29 Best New Restaurants in the DC Area

Afghania
2811 M ST., NW
This four-month-old Georgetown dining room already feels like it’s been around for years. Credit its owners, the Masroor family, who have been running hit Afghan restaurants—Bistro Aracosia in Palisades, Aracosia in McLean, and Afghan Bistro in Springfield—for a while now. Along with their signature aushak and mantu dumplings filled with leeks or beef, the menu here leans into “Afghan frontier food.” These rugged dishes from Afghanistan’s borderlands include shinwari karahi, a smoky chicken curry ladled over housemade naan and topped with a nest of pickled onions.
4747 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda
Mike Friedman and the team from DC’s beloved Red Hen are behind Bethesda’s first smash-hit destination restaurant in years. The buzzy round bar at the center of the room turns out easy-drinking refreshers including a grapefruit-and-sparkling-rosé spritz, while the kitchen excels with snacks, desserts, and, of course, pastas (go for the zesty lumache, a snail-shaped noodle with rich, guanciale-laden amatriciana sauce). The star dish, though, is a pile of sticky, porchetta-spiced lamb ribs accented with pickled fennel and honey vinegar.
Almeda*
828 Upshur St., NW
The thimble-size Petworth space that has rotated through several very good restaurants—from Himitsu to Magpie and the Tiger to Little Vietnam—is now home to this laid-back Afro-fusion place from Little Food Studio owner Danielle Harris. Here’s hoping it sticks around. We love her risotto spin on jollof rice; short ribs fired up with Ethiopian awaze; and a juicy, jerk-style pork tenderloin. The concise menu contains just two desserts, but this isn’t a place to skip the sweets: The coconut crunch cake is heaven.
*This restaurant is closing August 31.
Amparo Fondita
2002 P St., NW
From-scratch tortillas, electric salsas, and hype-worthy heirloom beans are just the start at this chic yet soulful modern-Mexican restaurant in Dupont. Christian Irabién, formerly of Muchas Gracias in Chevy Chase DC, serves fruit-studded ceviches, excellent chiles rellenos, and meatier platters such as cochinita pibil—sour-orange-braised pork shank with mandarin slices and red-onion escabeche that you can assemble into tacos. A cool bonus: The restaurant sells many of its ingredients, including tortillas by the dozen, jars of salsa, and an impressive selection of pantry items with insects.
3054 Mount Pleasant St., NW
Because of this sunny dining room’s pedigree—it’s run by Oliver Pastan and his dad, 2 Amys founder Peter Pastan—you may be thinking everyone standing in line is here for the pizza. And it’s true, the Neapolitan pies are outstanding: Design your own (there are just four toppings, including prosciutto and arugula) or hold out for one of the nightly pizza specials. But just as important are its bookends: snacks like lemon-spritzed skewers of grilled lamb belly and shoulder, and such desserts as a small but mightily delicious crème caramel.
200 Massachusetts Ave., NW
The coolest steakhouse in town is the swank dining room at the back of the Japanese food hall Love, Makoto. The obsession here is high-end beef, whether Japanese A5 Wagyu or US prime. Diners sear the thinly sliced cuts themselves over a grill atop the table, then dab them with black-garlic soy or citrusy salt. Meanwhile, the kitchen takes care of plenty of the cooking, sending out spicy, herb-packed slaw, a lush fried rice studded with Wagyu short rib, and a sculptural crab-and-avocado salad.
Casa Teresa
919 19th St., NW
José Andrés acolyte Ruben Garcia’s leisurely Spanish restaurant is one of the best reasons to visit downtown DC’s Square food hall, which he cofounded. Garcia named the place after his abuela, and he excels with simple, open-fire cooking that’s all about showing off top-quality ingredients with zero frippery. We love kicking back at the bar with a vermouth cocktail and platters of build-your-own tomato bread, plates fanned with jamón, and the creamiest croquetas we’ve had in recent memory.
