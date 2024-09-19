Welcome to 622 14th Place NE, the hidden gem on Capitol Hill!
A light filled rowhouse on a quiet, tree lined, one way street. Skylights, hardwood floors, and slate patio draw you to this two bedroom, one and a half bath home with central air and newly updated kitchen and gleaming bathrooms.
Only steps away from vibrant H Street NE. The home offers the best of urban living; a sanctuary where you can unwind and entertain, and a neighborhood with award winning cuisine, nightlife and greenspaces.
Rowhouse charm is highlighted by an original brick wall which runs the length of the living room and dining room; separated by a stunning enamel fireplace. There is a convenient and updated powder room on this level as well.
The refreshed kitchen features new Quartz countertops, new refrigerator and luxury plank flooring. A stunning, private slate patio with a barbeque, flower beds and your very own parking space adjoins the kitchen.
Open Sunday 9/22/24 11am-2pm
Address: 622 14th Place NE, Washington DC 20002
Contact:
Lyssa Seward
The Seward Group
Senior Vice President, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
400 S. Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 298-0562 mobile / direct