two apples meant to better endure climate change.

Disinvited! Alan Henney

The Twitter crime-watcher got dinged online after he tweeted about getting a ticket for his own traffic infraction.

Editor’s Note: After the December issue of Washingtonian shipped to the printer, Sean “Diddy” Combs was sued by his longtime romantic partner, who in the suit describes a long-term pattern of abuse and rape. (Combs denied the allegations; the two sides agreed to a settlement a day after the suit was filed.) We have removed him from the online version of this item.

Photographs of headshots courtesy of subjects. Photograph of table by Getty Images/iStock.

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.