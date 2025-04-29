5 New Rooftop Bars to Check Out Around DC

333 G St., NW

Cranes chef Pepe Moncayo developed the menu at this indoor-outdoor rooftop bar and lounge atop the new Arlo hotel. While his downstairs restaurant Arrels focuses on Spanish cuisine, the rooftop draws inspiration from Japan with hand rolls, yakitori, dumplings, and more. Try a sakura rickey or sake-infused cocktail with views of the Capitol. Look out for DJ sets, day parties, art activations, plus late-night happy hour deals. Sorry, the rooftop pool is just for hotel guests!

417 Morse St., NE (alley entrance)

Having trouble getting a res at chef Michael Rafidi’s red-hot French-Middle Eastern bistro and bar? The 40-seat rooftop garden is for walk-ins only. With views overlooking Union Market, sip on wine, arak, and cocktails infused with za’atar or pomegranate molasses. The limited al fresco menu includes honey-glazed crispy sweet breads, lamb kibbeh naya (tartare) with pickled-mango mustard, and citrus-and-serrano-dressed oysters.

222 M St., NE

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson is bringing three new concepts to the Morrow Hotel in Noma, beginning with this rooftop bar featuring 360-views of the Washington skyline. The globally inspired menu spans from doro wat empanadas to yellowfin-tuna tostadas to fried-chicken sandwiches with mumbo sauce. To drink, try the tequila-and-mezcal-based “Electric Sly” with chili and passionfruit. Coming soon to the hotel from Samuelsson: a seafood-centric brassierie and cocktail lounge.

699 Prince St., Alexandria

Located atop Old Town’s boutique Hotel Heron, this rooftop bar offers morning yoga sessions and evening DJ sets—all with views of the Potomac. Sip on Miami Vice slushies and “Sunset Spritzes” while snacking on mini crab rolls and “sheet tray” sandos.

1975 Opportunity Way, Reston

This year-round newcomer with panoramic views atop the 16th floor of the AC Hotel & Residence Inn by Marriott claims to be the first rooftop bar with outdoor seating in Reston Town Center. The name Syn comes from the Greek word for “together,” and the globally inspired food menu certainly brings together an eclectic mix—from shrimp tempura to croquetas de jamon to lamb-and-beef kefta with tzatziki. Cocktails are focused on classics, whether a gin and tonic or smoked old fashioned, and wine flights are also available.

