Tucked inside a glorious garden of mature trees and flowering plants is one of Bethesda’s most charming and humble farm homes: welcome to 4628 Western Avenue. In this 1936 diamond-in-the-rough, you can live out the HGTV-renovation-project of your dreams.

Set far back from Western Avenue, the property is a hidden gem to most. The property is alive with lush greenery, where both flora and fauna thrive. The two-story home welcomes with a deep front porch and cheery red door. With several distinct gathering spaces, this sun-filled three-bedroom, two-bathroom home provides terrific flow for entertaining both inside and out. The first floor includes a spacious living room with wood-beamed ceilings and a fireplace, a dining room/den with built-ins, and an eat-in kitchen bathed in natural light.

There is also a full bathroom and first-floor laundry. The cheerful kitchen leads to the patio with access to the alley, parking, and a koi pond. The second level is graced by three bedrooms and a full bath. Additional amenities include an unfinished cellar with outdoor access and private parking. 4628 Western Avenue benefits from neighborhood parks and trails and is convenient to Friendship Heights, Spring Valley, downtown Bethesda, the Capital Crescent Trail, and major transportation routes.

Address: 4628 Western Ave, Bethesda, MD 20816

Contact Dana Rice today! Dana.rice@compass.com, (202) 669-6908