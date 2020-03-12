Here’s How Local School Districts Are Handling Coronavirus

All Maryland schools are closed from March 14 to the 27

Written by
| Published on
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

This story will be updated as new information arises.

Arlington Public Schools:

All APS-related non-essential events and trips are canceled. Essential school events will continue in adjusted formats.

Falls Church City Public Schools:

There are currently no updates

Montgomery County Public Schools:

All schools are closed from March 14 to the 27th.

Loudon County Public Schools:

All classes and activities are canceled through March 20.

Fairfax County Public Schools:

March 16 is designated as a student holiday so staff can prepare for the possibility of distance learning. All FCPS-sponsored international travel is suspended through June 30. All overnight field trips are canceled through April 12. All trips to New York state are canceled.

Prince William County Public Schools:

There are currently no changes. An update is expected this evening.

Alexandria City Public Schools:

There are currently no changes. The staff is preparing for the possibility of online-learning implementation.

DC Public Schools:

All school events of more than 500 people are canceled through March 31. DCPS-sponsored student travel outside of the District is suspended through May 1. School is canceled March 16 so staff can prepare for the possibility of online-learning implementation.

Prince George’s County Public Schools:

All schools are closed from March 14 to the 27th.

More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day