Top Dentists Hall of Fame

It’s not hard to find a dentist, but choosing a good one is usually the goal—whether you’re getting a root canal or braces. For decades, we’ve tried to make the process of choosing one easier with our Top Dentists list.
Just as you’d probably ask your general dentist to recommend a specialist, we take the same approach. Each time we compile this list—now with the help of a firm called topDentists—we poll thousands of area professionals listed by the American Dental Association, as well as those listed with local and national dental societies. We ask them whom they’d trust with their dental care, based on years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, and, of course, physical results. Those with the top scores from their peers make the roster.
This year, we’re honoring those who have appeared year after year on our Top Dentists list. The more than 300 general dentists and specialists named here have been on a Top Dentists list at least eight of the past 14 years, including the last three. (Some may have practiced elsewhere previously, but we’ve identified them with their current offices.) These dentists, in other words, are the best of the best in this region. Best of all: They’re all still practicing.
General Dentistry
Martin G. Abel
Rockville; 301-770-1447.
Ali R. Aghaee
Rockville; 301-417-6957.
Abbas K. Ahrabi
Oakton; 703-991-0029.
Rodney A. Alejandro
Burke; 703-912-9670.
Corey B. Anolik
Gaithersburg; 301-701-5861.
David T. Babington
Chantilly; 703-215-3421.
Alice Charland Bassford
Silver Spring; 301-593-5500.
Michael M. Blicher
DC; 202-466-4530.
Larry Bowers
DC; 202-544-0086.
Stephen R. Bradley
Vienna; 703-242-8416.
Sara T. Brendmoen
Lorton; 703-541-3110.
Sharon F. Brown
DC; 202-946-2100.
Cheryl F. Callahan
Rockville; 301-948-1212.
Emilio Canal Jr.
Reston; 703-318-8200.
Samuel D. Cappiello
McLean; 703-649-4075.
Daniel E. Cassidy Jr.
Alexandria; 703-370-2333.
Joseph A. Catanzano
DC; 202-315-2188.
Andrew C. Cobb
DC; 202-686-9100.
Peter K. Cocolis Jr.
Springfield; 703-912-3800.
Jason A. Cohen
Chevy Chase; 301-656-1201.
Paul D. Cohen
DC; 202-659-9100.
Sara C. Cohen
DC; 202-659-9100.
Charles H. Cooper
Rockville; 301-881-4430.
Shane R. Costa
Great Falls; 703-546-9613; also Ashburn.
Margaret M. Culotta-Norton
DC; 202-833-1111.
Joseph Cusumano
Arlington; 703-525-4071.
Quyen N. Dang
Fairfax; 703-226-2222; also Reston.
Faline K. Davenport
Gainesville; 703-884-2148.
Alan L. Dechter
Silver Spring; 301-508-9755.
Robert H. DeWitt
Vienna; 703-734-5707.
Kristen A. Donohue
Burke; 703-782-3857.
Charles A. Doring
Rockville; 301-850-4060.
Bita A. Ellis
Burke; 703-782-3857.
Emine Erkmen
Rockville; 301-610-7724.
David N. Eskow
Olney; 301-820-7727.
Fredrick F. Farahi
McLean; 703-821-1633.
Tirdad Fattahi
DC; 202-338-7499.
Raymund V. Favis
Fairfax; 703-267-6627.
Stephen J. Friedman
Silver Spring; 301-681-8200.
Mary-Stuart Gallian
Fairfax; 703-844-1242.
Philip A. Gentry
Arlington; 703-522-7733.
Eugene T. Giannini
DC; 202-244-4111.
Paul Gibberman
Alexandria; 703-823-6616.
Thomas E. Gluck
DC; 202-965-5400.
Larry Goldbaum
Rockville; 301-701-2913.
Leonard S. Gordon
Gaithersburg; 301-258-1998.
Michael H. Gorman
Centreville; 703-830-9110.
Brian J. Gray
DC; 202-244-4111.
Gary Greenspan
Fairfax; 703-596-0875.
Joseph P. Grieco Jr.
Fairfax; 703-385-9700.
Mark A. Grimes
Chantilly; 703-222-5400.
Lonny D. Grimmer
Ashburn; 703-723-1400.
Gary R. Griswold
Montgomery Village; 301-926-1900.
Robert G. Hall
Reston; 703-437-8811; also Ashburn.
Melanie W. Hartman
Burke; 703-978-5660.
Gary L. Hartz
Reston; 703-437-8811; also Ashburn.
