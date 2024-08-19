Best CBD Vape Pen in 2024: Top 5 CBD Pens Reviewed

If you’re looking for a fast way to tap into the potential health benefits of cannabidiol, then a CBD vape pen is a great choice. When you inhale CBD-infused vapor from a vape pen, you start feeling the effects within minutes. Whether you’re using CBD to manage pain, ease anxiety symptoms, reduce stress, or lessen inflammation, vaping is one of the fastest delivery methods.

These vape pens come in many varieties and flavors. While everyone has different preferences, choosing a high-quality vape pen that’s pure, potent, and effective is essential. The five products featured below meet and exceed these criteria and are the best CBD vapes available today. Scroll on to learn more about these products and why we love them.

Summary of the Best CBD Vape Pens

Potential Benefits of CBD Vape Pens

One of the most well-known cannabinoids found in hemp plants, cannabidiol offers a wide range of potential wellness benefits and medical applications, including:

Stress relief: When you’re feeling stressed out and overwhelmed, vaping CBD can help calm your mind so you feel more balanced.

When you’re feeling stressed out and overwhelmed, vaping CBD can help calm your mind so you feel more balanced. Anxiety management: Vaping CBD can help treat symptoms of mental health conditions like social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Vaping CBD can help treat symptoms of mental health conditions like social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Sleep support: Getting enough sleep is essential for our well-being. CBD is often used as a natural alternative to prescription sleep aids. Vaping before bed can help you relax and make it easier to fall asleep.

Getting enough sleep is essential for our well-being. CBD is often used as a natural alternative to prescription sleep aids. Vaping before bed can help you relax and make it easier to fall asleep. Pain relief: Whether you struggle with headaches, arthritis, or other types of pain, CBD vaping can help ease your discomfort.

Whether you struggle with headaches, arthritis, or other types of pain, CBD vaping can help ease your discomfort. Anticonvulsant properties: In 2020, CBD was approved by the FDA as an active ingredient in a specific brand of medication, Epidiolex®, for the treatment of seizures resulting from tuberous sclerosis complex and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Best CBD Vape Pens

1. Best Overall: CBDfx Cool Mint CBD Vape Pen

Why we love them:

Our top spot goes to the CBDfx Cool Mint CBD Vape Pen. The CBD oil is blended with vegetable glycerin and propylene glycol—an odorless liquid with a wide range of food and medical applications—to deliver thick, puffy vapor clouds. The minty flavor is refreshing and invigorating, and each draw from this CBD vape pen is unbelievably smooth.

Many customers find that a puff or two of this broad-spectrum CBD pen is enough to relieve their anxiety symptoms. The rechargeable design and generous capacity ensure long-lasting relief and relaxation. These CBD oil vape pens are lab-tested for purity and potency, so you can purchase them with peace of mind.

Pros:

Recharge with a USB-C cable

Pre-charged and ready-to-use

Ergonomic shape for comfortable use

Lab-verified potency

Cons:

Only available in one potency and flavor

Specs:

CBD type : Broad-spectrum

: Broad-spectrum Size : 5 grams per vape pen

: 5 grams per vape pen Strength : 1,500 mg CBD per vape pen

: 1,500 mg CBD per vape pen Flavor(s): Cool Mint

Learn more about the CBDfx Cool Mint CBD Vape Pen today!

2. Best Flavors: Koi Balance Bar CBD Vape

Why we love them:

If flavor is your top priority, try the Koi Balance Bar CBD Vape. The Piña Colada Ice and Strawberry Banana Ice CBD vape oil pens will transport you to an island paradise. The Cola Ice vape juice is as refreshing as its namesake. The Sour Apple Ice CBD vape juice perfectly balances sweet and tangy flavor notes, and the Watermelon Bubblegum Ice is a nostalgic callback for the senses, reminiscent of childhood summers.

Boasting a huge capacity, each CBD vape pen contains up to 6,000 puffs. The draw-activated design is straightforward for easy, immediate use. These CBD vapes are made with isolate CBD oil and can be recharged as needed.

Pros:

No nicotine, tobacco, or THC

Portable, discreet design

Rechargeable design

Third-party tested by an accredited lab

Cons:

USB-C charging cable not included

Specs:

CBD type : Isolate

: Isolate Size : 2.5 grams per vape pen

: 2.5 grams per vape pen Strength : 250 mg CBD per vape pen

: 250 mg CBD per vape pen Flavor(s): Piña Colada Ice, Strawberry Banana Ice, Watermelon Bubblegum Ice, Sour Apple Ice, Cola Ice

Learn more about the Koi Balance Bar CBD Vape today!

3. Most Potent: Secret Nature CBD Disposable Vapes

Why we love them:

If you want an elevated experience, check out Secret Nature CBD Disposable Vapes. Free from fillers, additives, and propylene glycol, the full-spectrum oil in these live resin vapes comes from organic hemp. It contains a range of cannabinoids, including THC, that work synergistically to provide prompt and powerful relief every time you inhale its smooth vapor.

