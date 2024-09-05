Here’s a guide to celebrating Hispanic Heritage month (September 15 through October 15) around DC. Check out a cultural festival, a film fest, live music, and other vibrant events.

Latinas in Aviation Global Festival

September 14 location_on College Park Aviation Museum language Website

Acknowledge Latinas in aviation with flight demos, bilingual story time, art, author meet-and-greets, kid-friendly entertainment, and a live concert with Sol Y Rumba Band and Sol Y Mariachi (free).

AFI Latin American Film Festival

September 19-October 10 location_on AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center language Website

Explore Latin American movies with a pass to this multi-week film fest. AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center is screening award-winning and new movies like restaurant-kitchen drama La Cocina and Spanish rock film The Blue Star; hosting filmmaker talks; and throwing embassy parties ($15 for general admission, $200 for festival pass).

Mi Pequeño El Salvador Festival

September 15 location_on Lamont Plaza language Website

The Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs is throwing a Salvadoran jamboree in recognition of the DC’s largest diaspora. Neighbors can groove to live music and watch cultural performances at Lamont Plaza (free).

Festival del Rio Anacostia

September 21 location_on Bladensburg Waterfront Park language Website

Learn how to fish at Anacostia’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. The waterfront gathering offers boat rides along the Anacostia River, hands-on activities for all ages, fishing demos, food, and crafts (free).

An Evening Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Celia Cruz

September 20 location_on National Museum of American History language Website

This night of music at Smithsonian National Museum of American History spotlights the late salsa queen Celia Cruz. Attendees can view a panel discussion with Cruz’s family, take a dance class, tour the museum’s exhibits, and end the evening with live rhythms from Lulada Club (free, but registration encouraged).

Fotos y Recuerdos Festival

September 28 location_on National Portrait Gallery language Website

Guests of all ages can enjoy story time, museum tours, and dance workshops at this National Portrait Gallery festival. Kiddos can view portraits of Latinx trailblazers, and learn about cultural pioneers from the Lil’ Libros book series The Life of/La vida (free).

Fiesta DC

September 28-29 location_on Downtown language Website

Fiesta DC launched in the ’70s in Mount Pleasant to express the richness of Latino culture. Now, the tradition fills the streets of downtown DC every year with ancestral fashions, Latin music, folk dance, and a lively parade on Constitution Avenue (free).

Ballet Hispánico

October 4 location_on Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center language Website

Dance company Ballet Hispánico is teaching a social dance workshop at Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center in Fairfax. You’ll learn moves from salsa, merengue, cha cha, and more. The following day, the ballet troupe will perform at George Mason University (free, but registration required for workshop, $33+ for October 5 performance).

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebración

October 13 location_on Prince George’s Publik Playhouse language Website

Close out Hispanic Heritage Month at this Prince George’s Publik Playhouse event, which features an exhibit showcasing the work of Puerto Rican artist Silvia Martínez, plus children activities, refreshments, dancing, and live music (free).

Join the conversation!