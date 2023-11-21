Rosalynn Carter’s Likeness Is on Display at the Portrait Gallery

Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery placed a portrait of former first lady Rosalynn Carter on display Tuesday. The 1976 pastel drawing by Robert Templeton shows Carter from two angles, with the effect of highlighting her varied interests: In addition to her stated cause of mental health, she was an active partner in the presidency of her husband, Jimmy Carter. After he lost his bid for reelection in 1980, the couple founded the Carter Center and built houses for Habitat for Humanity, including ten on Benning Road in the District.

The portrait will remain on view through January 3, 2024. There’s also an official condolence book for Carter at the White House Visitor Center, a 15-minute walk from the Portrait Gallery at 1450 Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

