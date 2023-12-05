6 Places to Play Pinball Around DC

If you’re not up to speed with the DMV’s local pinball scene, you may not know that one of the best spots in the region is tucked away inside a Maryland grocery store. Unfortunately, the famed pinball room inside a Mom’s Organic Market in College Park will close down later this month. So, without the grocer’s 40 machines, where will Washington’s pinball fanatics turn instead? Luckily, an interactive online tool called Pinball Map offers some guidance. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorites to help you on your journey to become the next pinball wizard.

Lyman’s Tavern

3720 14th St. NW

This unassuming tavern in Columbia Heights is a fan favorite among the pinball community. With 11 machines and even more being rotated out seasonally, Lyman’s offers some of the best variety of games in the area. Plus, the drinks are cheap!

Players Club

1400 14th St. NW

This barcade is one half retro and one half luxury, with its row of cabinet arcade games complemented by a comfortable lounge. If you are looking for a full arcade experience over pure pinball, this is a good option. There’s also a rooftop bar so you can check out the city’s skyline while you wait for someone to quit hogging your favorite game.

CarPool

900 N. Glebe Road, Arlington

For the Arlington folks, CarPool has 12 machines to choose from in addition to pool tables, dartboards and shuffleboard. It also hosts pinball league play every Monday night.

Mustang Sally Brewing Company

14140 Parke Long Court, Chantilly

Out by Dulles airport, enjoy some creative local beers while you work your way through the brewery’s 18 pinball machines. If you find a new favorite, you can join Mustang Sally’s pinball league, which plays Tuesday nights.

The Eleanor DC

100 Florida Ave. NE

Conveniently situated by the NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station, the Eleanor is a bowling lounge that serves food as well. While you wait for your turn on the lanes, it also offers a handful of pinball machines.

Roanoke Pinball Museum

1 Market Square SE, Roanoke, Virginia

Okay, this one is obviously not super local, but if you’re a true pinball head you may want to plan a pilgrimage to this museum in Roanoke and see how much the game has changed over the decades. The museum boasts a collection of more than 70 games, which are playable as well. The museum even has a machine that dates back to the 1930s.