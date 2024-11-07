Get an early start on your holiday shopping at one of these pop-up markets, featuring local goods, handmade crafts, and other perfect presents.

Lucketts Holiday House

November 7-December 15 location_onLucketts grounds languageWebsite

This century-old farmhouse transforms into a curated and highly decorative winter wonderland every holiday season. In addition to wandering through the multi-room shopping experience, guests can view holiday murals and photo vignettes on the grounds, and sip drinks from Vanish Brewery by a campfire (every Thurs-Sun, $25 timed-entry ticket).

Northern Virginia Christmas Market

November 8-10 location_onDulles Expo Center languageWebsite

More than 300 vendors will set up at this year’s Northern Virginia Christmas Market. Artisan makers and crafters from across the US will offer a selection of jewelry, pottery, photography, gift-packaged food items, stocking stuffers, and Christmas collectibles ($9 for adults, free for children under 12).

DC Holiday Market

November 22-December 15 location_onDupont Circle languageWebsite

Diverse Markets Management’s holiday market has a new name and location this year. At DC Holiday Market—formerly Downtown Holiday Market—shoppers can munch on doughnuts from Migue’s Mini Donuts and Capital Candy Jar’s hot roasted nuts while browsing seasonal goods from more than 30 small businesses in Dupont Circle (free).

Downtown Holiday Market

November 22-December 15 location_onDowntown DC languageWebsite

Two blocks of F Street, from 7th to 9th streets, Northwest, are the site of this downtown DC outdoor holiday shopping village, now operated by The Makers Show. You can find festive items and handmade goods, and taste bites and hot beverages from food trucks (free).

Maryland Christmas Show

November 22-24, 29-30, and December 1 location_onFrederick County Fairgrounds languageWebsite

For the past 41 years, Frederick has been a festive gathering place for holiday artisans and merchants, who fill seven buildings with clothing, furniture, wreaths, toys, ornaments, and much more, over a span of two weekends. The family-friendly experience includes photographs with Santa and live music ($10 for adults, $4 for children under 10).

Silver Spring Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Fair

December 1 location_onVeterans Plaza languageWebsite

Make your holiday list, and check it twice at Silver Spring’s pop-up market. Shoppers can find jewelry, baked goods, hair- and body-care products, candles, and other gifts from local small business vendors, all while listening to Christmas melodies (free).

Heurich Christmas Markt

December 6-13 location_onHeurich House Museum languageWebsite

History, mulled wine, and German inspiration come together in the Heurich House Museum’s Castle Garden for the annual Christmas Markt. New this December, the market will be open for an entire week. Shoppers can browse more than 60 small-scale makers, visit a mini craftsmanship exhibition, and make holiday-themed crafts ($10+ for adults, $2 for children under 15).

Norwegian Festival

December 6-8 location_onNorway House languageWebsite

Space is limited inside of Norway House, but you’ll still find a selection of Nordic books, sweaters, cheeses, coffee, chocolates and linens. While you wait to enter the holiday house, you can watch Norwegian food demos at the outdoor cafe, meet Fjord horses, play corn hole, and listen to Viking storytelling (free, but registration required for indoors, walk-ins limited).

Del Ray Artisans’ Fine Art & Fine Craft Holiday Market

December 6-8, 13-15, 20-22 location_onDel Ray Artisans Gallery languageWebsite

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind artsy gift, this holiday market is for you. You’ll find artworks from local painters, sculptors, ceramicists, photographers, jewelry designers, and more (free).

Christmas Tree Sale

December 7 location_onNational Arboretum languageWebsite

Ring in Christmas with a real tree from the National Arboretum. The Winter Festival is not returning this year, but visitors can still shop for Christmas trees, wreaths, and garlands at this outdoor sale (free).

Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show

December 14 location_onJohn Carlyle Square languageWebsite

Alexandria’s cheery outdoor shopping attraction returns to John Carlyle Square. In addition to the wide selection of items on display for purchase, the market hosts Santa’s Magical Corner and a Kids Corner where youngsters can customize ornaments and take pictures with Mr. Claus (free).

Procrastinator’s Holiday Market

December 14 location_onNortheast DC languageWebsite

This winter sale is geared toward last-minute shoppers. The event, held both indoor and outdoor at Kraken Kourts and Skates, boasts local vendors, plus festive food for sale, kid-friendly train rides, raffle giveaways, and more holiday-themed activities (free).

