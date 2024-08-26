33 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy Monday, DC!

August is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the summer fun is over. Learn a new magic trick at DC Festival of Magic, or spend Labor Day weekend listening to homegrown jazz music at DC Jazz Fest.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

August 26–September 2

DC Jazz Fest. In 2005, the DC Jazz Festival premiered on U Street’s Black Broadway as the Duke Ellington Jazz Festival. Now the homegrown event continues the mission of showcasing international jazz talents with both year-round programming and an annual five-day bash at the Wharf and the Kreeger Museum. Headliners this summer include multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier, Grammy-winner Samara Joy, and hip-hop legend D-Nice (Wed through Sun, free+, multiple DC locations). DC Festival of Magic. For adults who enjoy magic, mind-bending tricks, and live entertainment, you may want to head to the Capital Hilton for the fourth edition of DC’s Festival of Magic. The weekend shows boast a lineup of five performances: Jason Michaels will perform mystery tricks and illusions, Christian and Katalina are promising a “Mind Tripping Show,” and there’s a family show for kids to attend by Chris Capehart (Fri-Sun, all access pass $99, individual shows $10+, Northwest DC). NSO Annual Labor Day Concert. Experience a family-friendly evening on the US Capitol’s West Lawn for the National Symphony Orchestra’s Labor Day concert. Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez will lead the talented musicians in scores of classical and modern melodies from composers George Gershwin, John Philip Sousa, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. This year’s special guest is Grammy–nominated beatboxer Christylez Bacon (Sun, free, US Capitol). Pixar Putt pop-up. Practice your mini-golf swing alongside Pixar characters at the Wharf’s family-friendly summer pop-up before it closes. The putt-putt course extends through 18 interactive holes inspired by Disney and Pixar movies such as Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., and Turning Red (closes September 2, $32.50 for adults, $30 for children, Wharf). Pops in the Park. Summer isn’t quite over yet; Anne Arundel County is celebrating the season with their annual family-friendly outdoor music festival. The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra will host two nights of pop tunes, patriotic songs, movie soundtracks, and food at Downs Park and Quiet Waters Park during Pops in the Park (Sat-Sun, free, Annapolis).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

Taste native foods, dance, and meet diplomats at the Embassy of Gambia (Fri, $59, Northwest DC).

Spectate a parade, groove to live bands, play bingo, and ride carnival attractions at Greenbelt Labor Day Festival (Fri through September 2, $20 for ride wristbands, Greenbelt).

Snap Instagram-worthy photos in a field full of sunflowers over the holiday weekend (Sat-Mon, September 7-8, $16+, Middletown).

Theater and shows:

See a burlesque cirque-style cabaret at AirOtic Soirée before the show leaves town (closes Fri, $70+, Georgia Avenue).

It’s the last call to see the revival of MAMMA MIA! (closes Sun, $49+, Kennedy Center).

Music and concerts:

Listen to the acoustics of Caldwell Gray at at Strathmore Square, and enjoy free shaved ice (Tues, free, Bethesda).

Childish Gambino brings his New World Tour to Capital One Arena (Thurs, $79+, Capital One Arena).

Tap your feet along to Old Crow Medicine Show’s folk tunes at Wolf Trap (Fri, $40+, Vienna).

Country singer Jason Aldean sings at Jiffy Lube Live (Fri, $67+, Bristow).

Sing along to all your Avril Lavigne favorites from the ’00s at Jiffy Lube Live (Sat, $78+, Bristow).

Iconic hip-hop band The Roots plays live at Wolf Trap (Sat, $65+, Vienna).

Pack your tent and spend Labor Day weekend with fellow roots-music fans at Appaloosa Festival (Sat-Sun, $60+, Front Royal).

DC rock band One Way Out shares The Pocket concert lineup with groups partygirl and Panik Flower (Sun, $15+, Union Market).

Spill Fest packs the Bullpen with Afro-Caribbean music and good vibes (Mon, $15+, Navy Yard).

Bites and beverages:

Celebrate Women’s Equality Day at Planet Wine’s wine class featuring drinks by women winemakers (Tues, $39, Alexandria).

Satisfy your taste buds with bites and cocktails at Taste of Western Market (Wed, $10+, Downtown).

Your four-legged friends can compete in dog competitions and play in the park while you sample more than 40 beer and ciders at Barks and Brews Festival (Sat, free, McLean).

Exercise and wellness:

Break a sweat at Zumba at Water Park (Mon, free, Arlington).

Meditate at this community yoga and sound bath session (September 2, $30, Pen Quarter).

Plan ahead:

National Gallery Nights returns on September 12 with a A Night in Paris art soirée. Be sure to snag a ticket when the lottery opens September 2 (free, but registration required, National Gallery of Art).

Things to do with kids:

Kids can venture through a 12-acre play area, ride a cow-themed train, and roast marshmallows at Great Country Farms (Sat through September 30, $16+ for adults, $14+ for children, Bluemont).

Watch an outdoor movie screening of jazzy kids’ film Soul (Thurs, free, Wharf).

