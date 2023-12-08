Check Your Mail: You May Be a Prospective Juror for Trump’s DC Trial

Wondering if you could end up as a juror in former President Donald Trump’s upcoming federal election interference trial? Check your mail!

The US District Court for DC appears to have sent out federal special jury service summonses and accompanying pre-screening forms to prospective jurors that coincide with what we know about Trump’s trial:

The pre-screening form asks if prospective jurors are available to report to the Prettyman Courthouse in person on February 9 to fill out a written questionnaire as part of the jury selection process—the same date the court previously set for the questionnaire.

While the form does not contain any information about the case in question or the defendant, it states that trial selection is scheduled to begin on March 4 and that the trial may last “approximately 3 months after jury selection is completed”—also corresponding to a date previously set by the court.

A DC resident who received a summons in the mail this week shared an image of the pre-screening form with Washingtonian and also allowed us to view their summons. Earlier this week, NBC News published an image of the same form.

In addition to the pre-screening form, recipients are also asked to fill out an online qualification questionnaire.

If the forms are authentic, they represent the first step for locals toward serving on the jury in a criminal case in which Trump has been charged with four counts—including conspiracy to defraud the United States—related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election won by President Joe Biden. After reporting to the federal courthouse to complete the written questionnaire, potential jurors would then be questioned in person by attorneys and US District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan before final selections are made.

Whether the trial actually takes place next March—or ever—remains an open question. Earlier this week, Trump filed a notice to appeal a federal judge’s rejection of his claim of “absolute immunity” from criminal prosecution for actions taken while he was president. Trump’s case can’t go to trial until that appeal is resolved, a process that ultimately could involve the Supreme Court and push the trial’s start past the 2024 election.