These New Sneakers Are Designed to Celebrate DC

Nike and Under Armour both have recent DMV offerings.

Photograph courtesy of Nike.

Last month, several sneakers paying homage to our area came out. Here’s a quick look.

Nike Air Foamposite One “DMV”

Photograph courtesy of Nike.

DC rapper Wale is helping promote these rose-gold sneakers, which nod to the District with an interior cherry-­blossom print and the letters DMV in pink stitching on the back above the swoosh.

 

Under Armour and the Museum “Give ’Em Their Flowers”

Photograph by Sharafa Aremu.

Local streetwear brand and boutique the Museum announced this three-shoe collaboration with Under Armour. It draws inspiration from the US Botanic Garden, the colorful buds of Okame cherry trees, and the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Tatyana Masters
