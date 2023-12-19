These Were the DC Area’s Most Popular Library Books in 2023

It’s that time of year when our local library systems share their most popular books from the past twelve months, providing what’s perhaps a glimpse into our collective psyche.

According to the data, many of us spent 2023 entranced by the fictional story of a chemist-turned-cooking show host (Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus), the real-life confessions of a media savvy prince (Spare by Prince Harry), and the Pulitzer Prize–winning tale of Appalachian poverty (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver). Those three books—along with Gabrielle Zevin‘s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow and Emily Henry‘s Happy Place—all made appearances on the most-loaned lists shared by DC Public Library, Montgomery County Public Libraries, and Arlington Public Library.

Here are the other titles that graced readers hands this year. May they guide your 2024 reading bucket list:

DC Public Library

Top 10 Adult Titles (Fiction):

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver Happy Place by Emily Henry Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai Book Lovers by Emily Henry The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Top 10 Adult Titles (Nonfiction):

Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner Spare by Prince Harry I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy Stay True by Hua Hsu The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk All About Love: New Visions by bell hooks An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Arlington Public Library

Top 20 Adult Titles (Fiction and Nonfiction):

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin Spare by Prince Harry Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Happy Place by Emily Henry I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas Book Lovers by Emily Henry The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng

Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld Verity by Colleen Hoover

Montgomery County Public Libraries

Top 10 Adult Titles (Fiction and Nonfiction):

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver Spare by Prince Harry Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin Happy Place by Emily Henry The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng