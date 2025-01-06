State Funeral for Jimmy Carter: The DC Events, and Road Closures

After three days of ceremonies in his home state of Georgia, the remains of former President and lifelong humanitarian Jimmy Carter will arrive at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday, January 7. DC will hold Carter’s state funeral proceedings this week, from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening, with Thursday designated a national day of mourning for the former president who passed away at the age of 100 on December 29.

Washingtonians will have their first opportunity to pay respects to Carter on Tuesday afternoon, as a funeral procession will begin at the United States Naval Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue and travel to the US Capitol. Carter will lie in state from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning with an honor guard in the Capitol Rotunda.

According to the National Park Service, members of the public can visit the rotunda to view Carter lying in state from 7 PM to midnight on Tuesday and from 7 AM on Wednesday to 7 AM on Thursday.

Carter will be moved from the Capitol at 9 AM on Thursday to the Washington National Cathedral for a state funeral service at 10 AM, which is closed to the general public. A livestream of the service will be available on the Washington National Cathedral’s website at this link. After the service, Carter’s remains will be flown back to Georgia and will be laid to rest in his hometown, Plains, according to the NPS.

Metro Police have declared the state funeral a National Special Security Event and will begin road closures on Monday night.

Here are maps of the expected closures around Capitol Hill and the National Cathedral areas:

And here is a list of the expected road and Metro closures:

The following streets will be closed to traffic Monday, January 6 at 7 PM to Wednesday, January 8 at 4:30 AM:

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

7th Street from E Street, NW to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW

3rd Street from D Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

2nd Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Northbound 3rd Street Tunnel Exit 9 toward US Capitol

First Street from D Street, NW to Maryland Avenue, SW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

First Street from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

D Street from 9th Street NW to 6th Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, NW

C Street from 6th Street to New Jersey Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 11th Street to 1st Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 12th Street NW to 2nd Street, NE

Madison Drive from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue, SW to First Street, SW

Louisiana Avenue from New Jersey Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be open for local traffic only from Monday, January 6 at 7 PM to Wednesday, January 8 at approximately 4:30 AM:

13th Street from F Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from F Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from F Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from F Street, NW to E Street, NW

9th Street from F Street, NW to E Street, NW

8th Street from F Street, NW to E Street, NW

7th Street from F Street, NW to E Street, NW

7th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from F Street, NW to Indiana Avenue, NW

5th Street from F Street, NW to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from F Street, NW to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from F Street, NW to D Street, NW

2nd Street from F Street, NW to D Street, NW

First Street from F Street, NW to D Street, NW

New Jersey Avenue from F Street, NW to D Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to D Street, NW

E Street from 11th Street, NW to Columbus Circle, NE

D Street from 6th Street, NW to 5th Street, NW

D Street from 3rd Street, NW to First Street, NE

Indiana Avenue from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street, NW 11th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue, NW from 15th Street to 12th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 7th Street, NW to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 4th Street, NW

Louisiana Avenue from Columbus Circle, NE to New Jersey Avenue, NW

Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle to D Street, NE

The following streets will be closed to traffic Tuesday, January 7 from approximately 7 AM to 3 PM:

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue, SW to 2nd Street, SE

The following streets will be closed to traffic Tuesday, January 7 from approximately 1 PM to 3 PM:

8th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

F Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

E Street 10th Street to 6th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to traffic Thursday, January 9 from approximately 12:01 AM to 3 PM:

Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to 34th Street, NW

34th Street from Woodley Road to Garfield Street, NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue to 34th Street, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

The following streets will be open for local traffic only Thursday, January 9 from 12:01 AM to 3 PM:

Garfield Street from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Woodland Drive from Garfield Street to 32nd Street, NW

33rd Place from Cathedral Avenue to Garfield Street, NW

Cleveland Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Cathedral Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Klingle Road from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Woodley Road from 33th Street to 32nd Street, NW

34th Street from Macomb Street to Woodley Road, NW

35th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road, NW

36th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Macomb Street, NW to Lowell Street, NW

Woodley Road from 38th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

36th Street from Garfield Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

35th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

34th Place from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

34th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

The following street will be open for local traffic only Thursday, January 9 from 4 AM to 3 PM:

Calvert Street from 29th Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW

Metrorail will close the Archives – Navy Memorial station from Monday, January 6 at 5 PM to Wednesday, January 8 at 5 AM.