Rosalynn Carter’s Likeness Is on Display at the Portrait Gallery

There's also a condolence book for the former first lady near the White House.

Rosalynn Carter Portrait
Rosalynn Carter by Robert Clark Templeton. Pastel on illustration board, 1976. Donated by Mark, Kevin, and Tim Templeton, sons of the artist / © 1976, Templeton Collection. Image courtesy Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.

Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery placed a portrait of former first lady Rosalynn Carter on display Tuesday. The 1976 pastel drawing by Robert Templeton shows Carter from two angles, with the effect of highlighting her varied interests: In addition to her stated cause of mental health, she was an active partner in the presidency of her husband, Jimmy Carter. After he lost his bid for reelection in 1980, the couple founded the Carter Center and built houses for Habitat for Humanity, including ten on Benning Road in the District.

The portrait will remain on view through January 3, 2024. There’s also an official condolence book for Carter at the White House Visitor Center, a 15-minute walk from the Portrait Gallery at 1450 Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. He lives in Del Ray.

