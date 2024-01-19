After a few seasons of little to no snow, you may have forgotten how much a few inches of the stuff can wreck your weekend plans. Here are the events and institutions that are closed, cancelled, or delayed due to the winter weather.

Museums

Glenstone

The modern art museum in Potomac is closed on Friday, January 19th.

National Archives

The National Archives Museum in downtown DC will open at noon on Friday, January 19th. However, the research rooms in DC and College Park are closed.

National Building Museum

The National Building Museum is closed on Friday, January 19th.

National Museum of Women in the Arts

The National Museum of Women in the Arts will open at noon on Friday, January 19th.

Rubell Museum

One of DC’s newest museums, the contemporary art museum — located in Southwest — is opening two hours late on Friday, January 19th.

Smithsonian Museums

Five museums will be open on Friday, January 19: the Air and Space Museum, the Natural History Museum, the American History Museum, the African-American History Museum, and the Udvar-Hazy Center. The rest of the institutions, including the National Zoo, are closed.

Other

DC Public Libraries

The Anacostia, Bellevue, Capitol View, Chevy Chase, Northwest One, Rosedale, Shepherd Park, Southwest, Tenley-Friendship and Woodridge branches of DC Public Libraries are closed on Friday, January 19th. The Francis A. Gregory and Takoma Park locations will have a delayed opening.

Arlington National Cemetery

While the cemetery is closed to the public on Friday, January 19th, scheduled funerals will still be taking place.