Ronald S. Hauptman
Falls Church; 703-241-0666.
Nada Hemedan
Fairfax; 703-978-0000.
Edward R. Hindman
Alexandria; 703-765-6400.
Andrew B. Hinkle
McLean; 703-952-9770.
Bruce R. Hutchison
Centreville; 703-830-9110.
Margaret H. Irvin
DC; 202-244-6650.
Gary G. Kaihara
DC; 202-466-3333; also McLean.
Chad Kasperowski
Fairfax; 703-591-5637.
Victoria I. Kay
Manassas; 703-369-7173.
Sean P. Kelliher
Springfield; 703-451-5030.
Nabeel A. Khan
Burke; 703-440-5075.
John D. Kling II
Alexandria; 703-299-8444.
Jeffrey I. Klioze
Springfield; 703-323-8820.
Saba H. Lakhani
Bethesda; 301-652-5445.
Harold E. Landis Jr.
Silver Spring; 301-681-7061.
Paul J. LaRose
DC; 202-347-1220.
Isabelle M. Lass
DC; 202-659-9100.
Barry D. Laurent
Vienna; 703-893-1603.
Gregory L. LaVecchia
Arlington; 703-528-3336.
David Q. Le
Ashburn; 703-723-1400.
Steven A. LeBeau
McLean; 703-643-9684.
Paul M. Lee
Fairfax; 703-352-9600.
H. Thomas Lenz
Vienna; 703-938-6669; also DC.
Scott P. Lindemann
McLean; 703-356-5512.
Luz M. Lopez Driscoll
DC; 202-223-6053.
Melanie R. Love
Falls Church; 703-241-2911.
David W. Lucht
Centreville; 703-803-9223.
Stephen A. Mabry
Arlington; 703-527-3554.
Carlene D. Marcus
Reston; 703-435-3030.
Despina M. Markogiannakis
Chevy Chase; 301-652-0656.
John W. Martin III
DC; 202-966-1900.
Pamela P. Marzban
Burke; 703-940-1350.
Katherine A. McGrath
Fairfax; 703-978-6556.
Michael Messina
Reston; 703-318-8200.
Mark A. Miller
Falls Church; 703-241-2911.
Anthony M. Moawad
Reston; 703-318-8200.
Lawrence R. Muller
Lake Ridge; 703-497-9709.
Wendy M. Musolf
Chevy Chase; 301-986-4814.
Monica A. Neshat
Reston; 703-437-5555.
Jennifer T. Nguyen
Fairfax; 703-273-4505.
Maryam Norouzi
Gaithersburg; 301-990-0300.
Kendra E. Novick
Reston; 703-437-8811; also Ashburn.
Yutaka Okamoto
North Bethesda; 240-667-7705.
Maggie Olano
Gainesville; 703-753-8753.
Bradley J. Olson
Waldorf; 301-645-6611.
Hilary K. Pandak
Fairfax; 703-691-1511.
John L. Parker
Leesburg; 703-777-6453.
Clementina M. Perez-West
Rockville; 301-850-4060.
Dean J. Phass
Alexandria; 703-824-0055.
Michael S. Pollack
Silver Spring; 301-587-1610.
Michael R. Pollowitz
DC; 202-946-2100.
Catherine Dietrich Pulse
DC; 202-363-6177.
Farhan Qureshi
Alexandria; 703-931-4544.
Susana Raygada
Burke; 703-323-1400.
Peter Rinaldi
Chevy Chase; 301-684-8134.
James M. Ronis
McLean; 703-442-9199.
Ronald Rosenberg
Rockville; 301-701-2913.
D. Gordon Rye
Fairfax; 703-565-2503.
Jay H. Samuels
Rockville; 301-881-4200.
Evan R. Sapperstein
Falls Church; 703-534-1222.
Rodney D. Savoia
DC; 202-466-5515.
John A. Schehl
McLean; 703-532-2022.
David J. Schlactus
Rockville; 301-881-9040.
Adam T. Schneider
Gaithersburg; 240-654-3555.
Craig M. Scimeca
Fairfax; 703-401-4037.
Paul B. Silberman
Waldorf; 301-885-2505.
Jeffrey A. Sisel
Arlington; 703-931-5333.
Thomas D. Sokoly
DC; 202-235-2072.
Lana Soules
Herndon; 703-787-3585.
Christopher R. Spagna
Falls Church; 703-912-0339.
Charles R. Steel
Sandy Spring; 301-774-8555.
Linda D. Steel
Sandy Spring; 301-774-8555.
