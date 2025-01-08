4 Things to Know About Charlottesville “Bachelor” Contestant Savannah Quinn

As ABC’s reality dating show The Bachelor rolls into its 29th season, a new cast of single women will soon vie for the heart of Bachelor Grant Ellis. Among them is Savannah Quinn, a 27-year-old wedding planner from Charlottesville, Virginia. Time will tell if Quinn stays in the game—but, until then, here are five things to know about her before the season’s premiere on Monday, January 27.

She’s a wedding planner.

For over three and a half years, Quinn has worked as a wedding planner at Anyvent Event Planning, a DC- and Charlottesville-based boutique wedding and milestone event planning company that was recently named to our list of the very best wedding vendors. Anyvent has been in operation for over a decade and has been featured in Washingtonian and Munaluchi Bride magazines. Quinn is also a co-founder and lead planner of her own company, The Glass Slipper Planning and Events. While she’s passionate about perfecting others’ big days, ABC says she’s “ready to be the bride.”

She’s got roots in Virginia.

Quinn is no stranger to the commonwealth—in addition to being Charlottesville-based, she graduated from Lynchburg’s Liberty University in 2016. Her college highlights include studying cinematic arts and cheering on the Liberty Flames cheer team. In Charlottesville, she enjoys going out to dinner and concerts with her friends, according to ABC.

She’s a longtime creative with ambitious goals.

Besides studying film and digital media in college, Quinn confesses in her Anyvent bio that she is a lover of all things theater—which, she suspects is what led her to chase “all the dramatic, movie worthy moments that come along with wedding planning.” According to her Glass Slipper bio, she also prides herself on planning “out of the box events.” According to ABC, she dreams of someday planning the Met Gala. According to ABC and Anyvent, Quinn also channels this ambitious spirit into learning American Sign Language in her free time and maintaining a competitive streak in Charades.

She has a sensitive side.

Along with Quinn’s successes, we might also see some of her vulnerabilities on the show. Quinn told ABC that, while she “loves love,” she “doesn’t tend to show affection very traditionally.” Time will tell if this — or her “serious fear” of owls — will get in the way of her potential relationship with Bachelor Ellis.