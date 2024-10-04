Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
Zenia Wilson Laws
She’s DC’s new special counsel for nuisance abatement.
Fernando González
Texas Monthly named 2Fifty, where he’s pit master, one of the best barbecue spots outside of Texas.
Sonya Sotomayor
The Supreme Court justice wrote a story for kids that has been turned into a musical.
Beatrice Gurwitz
She’s been appointed the new executive director of the Capital Jewish Museum.
Roger A. Mitchell Jr.
Howard University Hospital named him its new president.
Disinvited! Trayon White
The controversial DC Council member has been indicted on federal bribery charges.
This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
Photograph of González by Rey Lopez.
Photograph of Gurwitz by Chris Ferenzi.
Photograph of White by Evy Mages.
