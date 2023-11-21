Editor’s Note: After the December issue of Washingtonian shipped to the printer, Sean “Diddy” Combs was sued by his longtime romantic partner, who in the suit describes a long-term pattern of abuse and rape. (Combs denied the allegations; the two sides agreed to a settlement a day after the suit was filed.) We have removed him from the online version of this item.
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 4 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This December
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
Nina Albert
She’s been named DC’s acting deputy mayor for planning and economic development.
Nikki DeJesus Sertsu
Planet Word–DC’s popular language museum–appointed her as its new executive director.
Edwaard Liang
He’ll be the new artistic director of the Washington Ballet, succeeding Julie Kent.
Chris Walsh
The University of Maryland prof developed two apples meant to better endure climate change.
Disinvited! Alan Henney
The Twitter crime-watcher got dinged online after he tweeted about getting a ticket for his own traffic infraction.
Best of Washington 2023: Things to Eat, Drink, Do, and Know Right Now
“Shattered Glass”: An Oral History of the Media-Movie Cult Classic
