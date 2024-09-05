Your Guide to Desserts in the DC Area

Contents
Craving a Sweet Treat? Here Are the Best Desserts in the DC-Area.
Our favorite desserts and pastries around Washington include decadent sundaes, cakes, and pies.
Welcome to Apple Fritter Season, DC
Here is where you can get your hands on the sticky, deep-fried dessert.
Recipe: How to Bake Lemon Cookies Like Paola Velez
In her new cookbook, the DC pastry chef calls these a cross between sugar cookies and lemonade.
4 Bakers Who Craft Gorgeous Special Occasion Cakes Around DC
Whether you want wow factor for a wedding or a showy centerpiece for a birthday bash, these bakers create cakes that pop on Instagram–and your palate.