John G. Stephenson
Annandale; 703-256-4500.
Dennis J. Stiles
Gaithersburg; 301-947-6900.
Richard T. Stone
Alexandria; 703-548-5042.
Steven D. Strickland
Woodbridge; 703-494-6811.
David R. Stuver
Arlington; 703-525-4071.
Amear M. Tadros
Sterling; 703-430-2020.
Larry Terango
Manassas; 703-369-7173.
Robert B. Tilkin
Rockville; 301-850-4060.
Annah P. Tran
Fairfax; 703-273-4505.
Julie D. Tran
Alexandria; 703-836-2213.
Linh T. Tran
Annandale; 703-916-8571.
Mark Tromblay
Alexandria; 703-299-8444; also DC.
Thomas G. Vaccaro
Fairfax; 703-591-1007.
Rachael M. Valltos
Falls Church; 703-534-1222.
Maribel M. Vann
Fairfax; 703-204-1555.
Eric C. Vasey
Woodbridge; 703-670-5376.
Adam P. Vitelli
Germantown; 301-972-1400.
Duy Q. Vo
Arlington; 703-521-0900.
Jeffrey D. Wagman
Alexandria; 703-379-6187.
Yolonda L. Weaver
Fairfax; 703-273-1443.
Richard M. Whittington
Vienna; 703-938-8333.
Thomas P. Williams
DC; 202-296-3135.
Bryan D. Wood
Alexandria; 703-960-8670.
J. Douglas Wooddell
Annandale; 703-698-9698.
Forough P. Yazdani
Vienna; 703-938-0774.
Chang Yi
Fairfax; 703-382-6043.
Brenda J. Young
Fairfax; 703-560-6301.
Endodontics
Endodontists specialize in root canals.
Ali Behnia
Rockville; 301-340-9494.
Rashin T. Bidgoli
Sterling; 703-444-4229.
Wing F. Chan
Rockville; 301-963-6087.
Robert A. Cheron
Arlington; 703-528-8382.
Edward Chun
McLean; 703-847-0989.
Guido E. Costa
Clinton; 301-868-5500; also College Park and Waldorf.
John S. Ehreth
Warrenton; 540-351-0009.
Reza Farshey
Chevy Chase; 301-907-2931.
Joshua E. Fein
Fairfax; 703-539-0400.
Jason P. Fields
Gaithersburg; 301-519-9555.
Timothy J. Golian
Fairfax; 703-273-8798.
Scott K. Hetz
DC; 202-659-2552.
Tony H. Hsu
North Bethesda; 301-881-6882.
Sasan M. Jafari
Rockville; 301-984-3636.
Brian Lee
Chantilly; 703-378-3115; also Alexandria, Lansdowne.
Kim A. Menhinick
DC; 202-659-2552; also Chevy Chase, Rockville.
Fernando J. Meza
Alexandria; 703-370-1327; also Arlington.
Anastasia Mischenko
Chevy Chase; 301-654-6077.
Michael C. Mocknick
McLean; 703-734-0334.
Julian Moiseiwitsch
DC; 202-364-0234.
Angela P. Noguera
DC; 202-835-3636.
David Palmieri
Alexandria; 703-836-0006; also Arlington and Falls Church.
Jayesh S. Patel
Fairfax; 703-631-1136.
Sumesh Potluri
Silver Spring; 301-754-0500.
Michael J. Ribera
Chevy Chase; 301-654-1818; also DC.
Carolina Rodriguez-Rad
DC; 202-659-8568.
Yaser Roumani
Rockville; 301-231-0744; also Gaithersburg.
Glenn C. Schermer
Waldorf; 301-868-5500.
Fredric H. Simon
Rockville; 301-984-3800; also DC, Chevy Chase.
Ian K. Walker
Rockville; 301-231-0744; also Gaithersburg.
Todd E. Wynkoop
Lake Ridge; 703-494-8624.
Pirooz A. Zia
Chevy Chase; 301-907-2931.
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
These dentists perform tooth extractions, implants, and other surgery of the mouth and jaw.
Jarred S. Abel
Chevy Chase; 301-656-9565.
Ralph W. Alman Jr.
Rockville; 301-881-8803.
Joseph M. Arzadon
Arlington; 703-379-2700.
Andrew E. Bluhm
Ashburn; 703-729-8700; also South Riding, Leesburg.
Christopher E. Bonacci
Vienna; 703-255-9400.
Edward B. Delgado
Tysons; 703-686-5216; also Alexandria.
Steve S. Dorsch
Ashburn; 703-729-8700; also Leesburg, South Riding.