Chay
6351 Columbia Pike, Falls Church
This Vietnamese newcomer has become a popular destination for its spicy beef noodle soup and lemongrass-pepper chicken. The catch? Everything is vegetarian or vegan. Chef Lan Tran makes many of her faux meats out of tofu and vegetables, and the table never seems big enough for everything we want. Don’t miss the banana-leaf-wrapped tapioca dumplings stuffed with carrots, mushrooms, and mung beans, the “clam” dip with rice crackers, and the soy-protein “shaky beef” stir-fried with a sweet soy marinade.
Cucina Morini
901 Fourth St., NW
This loud, low-lit Mount Vernon Triangle spinoff of the Navy Yard fixture Osteria Morini has been packing them in from the start. Seven-dollar martinis—and good ones, available all night at the bar—certainly help. Even more alluring: a seafood-heavy coastal Italian menu from Caruso’s Grocery chef (and Osteria Morini alum) Matt Adler. Some flavors, such as fluke crudo simply dressed with blood orange and olive oil, are elegant and restrained. Others are punchier: Linguine with clams sings with lemon and garlic, and roasted game hen gets a hit of hot honey.
Ellie Bird
125 Founders Ave., Falls Church
Yuan Tang is a master of the mash-up, combining unexpected flavors in familiar dishes. That might mean a kimchi gazpacho in spring or a pho-inspired French onion soup in fall at this more casual, family-friendly sibling to DC tasting-menu spot Rooster & Owl. (That said, an optional $55 three-course prix fixe is a great way to sample Ellie Bird’s eclectic menu.) Brunch is also worth a visit for mochi waffles or a swirled “tornado” omelet. Kids eat well with slightly elevated versions of chicken tenders and cheesy noodles.
Hedzole
5505 Colorado Ave., NW
It’s a familiar ritual to anyone who regularly grabs a quick workday lunch: Sandwich or bowl? Pick your protein and a side. Add some sauces. Sounds pretty standard, but at this West African counter spot in 16th Street Heights, these choices are exhilarating. Jollof rice, coconut rice, or waakye (Ghanaian rice and beans)? You can’t go wrong, though the jollof is especially rich and well spiced. Stewed oxtails and salmon are excellent protein options, and plant-based meals are just as rewarding. Dress it all up with accents like tomato gravy and sticky plantains.
Presidente
1255 Union St., NE
The most perfect nachos in the area can be found at Stephen Starr’s splashy Union Market homage to Mexico City. They emerge looking more like a pizza than a messy margarita bar snack, with each chip arranged on a round sheet pan, so every bite gets the right amount of chorizo, melty cheese, pickled onion, and beans. It’s a meal in itself, but don’t let that stop you. Carne asada tacos, a whole fried snapper, and a tostada topped with raw yellowfin tuna are just as fabulous.
Hiraya
1250 H St., NE
Paolo Dungca’s modern Filipino restaurant is both a casual meetup spot for a pandan latte and a date-night destination. By day, the downstairs cafe serves creative coffee drinks and Filipino breakfast. (Try the sweet, garlicky housemade sausage.) Evenings, find riffs on classic comforts, from wild-mushroom sisig to a crawfish pancit canton. But Dungca, an alum of Bad Saint and Restaurant Eve, shows off his most interesting cooking in the upstairs dining room, where you can pick between à la carte offerings or a seasonal eight-course tasting menu. The latter is a worthwhile splurge for $145—memorable recent dishes include a crab-fat doughnut topped with lardo and uni as well as a sunchoke raviolo with morels.
Burger
3213 Mount Pleasant St., NW
The menu is concise at Patrice Cleary’s burger spot up the street from her Filipino standby, Purple Patch, but nothing comes up short on flavor. It’s a tough choice between crisp-edged Wagyu smash burgers—opt for one, two, or three patties—or the superlative veggie burger, a bean-based patty topped with papaya slaw. Dip the terrific fries in sriracha or truffle mayo, and don’t leave without sampling the vibrant ube soft-serve. Bring the littles for one of the best kids’ meals in town—a burger, fries, and soft-serve for $10.
