Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This November

Caren Bohan

She’s the new editor in chief of USA Today.

Patricia Corrales

The Fiesta DC head was behind the idea for the world’s largest pupusa.

Jason Reynolds

The MacArthur Foundation awarded the DC author one of its “genius” grants.

Ronald Moten and Natalie Hopkinson

He’s the founder, she’s chief curator of the Go-Go Museum, which has a ribbon cutting this month.

Kiryn Hoffman

She’s been named the new president and CEO of the National Children’s Museum.

