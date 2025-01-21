Trump Executive Orders, January 6 Pardons, and Don’t Forget That It’s Also Panda Week

Good morning. Another frigid day in the nation’s capital. High of 22 with a chance of flurries after 10 AM; low of 9 tonight. The Capitals are at Edmonton at 9, and the Wizards are at the Lakers at 10:30 PM. The Commanders are still Super Bowl contenders. Let’s enjoy what we can while we can. You can find me on Bluesky, and there’s a link to my email address at the bottom of this post.

I can’t stop listening to:

“Grandma’s Hands” by Bill Withers. When the world is cold, this song packs so much balm into just two minutes.

Here’s some Trump news you might have blocked out:

• He’s President now. In a speech in the Capitol Rotunda, Donald Trump said God appointed him, pledged to rename the Gulf of Mexico, and promised a “golden age.” (AP)

• He pardoned most of the January 6 rioters. And he named Ed Martin, who has advocated for people charged in the riot, as the interim US Attorney for DC. (NBC News)

• There was a flurry of action. It’s a lot to keep up with, so here are some of the major areas the new President addressed. Undoing the Biden agenda: He ended clean energy initiatives and racial and gender equity programs and withdrew from the Paris Agreement. (NYT) Reshaping the federal workforce: He froze federal hiring for 90 days. (Government Executive) He reinstated Schedule F, which is no longer called Schedule F. (Axios D.C.) He ordered an end to remote work. (WBJ) Immigration policy: He declared a national emergency at the border, booted the CBP One app, and reinstated the “Remain in Mexico” policy. (AP) He began his attempt to end birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment, setting up an intentional court challenge. (Washington Post) Etc.: He declared that there are only two sexes. (AP) Here’s a helpful list of executive orders from the Washington Post.

• Amid the cold, there was another rally at Capital One as well as inaugural festivities through the night. (NYT) January 6 rioters made it to some of the parties. (WSJ) Elon Musk ignited some online speculation. (NYT)

• The Proud Boys were back in DC. That’s a big deal because far-right activists avoided the city for years after January 6, concerned that they could end up in feds’ crosshairs. The message: DC is open again.

• Vivek Ramaswamy is out of the “Department of Government Efficiency.” Apparently a tweet did him in. (Politico) DOGE will supplant the US Digital Service. (The White House)

• Leesburg Executive Airport had a lot of private jets to deal with. (WBJ)

• TJ Oshie and Jack Schlossberg spent some time on social media yesterday. Here’s one of Washingtonian Problems’ great meme dumps.

Make a panda plan, by Daniella Byck

Starting this Friday, January 24, the National Zoo’s two new pandas will debut to their adoring public, and the Giant Panda Cam will also make its return, too. If you’re trying to visit Bao Li (the more playful of the duo) and Qing Bao (the shyer bear with black markings on her hip), you just need an entry pass to the zoo, which can be reserved online. Panda pro tip: Make a day of it with stops at the Bamboo Bar, a pop-up at Duke’s Counter, and Baked by Yael for panda-themed treats.

Local news links:

• Could a Tysons casino be a threat to national security? Former spies say yes. (Washington Post)

• The weather caused delays in some school systems today. (NBC4)

• Gun rights activists weren’t thrilled with their turnout in Richmond. (Washington Post)

• A car ended up in Four Mile Run yesterday. It appears no one was seriously hurt. (ARLnow)

• One glass-enclosed nerve center (WTOP) visits another (DC’s Joint Operations Command Center). (WTOP)

A good thing to do, by Briana Thomas

• Maybe you could use a laugh? Resale tickets are still available for Dropout Improv.

Here’s Thomas’s list for January; look for a new Things to Do post for this week later today.

All right. Let’s get back to it.

