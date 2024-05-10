Yes, Mother’s Day is this Sunday. Still looking for plans? Here are five ideas for celebrating the moms in your life.

Take a winery day trip

Raise a glass and toast mom at a vineyard—even if you don’t have a reservation. At Stone Tower Winery (19925 Hogback Mountain Rd., Leesburg), seating in Harvest Barn tasting room is on a first-come, first-served basis for groups under nine people. The kid- and dog-friendly vineyard offers scenic mountain views an hour away from DC, and the tasting room menu includes cheese and charcuterie boards, truffle fries, and pizza. In Maryland, Rocklands Farm Winery (14531 Montevideo Rd., Poolesville) doesn’t take reservations, so you can just show up for wine flights and barbecue. Children are allowed at the winery.

Unwind at the spa

For a relaxing Mother’s Day, treat mom to a spa visit. The Argentta Spa (2650 Virginia Ave., NW) in the Watergate still has some openings available on Sunday for facials, and amenities include an indoor pool, sauna, and whirlpool. No reservations are required to enjoy the saunas and pools at Virginia day spas King Spa (25330 Eastern Marketplace Plz., Chantilly) and Balian Springs (6432 General Green Wy, Alexandria). A day pass costs $70 at King Spa and $165 at Balian Springs on Sundays.

Related A Guide to the Best Spas Around DC

Picnic at a garden

Cherry blossom and azalea season is over, but there are still beautiful flowers to see at the National Arboretum (3501 New York Ave., NE). Tree peonies, field orchids, hydrangeas, and wildflowers are in bloom, and the roses are starting to move past peak. Pack lunch and bring a blanket for a picnic in the National Grove of State Trees. In Vienna, stroll through peonies and purple ornamental onions at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens (9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court, Vienna). A picnic area next to the lilac pavilion is a nice spot to bring lunch. Entry to the gardens are $4 for ages six to 17, $8 for ages 18 to 54, and free for those five and under or 55 and over.

Grab brunch

Many restaurants are already booked up for Mother’s Day brunch, but we rounded up spots that still have spaces for the morning meal. Options include Tex-Mex spot Republic Cantina (43 N St., NW), casual seafood spot Ivy City Smokehouse (1356 Okie St., SE), and riverfront restaurant All-Purpose Pizzeria (79 Potomac Ave., SE). But move quickly: Places are filling up fast.

Get on the water

The forecast is cloudy on Sunday, but you can still enjoy a breezy boat ride together. Reserve an electric GoBoat (101 Market Sq., SW) at the Wharf for cruising through the Washington Channel ($168 for one hour, $336 for two hours, $448 for three hours). You don’t need a special license to drive the boat, but all skippers must be 21 and over. Bring your own drinks and snacks—each boat is equipped with a table—and for an extra cost, you can get bring a pet (hello, dog moms) or get a sun shade. Boats carry up to eight passengers.

Related Where to Find Gorgeous Fields of Flowers Around DC

Join the conversation!