24 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Brunch Spots That Are Happy to Squeeze You In

French toast at Hank's Oyster Bar. Photo courtesy of the restaurant.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 12, and if you spaced on making brunch reservations, there are still plenty of good options available. All of these restaurants have decent times for a table of four—but obviously, that could change, so book quickly! 

 

All Purpose Pizzeria – Capitol Riverfront

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Italian coffee cake with whipped mascarpone and brown butter streusel from All Purpose Pizza. Photograph by Stacey Windsor.

This Navy Yard pizza restaurant nails brunch with dishes like Italian coffee cake with brown butter streusel, or Tuscan fried potatoes with crispy rosemary. Bottomless cocktails are $19 (90 minutes) with the purchase of a pizza or brunch item and all Moms will be offered a glass of prosecco during Sunday brunch.

 

Bar Spero

250 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Hearth-smoked labneh parfait from Bar Spero. Photograph courtesy of Bar Spero.

Johnny Spero’s hit dining room is putting on a $40 three-course prix fixe, with dishes like hearth-smoked labneh parfait and duck hash with egg-yolk fudge. To drink, there’s a smoked vanilla latte.

 

Bombay Club

815 Connecticut Ave., NW

This refined Indian spot near the White House is offering a $55 three-course prix fixe menu with a buffet of entrees, plus appetizers like crab-and-cod seekh kebabs and finishes like mango kulfi. Get bottomless Champagne for $25. Note: The restaurant doesn’t allow children under eight years old. 

 

Bresca

1906 14th St., NW

Photograph by Rey Lopez.

If you’re feeling less like pancakes and more like brioche chicken, consider the fancy four course set menu ($125) at Ryan Ratino’s 14th Street dining room. Options include madeleines with blueberry and tuna with kohlrabi and nori. 

 

Claudio’s Table

5441 MacArthur Blvd., NW

This unfussy Palisades Italian spot is offering an a la carte brunch until 3 PM, with dishes like cold asparagus soup, risotto bianco, and carbonara pizza.

 

El Sapo Cuban Social Club

8455 Fenton St., Silver Spring

This lively Silver Spring Cuban restaurant puts out a great chicken and waffles, and has a shortlist of other brunch items—like an omelet with sugarcane ham and cheese—on top of its regular menu.  

 

Floriana

1602 17th St., NW

Dupont’s beloved Italian spot is offering a three-course Mother’s Day brunch for $45 per person (or $60 with bottomless drinks). Settle in for prosciutto benedict with herbed hollandaise, strawberry crepes with Nutella whipped cream, or an asparagus-and-goat-cheese frittata.

 

Gravitas

1401 Okie St., NE

Matt Baker’s airy Ivy City tasting room is offering a $85 three course prix fixe menu ($35 for children under eight years old). Expect light, bright starters like salmon tartare with espelette aioli or a brioche-crusted crabcake, plus fancified brunch staples like a roasted ribeye with eggs.  

 

Hank’s Oyster Bar Dupont

1624 Q St., NW

New England-style seafood is the thing at this snug eatery, where bottomless mimosas go for $25 with the purchase of an entree like shrimp and grits with andouille sausage, or a top-notch lobster roll. Pro tip: start with the creamy crab dip. 

 

Ivy City Smokehouse

1356 Okie St., NE

This casual seafood spot is a crab lover’s dream. Besides the city’s best crabcake, there’s a lump-crab omelet with shiitakes. Another can’t miss: the smoked fish platter with bagels. 

 

Kirby Club

2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Rose Previte’s chic Mediterranean spot in the Mosaic District serves up brunch fare like shakshuka manoushe–a Lebanese breakfast bread with a soft egg and piquillo-pepper sauce–and mini rosewater doughnuts with powdered sugar.

 

Limani

670 Wharf St., SW

This chic Greek dining room at the Wharf is offering a $95 brunch with unlimited small plates—baklava pancakes, grilled halloumi cheese, spanakopita—for two hours. It also throws in a free bottle of rosé.  

 

Lulu’s Wine Garden

1940 11th St., NW

 

This breezy Shaw hangout is offering a brunch & bev combo: an entree, cocktail and slice of confetti cake all for just $25. On the menu: Texas-style breakfast tacos, bodega breakfast sandwiches, chilaquiles and build-your-own mimosas. 

 

Makan

3400 11th St., NW

The Ayam Goreng, which is fried chicken with salted duck yolk, from Makan. Photograph by Rey Lopez.

This Columbia Heights Malaysian restaurant is one of our favorite brunch destinations, with dishes like nasi lemak–chicken confit with coconut rice, sambal, and anchovy–and baby bok choy with yellow bean gravy.

 

Mariscos 1133

1133 11th St., NW

Coastal Mexican cuisine is on the menu at this Shaw spot from siblings Alfredo and Jessica Solis. Entrees include grilled steak with fried eggs and pico de Gallo and birria omelets with chihuahua cheese.

 

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE 

Photograph by Osteria Morini.

The four course Mother’s Day menu from this Navy Yard Italian staple starts with maple-pecan sticky buns, and moves onto lobster-filled dumplings or garganelli with speck, braised veal, and almond cake.

 

Pearl Dive

1612 14th St., NW

Jeff Black’s Logan Circle hangout offers Louisiana-inspired dishes like ricotta beignets with crunchy almond caramel and a Cajun sausage skillet with cayenne grits.

 

Rappahannock Oyster Bar

1150 Maine Ave., SW

This waterfront spot at the Wharf has a nice raw bar, with four types of Virginia oysters, scallop carpaccio with pickled ramps, and shrimp. 

 

Republic Cantina

43 N St., NW

Say thanks to mom with the mammoth breakfast sandwich at this Truxton Circle Tex Mex joint. The Monte Cristo riff, called the Jesuchristo,  is filled with brisket, ham, and two cheeses and served on triple-layer, powdered-sugar-dusted Texas toast. On the lighter side, there’s a guacamole salad and yogurt with berries and granola.

 

Residents Café & Bar 

1306 18th St., NW

The French toast bites made with crispy brioche, coconut, and dulce de leche from Residents. Photograph by Hawkeye Johnson.

The intricately decorated Dupont Circle café is offering a three-course menu with a welcome drink for $60 per person. Options include Prosecco pancakes, a smash burger, and cacio e pepe.

 

RPM Italian

650 K St., NW

If mom loves Italian-American fare, this downtown dining room is a solid bet. Celebrate over pasta, chicken parm, and toasted-pistachio gelato. 

 

SER

1110 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington

This Ballston Spanish spot serves dishes like a Benedict with Serrano ham and sauce choron, and avocado toast with shishito peppers.

 

Spanish Diner

7271 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

José Andrés’s Bethesda dining room specializes in hearty combinations of eggs, Spanish sausages, and potatoes. For Mother’s Day, the a la carte menu will also feature dishes like a lamb T-bone and white-chocolate mousse. 

 

The Salt Line

4040 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Brunch classics with a twist are the draw at this Ballston seafood spot. Think king crab Benedict with garlicky spinach and sausage-egg-and-cheese sammies with mixed berry jam.

Amiah Taylor
