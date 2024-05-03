These 5 DC Traffic Cams Are Issuing the Most Tickets Right Now

Traffic-camera fines are remarkably easy to avoid: Just slow down! But drivers continue to be averse to that good advice for some reason, which is why the city’s speed cameras continue to be quite active. And according to data given by the DC Department of Transportation to the DC Council (as first reported by WTOP), these five cameras issues the most speeding tickets between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 last year:

One of DC’s newest speeding cameras is currently its most active. The camera, located just before an overpass, issued over 13,000 more citations than the second-place cam.

This one is located just before the exit to the Naval Research Laboratory.

This patch of thoroughfare in Ward 5 targets those speeders traveling southwest toward downtown.

This notorious cam sits in the tunnel section of K Street near Washington Circle. It raked in about $6.8 million for the District between October 2016 and April 2017, WUSA9 reported in 2017.

Another camera that has long been a scourge of DC motorists, it’s located at a point where drivers are typically speeding up to take the Benning Road entrance, and the signage can be confusing.