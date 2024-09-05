Contents
Every autumn, cider doughnuts steal the spotlight. But what about the apple fritter? With its finger-licking glaze, deep-fried nooks and crannies, and pockets of spiced fruit, we think it’s time to honor it as the season’s true top treat. Here are seven spots where you can enjoy one.
Love, Makoto
location_on 200 Massachusetts Ave., NW
Pocketed with Fuji-apple compote and glistening with glaze, these sizable pastries are available on their own in the Love on the Run section of this food hall and at its Japanese steakhouse, Beloved BBQ, where they’re served warm with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel.
Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats
location_on 314 Carroll St., NW
During fall, this vegan bakery’s fritters feature brown-sugar-sweetened apples laced with cinnamon and nutmeg. In summer, you might find them filled with peaches or blueberries.
Shilling Canning Company
location_on 360 Water St., SE
This Navy Yard American spot’s fritters, which are rolled in cinnamon sugar, are powered by sweet-tart, Pennsylvania-grown Pink Lady apples. They’re available at brunch on fall weekends.
Donut Run
location_on 6904 Fourth St., NW
Crafted from vegan-doughnut scraps, these fist-size fritters–such as apple, cranberry, and cherry–rotate flavors frequently and aren’t always available. Check the Takoma shop’s Instagram before going to stand in the inevitable line.
Little Blackbird
location_on 3309 Connecticut Ave., NW
At this Cleveland Park wine bar, chef Ryan Moore takes a cue from 7-Eleven’s apple fritters when crafting his vegan, fall-only version. He studs them with Fuji and Granny Smith apples and finishes with a vanilla glaze.
Baugher’s
location_on 1015 Baugher Rd., Westminster, Md.
Featuring Jonagold apples from this farm’s or-chard and finished with a honey glaze, the fritters are available year-round but best enjoyed during autumn, when they’re sold freshly fried (and can be paired with a cider slushy).
Bethesda Bagels
location_on Multiple area locations
Not in the mood for an everything bagel with chive cream cheese? Go the sugary route instead at these beloved local bagelries and order a hefty apple fritter from Chantilly wholesaler Original Donuts.
This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.