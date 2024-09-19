News & Politics

New Releases From Bad Moves, Velocity Girl, and Other DC Musicians

4 new albums that are worth checking out.

Design by Omari Foote.

Bad Moves

Wearing Out the Refrain


An exuberant power-pop shout-along from one of the area’s most exciting active bands. Guaranteed to improve your mood.

Carlos Simon

Four Symphonic Works


The National Symphony Orchestra records a quartet of emotionally resonant works by the Kennedy Center’s renowned young composer in residence.

Velocity Girl

UltraCopacetic


The 1993 first album from the DC indie-pop band has been reissued (with bonus tracks) and totally remixed, resulting in a beefier version of a local classic.

Oh He Dead

Ugly


The quintet’s third album plays off the title of last year’s Pretty. It’s another bunch of winning tunes that highlight the jazzy vocals of CJ Johnson.

This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

