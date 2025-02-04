How to Help the Victims and First Responders of the DC Air Disaster

As crews continue recovery operations in the Potomac River following last Wednesday’s midair crash between an American Airlines jet and a US Army helicopter, the DC area joins the rest of America in mourning the 67 people who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Here are some opportunities to support the victims of the collision and the first responders leading the recovery effort.

The Capital Region Community Foundations has launched a fundraiser to support families and first responders who have been impacted by the air disaster, as well as groups working to provide relief.

Donations will support the immediate needs of grieving families, resources for first responders and relief efforts, and nonprofits offering counseling and other mental health services to afflicted communities, according to fund organizers.

This is the Wichita-based counterpart of DCA Together, and donations to the fund will directly assist affected families and first responders, contribute to Kansas-area groups participating in the recovery effort, and support mental health services and community aid work.

José Andrés’s disaster relief nonprofit continues on-the-ground efforts to feed first responders. Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman of RASA are cooking for crews, while Matt Adler of Cucina Morini and Caruso’s Grocery is working with WCK’s food truck to distribute those meals in Southwest DC.

Donations can be made to WCK here.

Since Thursday morning, volunteers with DC Central Kitchen have been providing meals to first responders. The nonprofit is calling for donations to support its efforts, and it’s always seeking volunteers.

Crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has compiled a list of verified fundraisers created in support of families affected by the crash. The website says it will continue to update the page with more fundraisers as they are verified.

Several impacted DC-area families are looking for donations to cover funeral expenses and other financial needs, including in Alexandria, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Montgomery County, and more.

This DC-based nonprofit, run by firefighters, works to promote health and wellness within the fire service. Representatives from the organization are among community partners providing meals at the crash site, according to an Instagram post from founder Jonathan Tate.

“While we mourn the lives lost in this tragic incident, we also celebrate the fact that we have heroes who answer the call—no matter how dangerous, traumatic, or overwhelming the situation may be,” Tate wrote.

To support its response efforts, the nonprofit seeks donations to its First Responder Relief Fund.