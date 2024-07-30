National Parks Near DC Are Free on Sunday. Here’s Where to Go.

In honor of the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act, National Parks around the country are waiving entry fees on August 4. Here are five beautiful parks a drive away from DC to explore on Sunday.

Great for Spotting Wildlife: Assateague Island

7206 National Seashore Ln., Berlin

You can find sandy beaches, hiking trails, and a lighthouse on the barrier island in Maryland and Virginia, but the park is best known for its wild ponies. For a stroll with possible pony sightings, we recommend checking out the 1.6-mile Woodland Trail, where horses can sometimes be seen on the overlook. Distance from DC: 142 miles.

Great for Waterfalls: Great Falls

9200 Old Dominion Dr., McLean

You don’t need to go far to find stunning waterfalls. In McLean, Great Falls cascades over rocks into Mather Gorge. See the waterfall tumbling from three overlooks or hike the 1.5-mile River Trail, a moderate-to-hard path with views of the Potomac River. Swimming and wading are not permitted. Distance from DC: 17 miles.

Great for Road Biking: Prince William Forest

18170 Park Entrance Rd., Triangle

The 15,000-acre park boasts several paved roads for cyclists plus 37 miles of hiking trails. There are paths for different cycling levels: the short and flat Park Scenic Drive runs for three miles while the Park Scenic Drive Loop continues for a total of eight miles with some elevation. Electric bikes are allowed in the park, too. Distance from DC: 32 miles.

Great for Scenic Views: Shenandoah National Park

21073 Skyline Dr., Front Royal

Hikers can explore 500 miles of trails in the picturesque park. For panoramic views of the mountains, take the 2.9-mile Hawksbill Loop trail to Hawksbill Peak, the highest point. Or, for an easier option that also leads to nice views, trek the Stony Man trail, a 1.6-mile loop that looks out on Massanutten Mountain and the verdant valley. Distance from DC: 75 miles.

Great for Hiking Through History: Harpers Ferry

171 Shoreline Dr., Harpers Ferry

Hiking meets history at the merging point of the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers. Visit John Brown’s Fort, where abolitionist John Brown’s and anti-slavery raiders barricaded themselves, and then explore 22 miles of trails snake through the park, some on the land of Civil War battlefields. Paths offer everything from quick strolls to steep and rocky climbs. Distance from DC: 67 miles.