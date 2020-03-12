Here’s How Local School Districts Are Handling Coronavirus

About Coronavirus 2020
Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.
This story will be updated as new information arises.
Arlington Public Schools:
All APS-related non-essential events and trips are canceled. Essential school events will continue in adjusted formats.
Falls Church City Public Schools:
There are currently no updates
Montgomery County Public Schools:
All schools are closed from March 14 to the 27th.
Loudon County Public Schools:
All classes and activities are canceled through March 20.
Fairfax County Public Schools:
March 16 is designated as a student holiday so staff can prepare for the possibility of distance learning. All FCPS-sponsored international travel is suspended through June 30. All overnight field trips are canceled through April 12. All trips to New York state are canceled.
Prince William County Public Schools:
There are currently no changes. An update is expected this evening.
Alexandria City Public Schools:
There are currently no changes. The staff is preparing for the possibility of online-learning implementation.
DC Public Schools:
All school events of more than 500 people are canceled through March 31. DCPS-sponsored student travel outside of the District is suspended through May 1. School is canceled March 16 so staff can prepare for the possibility of online-learning implementation.
Prince George’s County Public Schools:
All schools are closed from March 14 to the 27th.