7 Kid-Friendly Summer Experiences to Visit in the DC-Area

Looking for some fun activities to do with kids and teenagers during summer vacation? The entire family can head to pop-up activations, kid-friendly festivals, and an all-day arcade at a museum.

Kids World

July 27-28 location_on Franklin Park language Website

Take your kiddos to Franklin Park this weekend for an immersive pop-up packed with hands-on activities, installations, and games. Kids and teens can participate in art projects like face painting, coloring, and beading; work out with super heroes Wonder Woman and Spiderman; watch a teddy bear parade, and more (free).

LuminoCity’s Dino Safari Festival

through August 4 location_on Westfield Montgomery Mall language Website

Children can stroll through a dinosaur-themed light sculpture festival this summer. State-of-the-art animatronics are paired with light art to present a display of more than 70 life-size mammoths, saber-toothed tigers, and other prehistoric creatures. In addition to the Ice Age attractions, kids can ride a carousel, play in a bounce house, and go on a scavenger hunt for fossils ($20+ for adults, free for children under 3).

Live From the Lawn

through August 21 location_on Gudelsky Gazebo at Strathmore language Website

Summer is in full swing, bringing outdoor concerts to parks and yards across town. The Strathmore’s live music series features 11 family-friendly blues, go-go, and bluegrass concerts on Wednesdays through August 21, and kids concerts on Thursdays through August 1. Upcoming Cool Concerts for Kids headliners include Marsha and the Positrons—a indie band that plays songs about science—and a hip-hop youth dance party led by Fyütch (free).

Pixar Putt

through September 2 location_on Wharf language Website

Practice your mini-golf swing alongside Pixar characters at the Wharf’s family-friendly summer pop-up. The putt-putt course extends through 18 interactive holes inspired by Disney and Pixar movies such as Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., and Turning Red ($32.50 for adults, $30 for children).

“Placita Mágica” exhibit

through January 3, 2025 location_onNational Children’s Museum language Website

This summer National Children’s Museum opened the museum’s 50th anniversary exhibition, “Placita Mágica.” The exhibit explores traditional Mexican culture through sensory and playful science, technology, math, and art experiences. Youngsters can build objects, create papel picado designs, and play in a ball maze ($19 for adults, free for children under 1).

SAAM Arcade

July 27 location_on Smithsonian American Art Museum language Website

Calling all gamers to the Smithsonian: The SAAM Arcade returns to DC this weekend. Video game enthusiasts of all ages can play classic arcade games as well as a selection of games from independent developers, all while enjoying live performances from the Triforce Quartet. Also, kids and teens can take a break from the game controllers to participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the museum (free).

Peach Fuzztival

July 27-28, August 3-4 location_on Great Country Farms language Website

Go peach-picking with your little ones at Great Country Farms. The entire family can participate in a peach-eating contest, a peach-pit spitting contest, bingo, water games, live music, and more; there’s peach hard cider for adults, too ($14 for adults, $12 for children, peaches are sold separately).

