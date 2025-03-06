Cynthia Erivo Will Headline This Year’s WorldPride DC Festival

If you found yourself enchanted by Cynthia Erivo’s powerful voice on the big screen, you’re in luck—you’ll have the chance to hear her live, and for free, at the WorldPride DC 2025 festival.

This year’s WorldPride, which will span from Saturday, May 17, to Sunday, June 8, marks the festival’s 50th year in operation. To celebrate the milestone, nonprofit Capital Pride Alliance has promised a star-studded lineup of performances during the festival’s culminating weekend.

Erivo will perform on the Capitol Stage after the WorldPride parade on Saturday, June 7. Her act will be part of a two-day, free-to-attend concert and street fair across multiple DC music venues.

Other marquee celebrations across the month include DC Black Pride, Trans Pride Washington DC, and a choral festival featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC.

“Even more exciting headline announcements to come,” reads the WorldPride website. “This is just the start!”