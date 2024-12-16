32 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy Monday, DC!

You can shop last minute holiday presents at a community pop-up market, go indoor ice skating with family, or see a new go-go musical this week in the DC-area.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

December 16–December 22

Holiday Skate Spectacular. If you’re a fan of ice skating, but don’t want to brace the winter weather, you can glide across an indoor ice rink in DC this week. The National Building Museum is teaming up with DowntownDC Business BID to invite families to themed skate nights featuring pop music playlists, retro tunes, and special sessions for young children (December 16 through January 4, free, $5 skate rental, Penn Quarter). “Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet” musical. The classic comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” turned 100 this year —a perfect time for DC Black Broadway to remix the timeless story to a creative go-go production. The new Annie Costia Beat Ya Feet musical is a local adaptation of the family-friendly narrative portraying an Anacostia-raised Annie learning about African culture (Fri-Sat, $60+, U Street Corridor). “The Spirit of Kwanzaa”. The Spirit of Kwanzaa is the Dance Institute of Washington’s longest-running showcase. The local ensemble takes center stage at Atlas Performing Arts Center this weekend to pay homage to the joyous African American holiday through dance, spoken word, and song in celebration of the theme “For the Culture” (Fri-Sun, $30, H Street Corridor). Candy Land pop-up at El Techo. Sparkling candy canes and colorful lollipops hanging from the ceiling, along with gift-wrapped treats, have transformed El Techo’s lively heated and covered rooftop hideaway into a holiday sweets wonderland. Throughout December, guests can snap photos with a pink-hued Nutcracker holiday tree—designed by Creations by Brenda—in between sips of gingerbread cocktails and bites of tacos. On Sunday, there’s a bottomless brunch party with a live DJ to add to the holiday fun (through December 29, free entry, U Street Corridor). “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker”. Tchaikovsky’s timeless score is remixed in modern-day New York City where the storytellers are contemporary dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow. The high-energy production makes its National Theatre debut this weekend (Fri-Sun, $50+, National Theatre).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Pick up your next read at Solid State Books’s New Fiction Holiday Book Swap (Mon, free, H Street Corridor).

Shop vintage clothing, jewelry, and more festive finds at Main Hall Holiday Market (Tues-Thurs, free, Union Station).

Mold and create your own scented soap at a community workshop led by local artist and author Rain Young (Sat, free, Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum).

Shop for presents from local artisans and makers at Yalda Winter Market (Sat, free, Brookland).

Dog Daze Social Club is throwing a humans-only winter après-ski party featuring music from Lans, Concierge, and 9B49 (Sat, $25, Logan Circle).

Community and heritage:

Walk through historic Prohibition sites with historian Robert Pohl, and sip drinks at Union Pub in commemoration of Repeal Day (Tues, $45, NoMa).

Theater and shows:

It’s the last day to see Washington National Opera’s family-friendly production of Jungle Book (Mon, $25+, Kennedy Center).

Experience the African American tradition of stepping at Step Afrika’s annual holiday performance before the show closes at Arena Stage (through Sun, $99+, Southwest DC).

Best-selling book Life of Pi comes to life on the Kennedy Center stage (Tues through January 5, $49+, Kennedy Center).

The pop-infused & Juliet musical creates a comedic and new beginning for Juliet beyond a life with Romeo (Tues through January 5, $45+, Kennedy Center).

See a funny pantomime performance at Synetic Theater’s Little Comedies (Fri through January 4, $30, Arlington).

Snowflakes, candy canes, and toy soldiers adorn the stage for the Fairfax Ballet Company and Fairfax Symphony’s rendition of The Nutcracker (Sat-Sun, $44+, Fairfax).

Watch the Nutcracker rescue Clara from the Rat Queen in the Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s remix of The Nutcracker (Sat-Sun, $46+, $36 for virtual, Annapolis).

Music and concerts:

Listen to Foodman’s techno mixes at Rhizome DC (Mon, $15+, Takoma).

Dress in your best festive attire and dance the night away to Tate McRae, Meghan Trainor, and other artists at Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball (Tues, $147+, sold out, but resale tickets available via third-party sellers, Capital One Arena).

Tango with neighbors at Dupont Underground (Tues, $10, Dupont).

If you’re feeling down this holiday season, you can attend a heartwarming Blue Christmas Service at Washington National Cathedral (Wed, free, virtual, Downtown).

Gospel icon CeCe Winans arrives in Tysons to perform Christmas melodies and some of her top songs to a sold-out Capital One Hall audience (Thurs, $111+ from third-party sellers, Tysons).

Listen to soothing Sinatra melodies at A Very Sinatra Christmas Special at the Washington Hilton (Thurs, $40+, Northwest DC).

The Slackers band plays live at Black Cat (Fri, $28+, Shaw).

Bassist JD Pinkus is live in concert at Quarry House Tavern (Sat, $15+, Silver Spring).

Get involved:

Gamers can play Mario Kart for a good cause at Fantom Comics’ Grand Prix fundraiser; proceeds will help support people affected by recent typhoons in the Philippines (Tues, $10, Northwest DC).

Participate in a family day hosted by the Washington Capitals and Bethesda Row to help support the Salvation Army. The event features Capitals’ meet-and-greets, hockey photo backdrops, and giveaways (Wed, free, Bethesda).*

Bites and beverages:

Taste 15 Belgian holiday beers at Sovereign’s holiday bash (Wed, free entry, beer individually priced, Georgetown).

Sip festive cocktails, and taste cuisine from guest chefs at Anju’s Noche Buena-themed late-night party (Thurs, free entry, Dupont).

Things to do with kids:

Take a family stroll through an icicle walkway, and take photos with giant snowflakes at Franklin Park (through Fri, free, Downtown).

There’s a three-day fireworks Christmas event for families to experience at the historic Mount Vernon estate (Fri-Sun, $55+ for adults, $33+ for ages 6-11, free for ages 5 and under).

*Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Bethesda Row and Capitals Care event scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed until 2025.

