3 New Museum Exhibits to Check Out in March

Spend some time visiting your favorite museums and checking out the new displays. Here are three exhibits opening the first weekend of March.

March 1, 2024-April 2025

The International Spy Museum (700 L’Enfant Plaza, SW.)

While the Spy Museum is usually focused on the stories of real-life spies, the legacy of one fictional British agent is too alluring to ignore. Starting on March 1, you can find a selection of legendary vehicles from across six decades of James Bond films at “Bond in Motion”. The museum built a 6,000-square-foot exhibition space for the display that will continue to host special exhibits after the cars drive away in 2025.

Much like the agent himself, “Bond in Motion” has been seen around the world, but each stop on its international tour features a different selection of 007’s vehicles. In DC, you’ll find 17 vehicles from 13 films, including tricked-out Aston Martins from Die Another Day (2002) and Quantum of Solace (2008), plus the iconic Neptune Submarine from For Your Eyes Only (1981). The exhibit also features props, scale models and scenes from the films, allowing you to see the artifacts in action. There will also be interactive experiences, including one station where you can design your own Bond car.

Even if you have a ticket to the Spy Museum, you must purchase a separate pass to see the display. Tickets to see the exhibit are $12, or $10 if you’re also buying access to the rest of the museum.

March 1, 2024-January 5, 2025

The National Portrait Gallery (8th and G Streets, NW.)

Step into the Golden Age of Hollywood in this new exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, showcasing the early days of celebrity culture in America. “Star Power” celebrates the work of George Hurrell, a prominent portrait photographer that captured the magic of Hollywood in the 1930s and 40s. His work helped define a generation’s beauty ideals, and hurdled performers into incredible success, thanks to his use of lighting and eye-catching poses.

The exhibit features more than 20 glamour shots of some of the period’s brightest stars, including Clark Gable and Greta Garbo. Through these striking black-and-white images, Hurrell exposed the public to the larger-than-life personas of their favorite actors, fueling the Metro-Goldwyn Mayer star machine for years.

This star-studded exhibit, and the rest of the National Portrait Gallery’s collection, are free to the public.

March 2, 2024 – June 2, 2024

The Phillips Collection (1600 21st Street, NW.)

Duncan Phillips, founder of the Phillips Collection, was an early champion of French painter Pierre Bonnard, building up one of the largest, most diverse collections of the artist’s work in a museum outside of France. “Bonnard’s Worlds” showcases 60 pieces from across the post-impressionist artist’s career, including some works that have rarely been available for public viewing. Rather than being organized chronologically, the special exhibit reflects an increasing sense of intimacy: It begins with the lush landscapes of Bonnard’s homes in France before inviting viewers into his more private, domestic scenes. Access to the exhibition is included in the $20 museum admission ticket.

Along with the exhibit, the museum is debuting the Bonnard Salon, a space inspired by the colorful rooms seen in some of his most famous works. Inside the salon, guests will find seminars and lectures inspired by the painter’s life every Friday from 12 PM to 1 PM starting March 8. Upcoming sessions include a deep-dive into archival letters between Bonnard and Phillips, and a book-binding class inspired by Bonnard’s passion for journaling. Salon experiences are included in the price of admission, but online registration is required in advance.