Adams Morgan’s Spring PorchFest Returns May 4

Adams Morgan’s Spring PorchFest is back—and bigger than ever. On Saturday May 4, 18th street will turn into a lively outdoor concert hub, as the festival brings nonstop live music to 20 neighborhood porches, patios, and parks from 2-6 pm.

More than 50,000 people attended the Fall 2023 PorchFest—even after the biannual event was rescheduled for bad weather—and Executive Director of the Adams Morgan Partnership BID Kristen Barden says they expect a similar turnout this year. Due to popular demand, PorchFest will host three Main Stages in 2024: the Plaza Main Stage at 1801 Adams Mill Rd NW, the Aetna Main Stage at 2424 18th Street, and the new Marie Reed Stage at 2200 Champlain St NW.

Over 80 acts from a range of genres will be in the all-day lineup. On the main stages, you’ll see popular local acts like the go-go group The Chuck Brown Band, rapper Flex Mathews, and funk-fusion collective The Experience Band & Show, who also headlined last year.

Attendees are encouraged to pick up a free wristband and event map at stations near any of the main stages on the day of the festival. These bracelets will earn you discounts at dozens of participating businesses around the neighborhood, including deals on the popular “party pouch” to-go drinks, which you can carry around as you enjoy the tunes.

As always, the music of PorchFest is free for all to enjoy. But for the first time ever, the 2024 Porchfest will also include a paid VIP ticket option. The $75 tickets include exclusive access to a VIP lounge on Le Mont Royal’s covered patio, which overlooks the Plaza Mainstage. There, they’ll be handing out swag-filled totes and serving unlimited food and drinks. VIPs will also enjoy a reserved standing area at every mainstage location.

If you’re already looking ahead, the Fall iteration of the Adams Morgan PorchFest will return on Saturday, November 2.