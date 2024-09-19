Last month, several sneakers paying homage to our area came out. Here’s a quick look.
Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV”
DC rapper Wale is helping promote these rose-gold sneakers, which nod to the District with an interior cherry-blossom print and the letters DMV in pink stitching on the back above the swoosh.
Under Armour and the Museum “Give ’Em Their Flowers”
Local streetwear brand and boutique the Museum announced this three-shoe collaboration with Under Armour. It draws inspiration from the US Botanic Garden, the colorful buds of Okame cherry trees, and the National Cherry Blossom Festival.
These New Sneakers Are Designed to Celebrate DC
Nike and Under Armour both have recent DMV offerings.
Last month, several sneakers paying homage to our area came out. Here’s a quick look.
Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV”
DC rapper Wale is helping promote these rose-gold sneakers, which nod to the District with an interior cherry-blossom print and the letters DMV in pink stitching on the back above the swoosh.
Under Armour and the Museum “Give ’Em Their Flowers”
Local streetwear brand and boutique the Museum announced this three-shoe collaboration with Under Armour. It draws inspiration from the US Botanic Garden, the colorful buds of Okame cherry trees, and the National Cherry Blossom Festival.
Most Popular in News & Politics
Allan Lichtman Is Very Comfortable About Predicting the 2024 Election
What Happened to Laura Houghteling?
How Kamala Harris’s Converse Sneakers Are Changing Fashion in Politics
These Are the Conservative Commentators Who Allegedly Got Hoodwinked (and Indirectly Paid!) by Russia
Once Upon a Time, the Tidal Basin Was a Swimming Beach
Washingtonian Magazine
October Issue: The Runner’s Guide to DCView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
New Releases From Bad Moves, Velocity Girl, and Other DC Musicians
How an NSO Percussionist Built the Food Chain SeoulSpice
The Bachelor Universe’s Most Memorable DC-Area Figures
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This September
More from News & Politics
Jack Limpert, Longtime Editor of Washingtonian, Dies at Age 90
New Releases From Bad Moves, Velocity Girl, and Other DC Musicians
Meet the Cast of “Love Is Blind DC”
Complaints About Pro-Harris Banners Open New Front in Alexandria’s Sign Wars
DC’s Last Bike Messengers
Some Orange, Blue, and Silver Line Stations Will Close Temporarily During Late December
Chris Cillizza Will Look for the “Congenial Middle” in His New Sports Show
What to Know About the Supermoon and Partial Lunar Eclipse Over DC on Tuesday