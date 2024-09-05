Fuji fritter with salty caramel at Love, Makoto. Photograph by ShotbyEM.

Welcome to Apple Fritter Season, DC

Step aside, cider doughnuts.

Contents
  1. Love, Makoto
  2. Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats
  3. Shilling Canning Company
  4. Donut Run
  5. Little Blackbird
  6. Baugher’s
  7. Bethesda Bagels

Every autumn, cider doughnuts steal the spotlight. But what about the apple fritter? With its finger-licking glaze, deep-fried nooks and crannies, and pockets of spiced fruit, we think it’s time to honor it as the sea­son’s true top treat. Here are seven spots where you can enjoy one.

 

Love, Makoto

location_on 200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

language Website

Pocketed with Fuji-apple compote and glistening with glaze, these sizable pastries are available on their own in the Love on the Run section of this food hall and at its Japanese steakhouse, Beloved BBQ, where they’re served warm with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel.

 

Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats

location_on 314 Carroll St., NW

language Website

During fall, this vegan bakery’s fritters feature brown-sugar-sweetened apples laced with cinnamon and nutmeg. In summer, you might find them filled with peaches or blueberries.

 

Shilling Canning Company

location_on 360 Water St., SE

language Website

This Navy Yard American spot’s fritters, which are rolled in cinnamon sugar, are powered by sweet-tart, Pennsylvania-grown Pink Lady apples. They’re available at brunch on fall weekends.

 

Donut Run

location_on 6904 Fourth St., NW

language Website

Crafted from vegan-doughnut scraps, these fist-size fritters–such as apple, cranberry, and cherry–rotate flavors frequently and aren’t always available. Check the Takoma shop’s Instagram before going to stand in the inevitable line.

 

Little Blackbird

location_on 3309 Connecticut Ave., NW

language Website

At this Cleveland Park wine bar, chef Ryan Moore takes a cue from 7-Eleven’s apple fritters when crafting his vegan, fall-only version. He studs them with Fuji and Granny Smith apples and finishes with a vanilla glaze.

 

Baugher’s

location_on 1015 Baugher Rd., Westminster, Md.

language Website

Featuring Jonagold apples from this farm’s or-chard and finished with a honey glaze, the fritters are available year-round but best enjoyed during autumn, when they’re sold freshly fried (and can be paired with a cider slushy).

 

Bethesda Bagels

location_on Multiple area locations

language Website

Not in the mood for an everything bagel with chive cream cheese? Go the sugary route instead at these beloved local bagelries and order a hefty apple fritter from Chantilly wholesaler Original Donuts.

This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Nevin Martell
Parenting writer

Nevin Martell is a parenting, food, and travel writer whose work has appeared in the Washington Post, New York Times, Saveur, Men’s Journal, Fortune, Travel + Leisure, Runner’s World, and many other publications. He is author of eight books, including It’s So Good: 100 Real Food Recipes for Kids, Red Truck Bakery Cookbook: Gold-Standard Recipes from America’s Favorite Rural Bakery, and the small-press smash Looking for Calvin and Hobbes: The Unconventional Story of Bill Watterson and His Revolutionary Comic Strip. When he isn’t working, he loves spending time with his wife and their six-year-old son, who already runs faster than he does.

