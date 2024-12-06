Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This December

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Darren Walker

He recently became president of the National Gallery of Art.

Nancy Silverton

The celeb chef has teamed with Stephen Starr for Georgetown eatery Osteria Mozza.

Brian Joyner

Rock Creek Park’s new superintendent is a DC native.

Terry McLaurin

The fan-favorite Commanders receiver is having another great season–this time as part of a winning team.

MarieBucoy-Calavan

Choral Arts has hired this conductor to be its artistic director.

DISINVITED! Jeff Bezos

A huge wave of cancellations ensued after he spiked the Washington Post’s endorsement of Kamala Harris.

This article appears in the December 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Photograph of Walker by Simon Leuthi

Photograph of Joyner by Kelsey Graczyk

Photograph of Bucoy­Calavan by Denise Apgar

Photograph of Mclaurin by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Photograph of Bezos by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images