William R. Dzyak
Boyds; 301-916-8680.
Robert W. Emery
DC; 202-386-7100.
Michael Timothy Gocke
McLean; 703-388-2805.
Leonard J. Goldman
Silver Spring; 301-622-2700.
Daria Hamrah
McLean; 703-288-4495.
H. Ryan Kazemi
Bethesda; 301-654-7070.
Michael D. Kuzmik
Tysons; 703-686-5216; also Alexandria.
Fred Liu
Fairfax; 703-592-8624; also Centreville.
Barry R. Maharaj
Lansdowne; 703-723-7858; also Chantilly.
Leonardo F. Menendez
Bowie; 301-262-4500.
Leonard A. Merlo
DC; 202-223-3391; also Rockville.
Amir Naimi
Alexandria; 571-998-0044; also Reston, Burke.
Jay S. Nokkeo
Gaithersburg; 301-926-4800.
George Obeid
DC; 202-877-7332.
Jonathan J. Park
Fairfax; 703-592-8624; also Reston.
Cyrus Ramsey
Burke; 703-636-2227; also Woodbridge.
Steven F. Robertson
Burke; 703-636-2227; also Reston.
Brian T. Robinson
Rockville; 301-241-6819.
Jeffrey R. Rothman
Alexandria; 703-370-3012.
Mitchell A. Stark
Rockville; 301-340-0101; also College Park.
Gene A. “Jay” Vandervort Jr.
Ashburn; 703-962-4669; also South Riding, Leesburg.
Craig E. Vigliante
Leesburg; 703-723-5366.
Richard M. Williams
DC; 202-364-9400; also Germantown.
Pedram Yaghmai
Burke; 703-337-3963; also Reston and Alexandria.
Hugh B. Zadeh
Annandale; 703-634-4195.
Orthodontics
Orthodontists straighten teeth.
Curtis L. Abigail
Arlington; 571-388-3079; also Bethesda.
Rana Barakat
Sterling; 703-433-9330.
Gregory D. Bath
Vienna; 703-938-4614; also Great Falls.
Scott C. Berman
Falls Church; 703-241-9191; also Herndon.
Jill Bruno
Chevy Chase; 301-450-7746.
David M. Bugden
Silver Spring; 301-681-4241.
Zachary Casagrande
Ashburn; 703-327-1718; also Arlington, Reston, Purcellville, Gainesville.
William E. Crutchfield
Chantilly; 703-263-0575.
Lisa A. DeMarco
Silver Spring; 301-593-6363.
Garret Djeu
Fairfax; 703-691-8388.
Michael G. Dunegan
Gainesville; 703-753-4996.
D. Michael Ellis
Annandale; 703-750-9393; also Burke, Lorton.
Frederick S. Fritz
Rockville; 301-330-9550.
Allen S. Garai
Vienna; 703-281-4868; also Great Falls.
Eduardo J. Gerlein
Chevy Chase; 301-951-4114.
Ashkan Ghaffari
Vienna; 703-429-0531.
Ali Y. Ghatri
Fairfax; 703-382-5758; also Reston and Herndon.
Alfred C. Griffin
Warrenton; 540-347-1888; also Culpeper and Middleburg.
Linda A. Hallman
Chevy Chase; 301-654-7910.
Brad Hudson
Springfield; 703-451-4666.
David R. Hughes
Springfield; 703-431-0502.
Herbert M. Hughes
Alexandria; 703-360-8660.
Darin B. Iverson
Arlington; 703-536-7846.
Mary A. Karau
Alexandria; 703-765-5505.
Rodney J. Klima
Burke; 703-425-5125.
Donald F. Larson
Alexandria; 703-838-8998.
Edwin Lee
Rockville; 240-252-5293; also Olney.
Christopher G. Liang
Potomac; 301-983-3132; also DC.
Meghan J. Lindgren
Burke; 703-750-9393.
Robert B. Marzban
McLean; 703-844-4341; also Alexandria.
Deirdre J. Maull
McLean; 703-556-9400.
Jina Naghdi
Herndon; 703-471-8333.
Denise T. Nguyen
Manassas; 571-535-2365; also Woodbridge.
Andrew L. Schwartz
DC; 202-525-6952; also Rockville.
John C. Shefferman
DC; 202-338-7128.
Hani Thariani
Arlington; 703-962-4527; also Herndon.
Nancy C. Tilkin
Silver Spring; 301-593-6363.
Stephan Tisseront
Reston; 571-487-7818.
