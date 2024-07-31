Appaloosa Festival combines camping and music by bands such as Dustbowl Revival. Photograph by Rob Laughter.

6 Electrifying Music Festivals to Check Out in the DC Area

Toe-tapping performances and hip-swaying rhythms are even better live. Commune with fellow music lovers and sing along to hip-hop, pop, bluegrass, or rock artists at a music festival this season.

Hot August Music Festival

August 10

location_on Cockeysville, Md.

language Website

Photograph by Nate Payne Photography.

Pop-rock star Grace Potter and renowned jazz-fusion band Snarky Puppy are the main acts at Maryland’s longtime bluegrass and blues festival. The epic music roundup is a chance to see nine performances across two stages. Between shows, you can cool down with beer from Union Craft Brewing and participate in a family-friendly drum circle.

Admission: $89 and up.

 

DC JazzFest

August 28–September 1

location_on Southwest and Northwest DC

language Website

Photograph courtesy of DC Jazz Fest.

In 2005, the DC Jazz Festival premiered on U Street’s Black Broadway as the Duke Ellington Jazz Festival. Now the homegrown event continues the mission of showcasing international jazz talents with both year-round programming and an annual five-day bash at the Wharf and the Kreeger Museum. Headliners this summer include multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier, Grammy-winner Samara Joy, and hip-hop legend D-Nice.

Admission: $25 and up.

 

Appaloosa Festival

August 31–September 1

location_on Front Royal

language Website

Photograph by Danielle Lussier.

Pack your tent and spend Labor Day weekend with fellow roots-music fans. Created by Virginia folk-rock band Scythian, this festival is all about the founders’ motto of experiencing “music among friends.” Expect intimate and wholesome performances on the picturesque Shenandoah Valley main stage from acts including local rock quintet Carbon Leaf and Nashville’s Tophouse.

Admission: $60 and up.

 

Watermelon Pickers’ Fest

September 6–7

location_on Berryville, Va.

language Website

A blend of bluegrass, country, folk, and Americana is onstage at the Watermelon Pickers’ Fest. After a one-year hiatus, the family festival is back at Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds with performances by all-women string band Della Mae, the Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, Furnace Mountain, and others. You can also learn new skills at an instrumental, dance, or singing workshop, or take youngsters to the Kids Barn for watermelon-themed T-shirt tie-dyeing and an instrument “petting zoo.”

Admission: $60 and up.

 

Rosslyn Jazz Fest

September 7

location_on North Arlington

language Website

Photograph by S Pakhrin/Flickr.

The largest outdoor music festival in Arlington returns this September for its 32nd year. Gateway Park will be filled with the live rhythms and smooth sounds of contemporary jazz, including performances by locals such as DC vocalist Cecily, the increasingly popular Bomba Fusion band, and El Laberinto del Coco.

Admission: Free

 

The Ramble Festival

October 11–13

location_on Darlington, Md.

language Website

This laid-back, three-day festival at Harford County’s 200-acre Camp Ramblewood was conceived after the pandemic to provide a fun and easygoing space for music lovers to gather and camp out. In addition to daytime concerts, the entertainment runs late into the night with after-hours barn superjams–a take on drum-mer Levon Helm’s iconic Midnight Rambles–including performances by Shadow Mountain, the Fiery Sneeze, and more.
Admission: $235.

Festival Fashion

What’s In, What’s Out

Looking for festival ’fit inspiration? Here’s what’s trending this year.

In

The Cowboy Carter era calls for Western-inspired accessories.

Out

This former music-festival MVP is getting a well-deserved break.

 

In

Casual is king this year, including slim sneakers (think Adidas Samba shoes) or striped boxers as outerwear.

Out

Low-key looks mean shopping your closet and repurposing basics rather than layering up on cheap micro-trends.

 

In


The influence of the aughts is still going strong in trucker hats and baggy, low-slung jeans.

Out

Pack away your felt hats and free-spirited fringe–but don’t get rid of them: Trends are always cycling back again.

Briana Thomas

Briana A. Thomas is a local journalist, historian, and tour guide who specializes in the research of D.C. history and culture. She is the author of the Black history book, Black Broadway in Washington, D.C., a story that was first published in Washingtonian in 2016.

Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in Northeast DC.

