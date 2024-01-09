Here Are All the DC Area Schools Closing Early Today

It may be too warm for a snow day, but the weather is just right (wrong?) enough for some Washington-area school districts to close early on Tuesday, as heavy rain and harsh winds are expected to buffet the region into the afternoon. Here’s a list:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. All after-school activities, including a scheduled Board of Education budget hearing and the all-county band tryouts, are also canceled.

Arlington Public Schools are still scheduled for their regular dismissal, but all after school activities are canceled Tuesday, according to a statement on the school district’s website. A planned school board work session has also been canceled, the statement read.

DC Public Schools will be open for classes and extracurricular activities as normal, but all DCPS athletic activities are canceled for Tuesday, the school system announced on Twitter.

Howard County Public Schools are closing 3 hours early on Tuesday, the school district announced on Twitter. The school district has also activated its “Code Yellow” warning, meaning that all after school activities in HCPS schools are canceled for today.

Frederick County Public Schools will close three hours early on Tuesday, the school district announced on Twitter. While administrative offices will remain open, afternoon and evening activities are canceled, the statement read, while programs such as school-based daycare and Parks and Recreation programs that are hosted in school gyms will make and communicate their own closure decisions.

Montgomery County Public Schools will close two and a half hours early on Tuesday, according to the school district’s website. MCPS announced a “Code Blue” warning, meaning administrative offices will remain open, but afternoon and evening activities have been canceled.

Prince George’s County will be closing its public schools two hours early on Tuesday, according to the school district website. Afterschool and evening activities are canceled for Tuesday, while vendor-managed after school care is set to close at 4 PM.

This article will be updated to reflect further closures.