Joon
8045 Leesburg Pike, Vienna
This Persian fine-dining establishment, across the street from Tysons Corner Center, feels far away from mall country, with its opulent dining rooms and new DJ-fueled cocktail lounge. There’s star power behind the food, created by cookbook author Najmieh Batmanglij and ex–Maydan chef Chris Morgan. Their beautifully presented dips, salads, and platters of roast meats and kebabs feel both homey and elegant. To drink, try the Negroni with saffron ice or the sour-cherry-tinted vodka soda.
Vache
3265 Prospect St., NW
Georgetown’s dining renaissance is still going strong—just check out the line of folks waiting for a table at this snug, no-reservations charmer. Take a cue from the place’s name (translation: “the good cow”) and head for the burger section of the menu, where hefty patties are done up with Gruyère fondue or green-peppercorn/cognac aïoli. Not feeling beef? The kitchen does a nice chicken paillard and salmon rillettes, plus a perfect crème caramel.
Limani
670 Wharf St., SW
DC saw a mini trend of upscale Greek restaurant openings in the past year, but Limani sets itself apart with the rare combination of stunning water views and transportive food. In a glass-enclosed structure perched between boats at the Wharf, the dining room serves fish so fresh it needs nothing more than capers and kalamata olive oil to shine. Lobster pasta earns its hefty price tag with the juicy meat of a whole crustacean and a tomato sauce packed with seafood flavor, while the $39 three-course lunch is a solid value.
Méli
1630 Columbia Rd., NW
Inside, this is one of the odder settings for a restaurant: a sleek condo building’s lobby. But a crying baby passing through is a small price to pay for Mediterranean cooking this good. Spiced, freshly fried pita chips arrive with dips such as the pepper-and-feta htipiti or the harissa-topped hummus; falafel is perfectly crisp and vivid green; and the classic cucumber-tomato-onion salad tastes straight from the farmers market. When it’s warm, the charming, leafy patio is the place to be.
Mita
804 V St., NW
Vegetables put on a show at this plant-based tasting-menu restaurant from chefs Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora, formerly of Michelin-starred El Cielo. Choose four ($75), six ($95), or 14 ($150) artistic courses—or go à la carte at the bar, which turns out immaculate mezcal cocktails. A hit available whichever menu you opt for: build-your-own arepas with corn-cake variations using plantains or smoked potato, plus tropical peach-palm “butter,” guac, and a cashew “sour cream.” Other favorites include a foamy Andean root-vegetable soup with sweet plantains and fava beans as well as a soy-and-passionfruit-marinated watermelon ceviche.
Moon Rabbit
927 F St., NW
Kevin Tien’s Vietnamese restaurant at the Wharf closed in early 2023 and was reborn in this new, much cooler Penn Quarter space in January. What’s also better than ever: the chef/owner’s cooking, which elegantly channels his Vietnamese-by-way-of-Texas roots. Squid is stuffed with boudin and eggplant purée, while shrimp Thermidor comes draped in a gorgeous lemon sabayon. Another thing we love: personal touches such as framed artwork from Tien’s young son and cocktails named for Taylor Swift songs (Tien is a mega-fan).
Motorkat
6939 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park
Takoma Parkers have always gathered at restaurants on the main drag of Carroll Avenue. For a decade, Republic served as the top spot, but it shuttered in late 2022. Last May, the space became Motorkat. (The name is a tribute to a local legend.) The chef? Republic’s own Danny Wells. His kitchen excels with raw-bar options (try the mini lobster roll) and wood-grilled crowd pleasers such as a dry-aged burger. But don’t overlook less expected plates like charred Japanese eggplant with cashew labneh or fried chicken with Madras curry sauce.
Namak
1813 Columbia Rd., NW
What was once the cozy French/American bistro Mintwood Place is now a bright, white-banquette Adams Morgan destination for Persian, Turkish, and Levantine mezze and kebabs. Dips, such as whipped goat cheese with honey or walnut labneh, are the way to start. Then pass around a green-olive salad swirled with pomegranate molasses and fresh herbs, a plate of beautifully crisped zucchini fritters, and a roast half-chicken with lemony potatoes. Cocktails tend to be no-joke strong, but the bar’s riff on a French 75 goes down easy.
