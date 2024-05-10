24 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Brunch Spots That Are Happy to Squeeze You In

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 12, and if you spaced on making brunch reservations, there are still plenty of good options available. All of these restaurants have decent times for a table of four—but obviously, that could change, so book quickly!

79 Potomac Ave., SE

This Navy Yard pizza restaurant nails brunch with dishes like Italian coffee cake with brown butter streusel, or Tuscan fried potatoes with crispy rosemary. Bottomless cocktails are $19 (90 minutes) with the purchase of a pizza or brunch item and all Moms will be offered a glass of prosecco during Sunday brunch.

250 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Johnny Spero’s hit dining room is putting on a $40 three-course prix fixe, with dishes like hearth-smoked labneh parfait and duck hash with egg-yolk fudge. To drink, there’s a smoked vanilla latte.

815 Connecticut Ave., NW

This refined Indian spot near the White House is offering a $55 three-course prix fixe menu with a buffet of entrees, plus appetizers like crab-and-cod seekh kebabs and finishes like mango kulfi. Get bottomless Champagne for $25. Note: The restaurant doesn’t allow children under eight years old.

1906 14th St., NW

If you’re feeling less like pancakes and more like brioche chicken, consider the fancy four course set menu ($125) at Ryan Ratino’s 14th Street dining room. Options include madeleines with blueberry and tuna with kohlrabi and nori.

5441 MacArthur Blvd., NW

This unfussy Palisades Italian spot is offering an a la carte brunch until 3 PM, with dishes like cold asparagus soup, risotto bianco, and carbonara pizza.

8455 Fenton St., Silver Spring

This lively Silver Spring Cuban restaurant puts out a great chicken and waffles, and has a shortlist of other brunch items—like an omelet with sugarcane ham and cheese—on top of its regular menu.

1602 17th St., NW

Dupont’s beloved Italian spot is offering a three-course Mother’s Day brunch for $45 per person (or $60 with bottomless drinks). Settle in for prosciutto benedict with herbed hollandaise, strawberry crepes with Nutella whipped cream, or an asparagus-and-goat-cheese frittata.

1401 Okie St., NE

Matt Baker’s airy Ivy City tasting room is offering a $85 three course prix fixe menu ($35 for children under eight years old). Expect light, bright starters like salmon tartare with espelette aioli or a brioche-crusted crabcake, plus fancified brunch staples like a roasted ribeye with eggs.

1624 Q St., NW

New England-style seafood is the thing at this snug eatery, where bottomless mimosas go for $25 with the purchase of an entree like shrimp and grits with andouille sausage, or a top-notch lobster roll. Pro tip: start with the creamy crab dip.

1356 Okie St., NE

This casual seafood spot is a crab lover’s dream. Besides the city’s best crabcake, there’s a lump-crab omelet with shiitakes. Another can’t miss: the smoked fish platter with bagels.

2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Rose Previte’s chic Mediterranean spot in the Mosaic District serves up brunch fare like shakshuka manoushe–a Lebanese breakfast bread with a soft egg and piquillo-pepper sauce–and mini rosewater doughnuts with powdered sugar.

670 Wharf St., SW

This chic Greek dining room at the Wharf is offering a $95 brunch with unlimited small plates—baklava pancakes, grilled halloumi cheese, spanakopita—for two hours. It also throws in a free bottle of rosé.

1940 11th St., NW

This breezy Shaw hangout is offering a brunch & bev combo: an entree, cocktail and slice of confetti cake all for just $25. On the menu: Texas-style breakfast tacos, bodega breakfast sandwiches, chilaquiles and build-your-own mimosas.

3400 11th St., NW

This Columbia Heights Malaysian restaurant is one of our favorite brunch destinations, with dishes like nasi lemak–chicken confit with coconut rice, sambal, and anchovy–and baby bok choy with yellow bean gravy.

1133 11th St., NW

Coastal Mexican cuisine is on the menu at this Shaw spot from siblings Alfredo and Jessica Solis. Entrees include grilled steak with fried eggs and pico de Gallo and birria omelets with chihuahua cheese.

301 Water St., SE

The four course Mother’s Day menu from this Navy Yard Italian staple starts with maple-pecan sticky buns, and moves onto lobster-filled dumplings or garganelli with speck, braised veal, and almond cake.

1612 14th St., NW

Jeff Black’s Logan Circle hangout offers Louisiana-inspired dishes like ricotta beignets with crunchy almond caramel and a Cajun sausage skillet with cayenne grits.

1150 Maine Ave., SW

This waterfront spot at the Wharf has a nice raw bar, with four types of Virginia oysters, scallop carpaccio with pickled ramps, and shrimp.

43 N St., NW

Say thanks to mom with the mammoth breakfast sandwich at this Truxton Circle Tex Mex joint. The Monte Cristo riff, called the Jesuchristo, is filled with brisket, ham, and two cheeses and served on triple-layer, powdered-sugar-dusted Texas toast. On the lighter side, there’s a guacamole salad and yogurt with berries and granola.

1306 18th St., NW

The intricately decorated Dupont Circle café is offering a three-course menu with a welcome drink for $60 per person. Options include Prosecco pancakes, a smash burger, and cacio e pepe.

650 K St., NW

If mom loves Italian-American fare, this downtown dining room is a solid bet. Celebrate over pasta, chicken parm, and toasted-pistachio gelato.

1110 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington

This Ballston Spanish spot serves dishes like a Benedict with Serrano ham and sauce choron, and avocado toast with shishito peppers.

7271 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

José Andrés’s Bethesda dining room specializes in hearty combinations of eggs, Spanish sausages, and potatoes. For Mother’s Day, the a la carte menu will also feature dishes like a lamb T-bone and white-chocolate mousse.

4040 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Brunch classics with a twist are the draw at this Ballston seafood spot. Think king crab Benedict with garlicky spinach and sausage-egg-and-cheese sammies with mixed berry jam.