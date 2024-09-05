Honey Semifreddo at Lutece. Photograph by Isabel Coss.

Your Guide to Desserts in the DC Area

From homey cakes and pies to Korean shaved ice and fancy soft-serve.

Contents
  1. Craving a Sweet Treat? Here Are the Best Desserts in the DC-Area.
  2. Welcome to Apple Fritter Season, DC
  3. Recipe: How to Bake Lemon Cookies Like Paola Velez
  4. 4 Bakers Who Craft Gorgeous Special Occasion Cakes Around DC

Craving a Sweet Treat? Here Are the Best Desserts in the DC-Area.

Our favorite desserts and pastries around Washington include decadent sundaes, cakes, and pies.

 

Welcome to Apple Fritter Season, DC

Here is where you can get your hands on the sticky, deep-fried dessert.

 

Recipe: How to Bake Lemon Cookies Like Paola Velez

In her new cookbook, the DC pastry chef calls these a cross between sugar cookies and lemonade.

 

4 Bakers Who Craft Gorgeous Special Occasion Cakes Around DC

Whether you want wow factor for a wedding or a showy centerpiece for a birthday bash, these bakers create cakes that pop on Instagram–and your palate.

