Join Modern Revival for an inspiring day dedicated to meaningful connections, personal growth, and rejuvenation, alongside a community of accomplished and dynamic women. The inaugural retreat offers a unique opportunity to recharge, reflect, and recommit to embracing joy and discovery in the most playful and nourishing of environments.

Modern Revival is a transformative experience co-founded by Mikel Blair and Courtney Smith. Each forum consists of eight to twelve women who meet monthly to focus on meaningful connection, curiosity, and play. Guided by expert facilitators, each class follows an intentional curriculum to help participants find more purpose in their everyday lives.

A Space for Reflection and Connection

Take a break from your daily routine and dive into a thoughtfully curated experience designed to inspire self-discovery.

What You Can Expect:

Feel Resourced and Recharged: Walk away feeling renewed, with practical tools and inspiration to carry forward into your daily life.

Walk away feeling renewed, with practical tools and inspiration to carry forward into your daily life. Cultivate Deep Connections: Join a group of women who, like you, are seeking more. Together, we’ll create meaningful, authentic connections that last far beyond this event.

Reinvent Recess: Awaken your inner child with Adult Recess. Step into a space where you can explore new ideas, foster joy, and challenge your perspectives in an open-hearted, supportive environment.

Retreat Event Details:

Location: Glenview Mansion

Date: November 17, 2024

Time: 11AM-4PM

Can’t Make the Full Day?

If you cannot attend the full retreat, we invite you to join us for an ‘Intro to Modern Revival‘ class on October 24 at our Bethesda location. From 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM, experience a condensed version of Modern Revival’s transformative curriculum, designed to leave you feeling inspired and ready to approach life with renewed focus and purpose.

Be part of a growing community of women dedicated to personal growth, connection, and well-being. Sign up today and enjoy exclusive offers for first-time attendees.