Experience unparalleled luxury in this stunning 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath modern masterpiece built in 2022. This four-level home boasts sleek architecture, wide plank oak flooring, and floor-to-ceiling black-framed windows flooding the space with natural light.

The open-concept main level features a striking gas fireplace with a 3-D marble surround, custom built-ins, and high ceilings. The chef’s kitchen is a showstopper with custom white cabinetry, quartz waterfall island, GE Café appliances, a farmhouse sink, and a stylish breakfast bar with Regal Blue accent cabinetry. A separate dining area, office nook, and powder room complete this level.

Upstairs, the primary suite offers a spa-like bath with a soaking tub and oversized shower. Two additional en-suite bedrooms and a rare rooftop terrace elevate the luxury. The lower level provides a flexible family room or fourth bedroom, a full bath, and laundry.

The fully fenced backyard features a trellis patio, lush lawn, and two secure parking spaces. Steps to King Street’s shops, dining, and waterfront, with easy Metro and commuter access. This is a rare opportunity to own a modern gem in historic Old Town!

Address: 601 N. Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

List price is $1,799,000.00

Contact:

Lyssa Seward

Lseward@ttrsir.com

(703) 298-0562

www.Seward-Group.com

