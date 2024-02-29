Happy March, DC!
Cherry blossom season ushers in an array of springtime events including big concerts, kite-flying on the National Mall, Women’s History Month pop-ups, new theater productions, and a James Bond museum exhibit. Here’s a list of some cool things to add to your March calendar.
10 Best Things to Do in DC
by Pat Padua
Museums
“Star Power”
March 1–January 5
National Portrait Gallery
If you think yesterday’s movie stars were just more glamorous, some credit goes to the photographers who captured their classic faces. George Hurrell–whose images from Hollywood’s golden age are the subject of this exhibit–was the MGM portraitist who helped immortalize the likes of Joan Crawford and Clark Gable.
Museums
“Bonnard’s Worlds”
March 2–June 2
Phillips Collection
Matisse loved him. Picasso hated him. And now the Phillips is exhibiting him, in the form of 60 of Pierre Bonnard’s most significant works. The Post-Impressionist’s paintings–some of which aren’t generally available for public view–have been assembled here from museums and private collections around the world.
Books
Xochitl Gonzalez
March 5
Politics and Prose (Connecticut Avenue)
The bestselling author was a Pulitzer finalist thanks to her nonfiction work for the Atlantic. In her new novel, Anita de Monte Laughs Last, Gonzalez tells the story of a forgotten artist whose work is discovered by a student trying to find her way in a world dominated by nepo babies and high-stakes art dealers.
Music
Burna Boy
March 7
Capital One Arena
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR, who performs as Burna Boy, was the first Nigerian artist to sell out New York’s Madison Square Garden, and he also stuffed Capital One Arena in 2022. Now the King of Afro-fusion is back in town to promote his 2023 album, I Told Them . . ., which features fellow Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez and hip-hop luminaries 21 Savage and J. Cole.
Theater
Company
March 12–31
Kennedy Center
The gender-switched version of Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical finally arrives in DC, with commitment-phobe dude Bobby transformed into a woman named Bobbie. Is it clever or gimmicky? Classic songs such as “Barcelona” and “Being Alive” will hit hard either way.
Theater
At the Wedding
March 13–April 21
Studio Theatre
In the latest work from Brooklyn playwright Bryna Turner, a woman named Carlo crashes her ex-lover’s wedding. Though she doesn’t mean to cause any trouble, prenuptial drama and uproarious high jinks ensue nevertheless.
Museums
“Woven Histories”
March 17–July 28
National Gallery of Art
This exhibition features 160 abstract textile works, from basketry to knitting to knotting. The intricate wool piece above is by Navajo artist Marilou Schultz, whose family has been weaving for generations.
Music
Catalyst Quartet
March 21
Kennedy Center
This fresh-faced ensemble will perform works of varying degrees of adventurousness by composers Maurice Ravel, Terry Riley, Anton Webern, and John Cage, whose 4’33” still tends to divide audiences more than 70 years after its premiere. Come and judge this (not actually) silent piece for yourself.
Music
Zach Bryan
March 25
Capital One Arena
The country-ish singer-songwriter’s major-label debut, American Heartbreak, was a triple album that ran more than two hours and sounded like it was recorded in his basement. But Bryan’s gripping storytelling and emotional delivery hit a nerve, and last year’s self-titled album pushed him even closer to superstardom. Check out the rousing track “Hey Driver” for a taste.
Theater
Unknown Soldier
March 29–May 5
Arena Stage
With heart-tugging and humorous songs by Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson composer Michael Friedman and a book by Daniel Goldstein, this richly layered historical musical is about a woman who learns that her grandmother was involved with a mysterious World War I veteran suffering from amnesia.
Want More Things to Do?
by Briana Thomas
Art and Culture:
- James Bond fans can view iconic vehicles from the movies at The International Spy Museum’s new “Bond in Motion” exhibit; browse sporty cars, motorcycles, submarines, and more (March 1 – April 2025, $28+, Southwest DC).
- Explore eclectic pieces of contemporary Japanese metalworking in “Striking Objects“ (opens March 2, free, Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art).
- March’s NMWA Nights theme is “Aye Girl.” Dance to live tunes, and discover art from LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities (March 6, $25, National Museum of Women in the Arts).
- Local Black artist Sydney Vernon presents collages, drawings, and paintings at Phillips@THEARC (March 6-June 6, free, Anacostia).
- The DC Embassy Chef Challenge celebrates international cuisines and cultures at a one-night tasting experience (March 7, $150, Union Station).
- RuPaul discusses his latest memoir The House of Hidden Meanings at Warner Theatre (March 8, $53+, Downtown).
- The Smithsonian American Art Museum unveils the social justice paintings of William H. Johnson (March 8-September 8, free, Smithsonian American Art Museum).
- Calling all anime fanatics and comic book lovers to Awesome Con at Walter E. Washington Convention Center (March 8-10, $45+, Mount Vernon Square).
- Attend the opening reception of Dupont Underground’s thought-provoking women’s exhibition (opens March 8, $8, Dupont).
- Experience a Taste of Iceland with cooking classes, music, and a crime fiction book talk (March 8-9, free, various participating locations).
- This National Gallery Nights after-hours jamboree is all about color theory (March 14, free, but registration required, National Gallery of Art).
- “Change YOUR Game” is a family-friendly interactive exhibition that connects sports with technology (opens March 15, free, Smithsonian National Museum of American History).