These vapes are button-free and easy to use—simply take a deep breath in to activate the pen and puff the stress away. You can recharge these pens using any micro USB cable, and their sleek design makes them portable and discreet.

Pros:

Made with fresh-frozen live resin

Full-spectrum formula for robust effects

Third-party lab-tested

100% organic ingredients

Cons:

Some users report a strong aftertaste

Specs:

CBD type : Full-spectrum

: Full-spectrum Size : 1 gram per vape pen

: 1 gram per vape pen Strength : 1,000 mg CBD per vape pen

: 1,000 mg CBD per vape pen Strain(s): Durban Poison, Lemon Diesel, Orange Royale, Gelato, White Fire, Grape Ape, Forbidden Fruit

Learn more about Secret Nature CBD Disposable Vapes today!

4. Most Relaxing: Blends by Fresh Calm Vape Pen

Why we love them:

The Blends by Fresh Calm CBD Vape Pen is ideal for mental and physical relaxation. Featuring a full spectrum of cannabis terpenes and cannabinoids, many customers say this disposable vape delivers quick relief from anxiety symptoms such as shaky hands, excessive sweating, and racing thoughts. Some use these CBD vape pens before bed for sleep support, while others use them throughout the day to manage social anxiety symptoms.

Blends by Fresh offers a range of different strains and formulas, catering to various health needs. Plus, it backs all of its products with a 100-day satisfaction guarantee, so you can rest easy knowing that your purchase is protected should you have any issues.

Pros:

Multiple strains and formulations available

Cannabinoid blend offers enhanced effects

Sleek design for effortless portability

Cons:

Strong hemp taste

Specs:

CBD type : Full-spectrum

: Full-spectrum Size : 2 grams per vape pen

: 2 grams per vape pen Strength : 1,800 mg cannabinoid blend per vape

: 1,800 mg cannabinoid blend per vape Flavor(s): Snowman, Jungle Cake, Double Dream, Tangie OG, Strawberry Amnesia, Golden Goat, Strawberry Napalm, Pancakes, Durban Poison, White Widow, MK Ultra, Incredible Hulk, Melonatta, Grease Monkey

Learn more about the Blends by Fresh Calm Vape Pen today!

5. Best for Pain Relief: Kiara CBD Distillate Vape Kit

Why we love them:

If you want to ease acute or chronic pain, we suggest trying the Kiara CBD Distillate Vape Kit. This kit contains a vape battery and one full-spectrum CBD distillate pod. The oil is free from additives and has a smooth, natural flavor. Customers struggling with health conditions ranging from chronic headaches to arthritis say this product significantly reduces their discomfort.

The range of compounds offers an entourage effect for enhanced pain management, and the vape juice is third-party tested and confirmed free from contaminants. Plus, the standard 510-threaded design ensures compatibility with a broad spectrum of vaping pods for future use.

Pros:

Battery is reusable

Full-spectrum formula for an entourage effect

Magnetic connection for ease of use

Crafted in a GMP facility

Cons:

No flavor options

Specs:

CBD type : Full-spectrum

: Full-spectrum Size : 1 gram per pod

: 1 gram per pod Strength : 550 mg CBD per pod

: 550 mg CBD per pod Flavor(s): Unflavored

Learn more about the Kiara CBD Distillate Vape Kit today!

How We Picked the Best CBD Vape Pens

Choosing the best CBD vape pens was no easy task, but thanks to our systematic approach, we identified the safest, most effective products available. These are a few of the factors we considered when making our selections.

Safety and Purity

Every CBD vape pen mentioned above was rigorously tested by independent labs and confirmed non-toxic. The CBD hemp oil contained in each pen was also confirmed to contain the advertised cannabinoid concentrations.

Quality of Ingredients

We paid attention to ingredient quality and hemp plant sourcing. We favored brands that use only the highest-quality, natural ingredients in their formulations. We avoided those containing additives, fillers, or cutting agents.

Variety

We know everyone has different health needs, so we aimed to include an assortment of flavors and formulas to cater to a range of preferences. Among our selections, you’ll find live resin, isolate, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum CBD options, as well as different potencies, strains, and flavor choices.

How To Find the Best CBD Vape Pen for You

Keep the following considerations in mind before buying a CBD vape pen to ensure you choose a product that aligns with your health goals:

Flavor

Choose a CBD vape pen or vape juice that has an appealing taste. If you enjoy the natural taste of hemp, look for unflavored CBD vapes. However, if you don’t care for the earthy taste of cannabis, there are plenty of flavored CBD vape juice options available. From fruity picks to dessert-flavored ones, there are tons of delicious tastes that will please your palate and mask the natural flavor of cannabis.

Brand Reputation

Make sure you purchase your CBD vape pen from a reputable retailer with a strong track record of producing high-quality vaping products. Look for brands that back their vapes with money-back guarantees and have their products tested by third-party labs to confirm their safety and potency.

Key Effects

CBD vape liquid can produce different effects depending on its formula, strain, and the type of CBD it contains. Check the product description and customer feedback to see what effects you can expect from each CBD vape pen you’re considering, and choose one that offers the wellness benefits you’re seeking.