Pediatric Dentistry
Pediatric dentists treat children and teens.
Felix J. Aguto
Waldorf; 301-206-1993; also Prince Frederick.
Angela L. Austin
Alexandria; 571-356-9843.
Girish Banaji
Falls Church; 703-849-1300.
Liliana Cuervo
Montgomery Village; 301-869-5437.
Jeffrey P. Davis
McLean; 703-848-8444.
Jayne E. Delaney
Alexandria; 703-370-5437.
Sarah Ganjavi
Vienna; 703-938-6600.
Heidi A. Herbst
Sterling; 571-446-0355.
Avionne Hill
DC; 202-873-9696.
Andrew I. Horng
Rockville; 301-881-0220.
Neda Kalantar
Reston; 703-435-1500.
Gary R. Kramer
Burke; 571-933-8076.
Alan K. Kuwabara
DC; 202-244-6111.
Naveen Kwatra
Gaithersburg; 240-981-4020.
Niloofar Mofakhami
Oakton; 703-255-3424.
Ricardo A. Perez
Chevy Chase; 301-729-0790.
Roya Pilcher
DC; 202-237-2833.
Christine M. Reardon
Arlington; 703-579-0367.
Ruksana Talaksi
Centreville; 703-266-9090.
Cris A. Ternisky
McLean; 703-356-1875.
David M. Treff
Burke; 703-712-8077.
Jack Weil
Vienna; 703-255-2573.
Periodontics
Periodontists specialize in gum work and dental implants.
Armin Abron
DC; 202-659-3500.
Gerard Boquel
Gaithersburg; 301-869-8884; also DC.
William K. Brayer
Rockville; 301-869-5595.
Lillian C. Carpio
McLean; 703-288-3570.
Lourdes A. Christopher
Falls Church; 703-237-3700.
Sally J. Cram
DC; 202-785-3021.
Vivek A. Doppalapudi
Herndon; 703-464-0900.
Roy Eskow
Bethesda; 301-450-8577.
Mehrdad Favagehi
Falls Church; 703-237-3700.
Brian A. Feeney
McLean; 703-821-4040.
Charles R. Fields
Reston; 703-689-4442.
A. Garrett Gouldin
Falls Church; 703-534-1766; also Alexandria.
Christine Karapetian
Burke; 703-576-5002.
Steven M. Kaufman
DC; 202-223-2211.
Jean-Claude Kharmouche
Leesburg; 571-458-1320; also Sterling.
Rustin M. Levy
DC; 202-524-4863.
Douglas H. Mahn
Manassas; 703-392-8844.
Madjid Matin
Chevy Chase; 301-656-6424.
Eugene Oh
Vienna; 703-539-9166; also Centreville.
Alfonso Patron
Arlington; 703-465-5080.
Israel Puterman
Chevy Chase; 301-652-0939.
David H. Schneider
Chevy Chase; 301-652-9295.
Karl A. Smith
Alexandria; 703-894-4867; also Waldorf.
J. Alexander Withers
Fairfax; 703-775-1319.
C. Alec Yen
Bethesda; 301-656-0331; also Clinton, Olney.
Justin D. Zalewsky
DC; 202-759-8122; also Reston, Alexandria.
Edward A. Zupnik
Bethesda; 301-656-0331; also Olney.
Prosthodontics
Prosthodontists specialize in implants, crowns, dentures, and bridges.
Howard F. Benson
DC; 202-785-3030.
Brendan J. Bernhart
Fairfax; 703-645-8001.
Hugo A. Bonilla
Annandale; 703-560-2672.
Kambiz Fotoohi
Chevy Chase; 301-652-5666.
D. Gregory Har
Manassas; 703-392-8528.
Donald W. Kreuzer
DC; 202-965-5400.
Brian A. Mahler
Fairfax; 703-273-7846.
Gerald M. Marlin
DC; 202-244-2101.
Luis J. Martinez
Reston; 703-437-8811; also Ashburn.
Mariano A. Polack
Gainesville; 703-753-8753.
Vincent J. Prestipino
Bethesda; 301-652-2300.
Keith Progebin
DC; 202-296-8126.
Flavio H. Rasetto
Chevy Chase; 301-652-9717.
Richard L. Roen
DC; 202-833-8240.
Robert J. Sanker
Rockville; 301-463-4232.
Neil L. Starr
DC; 202-293-7177.
Daniel Y. Sullivan Jr.
Vienna; 703-938-6669; also DC.
Benjamin O. Watkins III
DC; 202-466-3333; also McLean.