Community and Heritage:
- Pipe bands and Irish dance performances lead Alexandria’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 2, free, Alexandria).
- Support a local woman-owned eatery by attending a cooking class, specialty dinner, or chef talk during Regarding Her’s Women’s History Month Festival (March 1-31, prices vary, various participating locations).
- International Women’s Day Agora at The Ven features live painting, keynote speeches from women leaders, and woman-owned vendors (March 7, free, Dupont).
- Relax at a yoga class, get a flash tattoo, and explore women’s artworks for International Women’s Day (March 8, free+, National Museum of Women in the Arts).
- Hotel Zena is serving signature cocktails, poetry, and empowering conversations for International Women’s Day (March 8, free, Downtown).
- Explore exhibitions at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and learn about women in music at the museum’s Community Day (March 23, free, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture).
Cherry Blossoms:
- Cruise along the Potomac River in a Water Taxi to see budding cherry blossoms (opens March 20, $22, Alexandria, Wharf).
- Artechouse celebrates our beloved pink flowers with an immersive digital art installation inspired by anime, “ISEKAI: Blooming Parallel Worlds” (March 9-June 1, $25+, Southwest DC).
- Dance the night away at the Pink Tie Party (March 15, $250, Union Station).
- DC’s Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off this month with an opening ceremony packed with Japanese cultural performances, and choreography from the Washington Ballet Company (March 23, free, Warner Theatre).
- National Harbor’s annual Sakura Sunday brings a Japanese pop-up market, art, music and dance, culinary treats, and more to the Maryland waterfront (March 24, free, National Harbor).
Theater:
- Practice improvisational acting at the library (March 3, free, Capitol View).
- The comedic Broadway musical The Book of Mormon takes the National Theatre stage (March 5-17, $89+, Downtown).
- Penelope tells the truth about the Trojan War in this one-woman show (March 5 – April 21, $66+, Arlington).
- Shakespeare Theatre Company stages a Macbeth-themed Mock Trial (March 5, $25 for virtual, $60 for in-person, Penn Quarter).
- GALA Hispanic Theatre presents the bilingual, family-friendly, music-filled play Quijote y Sancho Panza, nuevas andanzas (March 9, 16, 23, $12 for adults, $10 for children, Columbia Heights).
- Classic sci-fi thriller Little Shop of Horrors arrives at Ford’s Theatre (March 15-May 18, $71+, Penn Quarter).
- A new play by Mosaic Theater highlights the legacy of Nancy Reagan (March 28-April 21, $53, H Street Corridor).
Shows and Performance:
- DC drag queens Cake Pop, Crystal Edge, and several others present a high-energy Drag Me to the Disco (March 2, $39+, Howard Theatre).
- Comedian Donnell Rawlings has a homecoming standup at Howard Theatre (March 3, $40+, Howard Theatre).
- Sultry performances return to DC for another The Sweet Spot Burlesque show (March 9, $40+, Wharf).
- The Washington National Opera reimagines Songbird—a New Orleans-based jazz comedy (March 9-23, $69+, Kennedy Center).
Music:
- You can check out a jazzy live music showcase at Georgetown’s Fitzgerald’s beginning this month (every Fri-Sat beginning March 1, free entry, Georgetown).
- English-American duo The Kills play music from their most recent project, God Games (March 1, $42, Shaw).
- DC native Ankhlejohn shares the Union Stage concert stage with Domo Genesis (March 2, $22, Wharf).
- Grammy-winning blues group Tedeschi Trucks Band has a three-night run at Warner Theatre (March 5-7, $64+, Downtown).
- Help raise funds for Girls Rock! DC at a Spice Girls-themed party featuring a Spice Girls playlist, live bands, and on-theme cocktails (March 6, free, but rsvp required, Navy Yard).
- A new Ghanaian music festival is coming to DC. Prepare to move your hips to the beats of R2bees, Efya, and Kwesi Arthur at Rolling Cocoa Festival (March 9, $69+, Wharf).
- Sleater-Kinney reemerges with new music at The Anthem (March 12, $45+, Wharf).
- Hip-hop star Offset raps his latest lyrics at Fillmore Silver Spring (March 12, $75+, Silver Spring).
- Clementine Creevy brings her Touch of Chaos Tour to Union Stage (March 12, $45+, Wharf).
- Listen to the folk and punk sounds of solo artist Laura Jane Grace (March 12, $29, Howard Theatre).
- Indie-rock artist Mary Timony performs at Black Cat (March 14, $20+, Shaw).
- Singer-songwriter Kim Gordon brings her retro rock hits to Black Cat (March 22, $35, Shaw).
- Longtime electronic pop French singer Lætitia Sadier performs at Songbyrd (March 23, $17+, Northeast DC).
- The Hip Hop & Jazz Festival at Kennedy Center boasts jazz listening sessions, a concert with pianist Robert Glasper, and more funk and R&B spotlights (March 27-April 19, free+, Kennedy Center).
- All-star DJ Steve Aoki spins tunes at Echostage (March 29, $55+, Northeast DC).
Things to Do With kids:
- Through the Sunken Lands is a family-friendly musical about problem-solving and imagination (March 2-17, $20, Kennedy Center).
- Get your family tickets to the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn (lottery closes March 4, free, but registration required).
- Kite enthusiasts can fly kites and play games on Washington Monument Grounds for the Blossom Kite Festival (March 30, free, National Mall).
A version of this article appears in the March 2024 issue of Washingtonian.