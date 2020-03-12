Here’s How Local School Districts Are Handling Coronavirus



This story will be updated as new information arises.

Arlington Public Schools:

All APS-related non-essential events and trips are canceled. Essential school events will continue in adjusted formats.

Falls Church City Public Schools:

There are currently no updates

Montgomery County Public Schools:

All schools are closed from March 14 to the 27th.

Loudon County Public Schools:

All classes and activities are canceled through March 20.

Fairfax County Public Schools:

March 16 is designated as a student holiday so staff can prepare for the possibility of distance learning. All FCPS-sponsored international travel is suspended through June 30. All overnight field trips are canceled through April 12. All trips to New York state are canceled.

Prince William County Public Schools:

There are currently no changes. An update is expected this evening.

Alexandria City Public Schools:

There are currently no changes. The staff is preparing for the possibility of online-learning implementation.

DC Public Schools:

All school events of more than 500 people are canceled through March 31. DCPS-sponsored student travel outside of the District is suspended through May 1. School is canceled March 16 so staff can prepare for the possibility of online-learning implementation.

Prince George’s County Public Schools:

All schools are closed from March 14 to the 27th.