732 Maryland Ave., NE
If the Parisian bistro Lutèce is the hottest spot in Georgetown, this snug Mexican place—also from chef Matt Conroy and pastry chef Isabel Coss—is the hottest spot in all of DC. If you manage to land a table (best of luck) inside or on the pretty patio, you’ll be rewarded with plates such as a kaleidoscopically flavorful chayote-and-Asian-pear salad, a comforting parsnip tamal with white mole, or a giant, meltingly tender hunk of lamb neck to be folded into warm tortillas. Coss’s desserts are just as winning.
Nue
944 W. Broad St., Falls Church
The pastel-pink dining room of this modern-Vietnamese restaurant feels like the inside of an Impressionist painting, while the pretty cocktails look ready for a fashion shoot. But the menu has both style and substance. Pacific Northwest oysters get zing from a fish-sauce/yuzu mignonette granita, ultra-crispy seafood spring rolls come with a garden’s worth of fresh herbs and lettuces for wrapping, and a hearty Vietnamese beef stew is reimagined as short-rib ragu with ribbons of handmade pappardelle.
Petite Cerise
1027 Seventh St., NW
This Shaw place from Dabney owner Jeremiah Langhorne eschews faux smoke stains, mismatched silverware, and creaky chairs in favor of a different bistro aesthetic: light, airy, and still very French. In the morning, rolled croissants with tufts of meringue are an A-plus grab-and-go breakfast, while lunch and dinner bring savories including grilled asparagus with lemony sauce mousseline and moules frites with saffron cream. Baguettes from Manifest Bakery make everything better, whether onion soup or a classic sandwich filled with ham, Comté cheese, and butter.
Southeast Impression
9530 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax
This Fairfax restaurant comes from the rapidly expanding Ivea Restaurant Group (behind Urban Hot Pot, Akira Ramen, and several other local Asian eateries). The traditional Malaysian and Singaporean dishes shine and aren’t easily found elsewhere in the DC area. There’s roti canai, the flaky flatbread; a fragrant mound of Nasi lemak surrounded by fried chicken, anchovies, peanuts, cucumbers, and sambal; and a fiery sambal stir-fry with shrimp and crisp okra. All the Thai hits are here, too, done exceedingly well.
Songbird
10940 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax
General Tso’s chicken often veers syrupy-sweet, but the version at this Chinese American spot boasts a tangy glaze with a kick of heat. The menu is full of old-school classics like moo shu pork and a pupu platter of fried goodies (crab rangoons, crackly shrimp), and the disco-ball-lit bar makes this place all the more fun. Songbird is as much a destination for drinks as for food, whether a jasmine-infused vesper martini or a clear mezcal-and-tequila concoction with cantaloupe and winter melon. Occasional DJs add to the nightlife vibes.
6763 Wilson Blvd., Falls Church
Tucked into the depths of the Eden Center mall, this gem specializes in Hue-style cooking from the central Vietnamese city once home to emperors. Start with bánh bèo—open-face shrimp-and-chicharrón dumplings that you spoon with tangy fish sauce—or tapioca dumplings wrapped in banana leaves. Bánh khoái, crisped taco-size pancakes, come stuffed with shrimp, pork, and bean sprouts and are served with spicy peanut sauce. The restaurant also does a star spicy lemongrass noodle soup with rustic meatballs, pork blood, and other gelatinous bits.
Friend
1114 Ninth St., NW
Sandwiches and cocktails become BFFs at this Shaw takeout shop/bar from Columbia Room alums Paul Taylor and Sherra Kurtz. The place embraces fast-food and casual-chain nostalgia with creations such as the Hot Nug (picture an oversize McDonald’s nugget with Nashville hot glaze) and Chicky Pep No. 2, a chicken-cutlet sandwich with “OG breadstick dust” conjuring the flavors of Olive Garden. No use resisting the Doritos-inspired cool-ranch onion rings, either. Cheeky-geeky cocktails include a clarified orange drink that riffs off Orange Julius and an umami-rich olive-and-MSG martini.
This article appears in the July 2024 issue of Washingtonian.