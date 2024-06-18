Things to Do

Too Hot? Cool Off at These DC Public Pools on Wednesday.

Nine pools will welcome swimmers amid potentially record-breaking heat.

Written by
| Published on
Summer 2024

About Summer 2024

All the best things to do in the DC-area this summer.

Good news, sweaty Washingtonians: You can splash around in nine DC public pools on Wednesday, June 19. Pools were not supposed to open on weekdays until Monday, June 24, but the extreme heat has made cooling off a necessity. Wednesday is Juneteenth, a federal holiday, so expect crowds.

Related
Waitlists at DC-Area Private Pools Are Absolutely Bonkers

There will be at least one open pool per ward from 10 AM to 6 PM. The list includes Banneker, Francis, Hearst, Upshur, Langdon, Randall, Ridge Road, and Oxon Run. Pool access is free for DC residents with a Department of Parks and Recreation pass. In addition to the oases, more than 30 spray parks are currently open around town.

Related
Swim at These DC-Area Hotel Pools With Day Passes

If you’ve stepped outside this week, it’s no surprise the pools are welcoming swimmers early. Washington is slated to face off against potentially record-breaking temperatures this week, trapped in a miasma of humid hell dubbed a “heat dome.”

Related
It’s Hot AF. Here’s a Guide to Cooling Off Around DC.

Outside the District, some public pools in neighboring areas such as Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, and Montgomery County will also offer swimming hours on Wednesday.

More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in Northeast DC.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day