35 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Pregame with Washingtonian at our Army-Navy Tailgate Bash this weekend. Also, there are two major heritage exhibitions opening at the Smithsonian and National Building Museum.

December 9–December 15

Washingtonian’s Army-Navy Tailgate Bash. Ahead of the much-anticipated Army-Navy football game at Northwest Stadium this Saturday, football fans and partygoers can pregame at Washingtonian’s Tailgate Bash. Guests can indulge in unlimited cocktails, beer, and wine, and enjoy appetizers and entrees at Union Market’s Dock 5 the night before game day. Use code TTD for 30-percent off your ticket (Fri, $90+, Union Market). GMCW Holiday Show. Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington jazzes up the stage with a sparkling holiday show this weekend. The playful chorus—with special appearances from the 17th Street Dance and the GenOUT Youth—is closing out 2024 with holiday carols “See Amid the Winter’s Snow,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Silent Night,” and more (Sat-Sun, $20+, Lincoln Theatre). “Visible Vault” exhibit at National Building Museum. Browse 3,000 objects and artifacts dating back to the 1800s from America’s architectural and design heritage at the National Building Museum’s new permanent exhibition. “Visible Vault: Open Collections Storage” presents architectural models, maquettes, blueprints, and tools from renowned designers such as DC artist Raymond Kaskey (opens Sat, free on opening day, $10 for general admission, Penn Quarter). Step Afrika’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show. Step Afrika’s spectacular holiday show returns to Arena Stage for high-energy flips, stomps, and dances. Dubbed the world’s first holiday production to highlight the African American tradition of stepping, this annual performance invites the crowd to sing, dance, and celebrate alongside DJ Nutcracker (Fri through December 22, $99+, Arena Stage). Heurich Christmas Markt. History, mulled wine, and German inspiration come together in the Heurich House Museum’s Castle Garden for the annual Christmas Markt. New this season, the market will remain open for an entire week. Shoppers can browse more than 60 small-scale makers, visit a mini craftsmanship exhibition, and make holiday-themed crafts (through Fri, $10+ for adults, $2 for children under 15, Dupont). “In Slavery’s Wake” exhibit at NMAAHC. “In Slavery’s Wake: Making Black Freedom in the World” exhibition introduces museum-goers to Black history-makers from the slavery and colonialism era. The new displays include a tapestry created by prisoner-volunteers at the hospice center of the Louisiana State Penitentiary (opens Fri, free, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture). Procrastinator’s Holiday Market. This winter sale is geared toward last-minute shoppers. The event, held both indoor and outdoor at Kraken Kourts and Skates, boasts local vendors, plus festive food for sale, kid-friendly train rides, raffle giveaways, and more holiday-themed activities (Sat, free, Northeast DC).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Theater and shows:

Washington National Opera performs a family-friendly production of Jungle Book (Fri through December 16, $25+, Kennedy Center).

Laugh out loud with comedian Martin Amini at Room 808 (Sat, $25, Petworth).

Music and concerts:

R&B vocalist Kem sings dreamy holiday melodies at the Kennedy Center (Wed-Thurs, $59+, Kennedy Center).

Pop singer and model Suki Waterhouse performs at the Anthem (Wed, $40+, Wharf).

Boogie down at Tudor Place’s disco ball; there’s groovy treats to munch on, too (Thurs, $50, Northwest DC).

Take a waltz lesson and listen to live jazz performances at The Crooner Christmas Ball at Hotel Heron (Fri, $45+, Alexandria).

DJs Four Tet and Anthony Naples headline a late-night club party at Echostage (Sat, $60+, Langdon).

Hardcore DC band No/Más performs at DC9 Nightclub (Sat, $15, U Street Corridor).

Local indie artist Ari Voxx is hosting her EP release party at The Pocket (Sat, $15+, Union Market).

Get involved:

Dress in holiday attire and go on a Jingle Bell Run to help support research for arthritis cures and treatments (Sun, donations welcome, Arlington).

Sports:

The inaugural Capital Hockey Classic is a battle between the Army and Navy’s club hockey teams (Thurs, $20+, Capital One Arena).

The Army vs. Navy football game will be played at Northwest Stadium for the second time in the match-up’s history (Sat, $192+, Landover).

Bites and beverages:

Walk the red carpet, then cozy up with cider, snacks, and cocktails by a fire pit at Dirty Habit’s Winter Chalet pop-up (through January, free entry, Penn Quarter).

Check out A Christmas Story holiday installation, and sip on-theme cocktails and mocktails at the recently opened Francis Hall (through December 26, free entry, Alexandria).

Bring cookies to share with friends and neighbors at Mr. Henry’s Restaurant holiday cookie party (Sat, $5 for adults, free for children, Capitol Hill).

Things to do with kids:

Kiddos can watch Aurora’s Winter Circus Adventure under the big top at Dulles Town Center (Fri through December 29, $20 for children, $35 for adults, Dulles).

Youngsters can snap photos with Santa and decorate ornaments at Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show (Sat, free, Alexandria).

Go on a family bike ride through the Capitol Hill neighborhood to see holiday decorations (Sat, free, Capitol Hill).