For example, if you’re vaping CBD to manage daytime stress and anxiety, then a broad-spectrum CBD vape juice that promises to make you feel calm and focused is a good choice. On the other hand, if you’re consuming CBD for sleep support, a full-spectrum CBD vape pen that includes trace amounts of THC is probably a better choice than a broad-spectrum CBD formula.

Device Type

Before buying vape products, consider whether you’d prefer reusable or disposable vape pens. Reusable vape pens are more eco-friendly and cost-effective in the long run; however, you’ll need to remember to charge them, and you’ll have to buy new and compatible vape carts as needed.

Disposable vape pens are super convenient and typically arrive pre-charged and ready to use out of the box. In most cases, a disposable vape can be recharged if the battery runs out of juice before the vape cart does. However, once the vape juice is depleted, you’ll need to buy a new pen.

Types of CBD Vape Oil

CBD vape juices are made with one of three types of cannabidiol: isolate CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and full-spectrum CBD.

Isolate CBD

CBD isolate contains only CBD with no other cannabinoids. CBD isolate doesn’t have a strong taste and won’t produce an entourage effect.

Broad-Spectrum CBD

If you’re vaping CBD to relieve pain or anxiety relief during the day, broad-spectrum CBD is a good choice. Broad-spectrum CBD contains CBD plus terpenes and other cannabinoids, which enhance the effects of CBD. These enhanced effects are why broad-spectrum CBD tends to be better at relieving pain and anxiety than CBD isolate. Broad-spectrum CBD doesn’t contain any THC.

Full-Spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum CBD is very similar to broad-spectrum CBD and offers an entourage effect. The biggest difference between the two is that broad-spectrum CBD doesn’t contain THC, whereas full-spectrum CBD contains trace amounts of THC. The THC in full-spectrum products can amplify the effects of CBD and cause drowsiness, making it ideal for nighttime use. These trace amounts of THC won’t cause psychoactive effects, but they may show up on a drug test.

Other Types of CBD Products

CBD vaping offers ultra-fast results. However, if you have a respiratory disease, sensitive lungs, or are concerned about the health risks of vaping, you may want to try these alternatives.

CBD Gummies

CBD gummies are chewy candies infused with CBD oil. They come in a variety of flavors and offer a discreet, tasty way of consuming CBD. The effects are delayed in comparison to CBD vaping products, typically taking hold within an hour. Not only are CBD gummies discreet and delicious, but they’re also convenient, as they contain pre-measured CBD doses. Like vaping juice, these treats come in isolate, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum CBD options.

CBD Oil

CBD oil is a versatile alternative to CBD vaping. This liquid CBD product is measured out with a dropper or syringe and then placed beneath the tongue or added to food or beverages. CBD oil comes in isolate, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum CBD formulas.

CBD oil also allows for dosing precision, as you can adjust your dose one drop at a time. The effects usually kick in within minutes of sublingual consumption or within 30 minutes of consuming food or beverages infused with CBD oil.

CBD Topicals

CBD topicals are creams, lotions, and roll-ons infused with CBD and applied to the skin. They work best for targeted pain relief and can help ease muscle aches and joint pain. Like CBD vapes, they come in isolate, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum CBD formulas.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Vape Pens

While there are many potential benefits of consuming CBD, vaping isn’t without its health risks, especially if you have sensitive lungs or a disease affecting the respiratory system. These are some of the possible adverse effects to be aware of.

Respiratory irritation: Vaping, in general, can be harsh on the lungs. If you have asthma, bronchitis, or any health condition that affects the lungs, you may want to consider a vaping alternative, like CBD oil or gummies.

Vaping, in general, can be harsh on the lungs. If you have asthma, bronchitis, or any health condition that affects the lungs, you may want to consider a vaping alternative, like CBD oil or gummies. Nausea: Vaping CBD can cause nausea. If this happens, try having a small snack before vaping.

Vaping CBD can cause nausea. If this happens, try having a small snack before vaping. Fatigue: If you feel fatigued after vaping, try vaping a smaller amount or switching to an isolate or broad-spectrum CBD product.

FAQ

Is CBD legal?

CBD is federally legal in the United States as long as it’s hemp-derived and doesn’t exceed 0.3% THC based on dry weight. However, cannabis laws in some states may conflict.

How many puffs should I take?

This depends on product potency, tolerance level, and desired effects. We suggest starting with one or two puffs and waiting about 30 minutes to see how your body reacts. If you want stronger benefits and don’t experience any adverse effects, take another small puff.

How fast does a CBD vape pen work?

When inhaled, CBD is quickly absorbed into the bloodstream. That said, you should start feeling the effects of a CBD vape pen within a few minutes of inhaling. The effects should last a couple of hours.

Conclusion

CBD is emerging as a popular natural remedy for pain, anxiety, inflammation, and other symptoms. Vaping is one of the fastest ways to feel the effects of CBD, and it can also be enjoyable. Whether you prefer CBD vape kits or CBD pens, full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD vape juice, our list has something for everyone. Choose the one that suits you best and feel the stress and pain melt away with each puff of your CBD vape pen.

