Snow Is in the DC Forecast for Next Week

It has been 723 days—or just a week shy of two years—since DC last saw more than an inch of snow. Could that finally change next week? After a winter storm skirted the area earlier this week—leaving the District with flood-level rains and dashed hopes for snowfall—another chance for flakes is now around the corner. Updates from the National Weather Service on an upcoming East Coast storm suggest that Tuesday is DC’s next big opportunity for accumulating snow.

Vestiges of cold air from a record-setting Arctic blast in Western states—and a (less-certain) chance of Tuesday precipitation—may give the DC region a perfect recipe for snow, according to the Washington Post. Don’t start getting your sleds out just yet, though: It’s still too early to say if this next storm can end the streak. But Weather.com is currently predicting 1-3 inches, with another inch possible Tuesday night. While that’s hardly a major blizzard, it could still be enough to affect local schools and commutes—and finally snap the snowless run.